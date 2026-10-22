Founders Brick Highlights Personalized Wealth Management As Investor Needs Evolve

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The firm emphasizes individual financial goals, risk considerations, liquidity requirements and a more tailored approach to portfolio strategy.

New York City, NY, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founders Brick is highlighting the growing importance of personalized wealth management as investors navigate increasingly complex financial circumstances, including retirement planning, business ownership, liquidity needs and intergenerational wealth transfer.









As investor priorities evolve, wealth management is increasingly being viewed as more than the selection of standardized investment portfolios. Individual financial objectives, investment time horizons, risk tolerance and access to capital are important considerations when developing an investment strategy.

According to information published on its website, Founders Brick's approach begins with understanding a client's financial goals, time horizon, appetite for risk and liquidity requirements before establishing an investment mandate.

The approach reflects a broader industry shift toward aligning investment decisions with an investor's circumstances and long-term objectives rather than relying primarily on portfolio size or generalized investor categories.

A More Individualized Approach to Wealth Management

Investors with similar levels of wealth may have substantially different financial needs. A business owner managing concentrated exposure to a private company, for example, may have different priorities from a retiree seeking portfolio income or a younger investor focused on long-term capital growth.

Understanding these differences can help inform decisions about asset allocation, liquidity, portfolio risk and the relationship between investments and broader financial objectives.

Founders Brick's stated approach considers these individual circumstances when defining an investment mandate, with the objective of aligning portfolio strategy with the client's requirements.

Technology and Professional Judgment

Technology is also changing how wealth managers analyze portfolios and monitor financial markets. Analytical tools can support the assessment of asset allocation, investment concentration, volatility, liquidity and portfolio performance.

However, technology does not eliminate the need for professional judgment. Investment decisions must still account for individual circumstances, changing market conditions and the potential risks associated with different investment strategies.

A combination of analytical tools and an understanding of the investor's objectives can help support a more informed wealth-management process.

Transparency, Risk and Liquidity

Personalized wealth management also requires clear communication about investment risks, costs and access to capital.

Investors need to understand how their portfolios are structured, the fees associated with managing their assets, and the potential limitations on withdrawing or selling particular investments.

Alternative investments and other specialized strategies may introduce additional complexity, including different fee arrangements, liquidity constraints and risk considerations. Their suitability depends on the investor's circumstances and the role they are intended to play within the broader portfolio.

Personalization does not guarantee investment performance or eliminate the possibility of losses. Rather, it provides a framework for considering investment decisions in the context of an individual's financial objectives and constraints.

Looking Ahead

As financial needs become more varied, wealth management is likely to continue evolving toward approaches that combine investment analysis, technology, transparent communication and individualized planning.

Founders Brick's published approach reflects this emphasis on understanding the investor before defining the investment mandate.

For investors, the central consideration extends beyond how much capital they hold to how that capital is intended to support their financial priorities over time.

About Founders Brick

Founders Brick describes its approach to private wealth management as beginning with a client's goals, investment time horizon, risk appetite and liquidity needs before an investment mandate is established. Further information is available at.

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Important Information: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment, legal or tax advice, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security or investment product. All investments involve risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investment outcomes are not guaranteed. Any investment decision should be based on the investor's circumstances and an appropriate assessment of the relevant risks.