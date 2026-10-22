MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 22 October 2026

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE COPPER 3X DAILY LEVERAGED SECURITIES

(ISIN: IE00B8JVMZ80)

WISDOMTREE COPPER 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES

(ISIN: XS3306516959)

WISDOMTREE GOLD 3X DAILY LEVERAGED SECURITIES

(ISIN: IE00B8HGT870)

WISDOMTREE GOLD 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES

(ISIN: IE00B6X4BP29)

WISDOMTREE NATURAL GAS 3X DAILY LEVERAGED SECURITIES

(ISIN: XS2819843900)

WISDOMTREE SILVER 3X DAILY LEVERAGED SECURITIES

(ISIN: XS3306516876)

WISDOMTREE SILVER 3X DAILY SHORT SECURITIES

(ISIN: XS3306517924)

WISDOMTREE PALLADIUM 2X DAILY LEVERAGED SECURITIES

(ISIN: IE00B94QLN63)

(THE“AFFECTED SECURITIES”)

PROPOSALS FOR THE INTRODUCTION OF AN OVERNIGHT RESTRIKE MECHANIC, A DISCRETIONARY INDEX CHANGE MECHANIC AND INCREASES TO THE SEVERE DISRUPTION EVENT THRESHOLD AND TO THE SEVERE OVERNIGHT GAP EVENT THRESHOLD IN RESPECT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES

MEETINGS OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about what action you should take, you are recommended to consult your independent financial adviser.

If you have sold or transferred all of your Affected Securities of WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the“ Issuer”), please send this document, together with the accompanying form of proxy, at once to the purchaser or transferee or stockbroker, banker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was made, for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee.

The Issuer wishes to announce that the Meetings of the holders of the Affected Securities scheduled for 22 October 2026 at 9:00 a.m. and onwards (the“ Original Meetings”) have been adjourned, in accordance with paragraph 20 of Schedule 7 of the Trust Deed, for lack of a quorum. The adjourned meeting will be reconvened at 9:00 a.m. and onwards on 3 December 2026, being a date not less than 14 nor more than 42 calendar days after the Original Meeting, and will be held at the offices of Apex IFS Limited in 2nd Floor, Block 5, Irish Life Centre, Abbey Street Lower, Dublin 1, D01P767, Ireland (the“ Adjourned Meeting”).

The Adjourned Meeting is being held to consider certain amendments, made under the powers set out in paragraph 2 of Schedule 7 of the Master Trust Deed of the Affected Securities, to documentation required to effect proposals for the introduction of an overnight restrike mechanic, a discretionary index change mechanic and increases to the Severe Disruption Event Threshold and to the Severe Overnight Gap Event Threshold in respect of the affected securities.

Under article 11.5 of the Issuer's Articles of Association, no further notification is required for the Adjourned Meeting. Holders of the Affected Securities are therefore directed to the original notification, including the circular dated 29 September 2026, and also a revised form of proxy for the Adjourned Meeting, which are available on the website of the Issuer at the below link.

Circular:

Proxy:

Holders of the Affected Securities should note that a duly completed voting instructions already made in respect of the Original Meeting will NOT continue to be valid for the Adjourned Meeting. Holders of the Affected Securities should therefore not rely on any voting instructions already made in respect of the Original Meeting and should therefore make arrangements to vote again on the matters being considered, in order to participate in the Adjourned Meeting.

Holders of the Affected Securities are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold their Affected Securities when such intermediary would need to receive instructions from a holder of Affected Securities in order for such holder of Affected Securities to participate in the Adjourned Meeting by the deadlines specified in this circular. The deadlines set by any such intermediary and each ICSD for the submission instructions will be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified in the circular.

In relation to the delivery instructions or obtaining voting certificates or otherwise making arrangements for the giving of voting instructions, in each case through the ICSDs, holders of the Affected Securities should note the particular practice and policy of the relevant ICSDs, including any earlier deadlines set by such ICSD. The deadlines set by any intermediary or by the ICSDs will be earlier than the deadlines set out in the circular.

In accordance with normal practice, The Law Debenture Trust Corporation p.l.c., as trustee, expresses no opinion as to the merits of the Proposal, the terms of which were not negotiated by it. It has however authorised it to be stated that, on the basis of the information contained in the original circular and in this document (which it advises holders of Affected Securities to read carefully) it has no objection to the form in which the Proposal and Notice of Meeting are presented to holders of Affected Securities for their consideration.

Holders of the Affected Securities will be notified of the outcome of the Adjourned Meeting shortly thereafter.