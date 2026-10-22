CURE Community Alliance Announces Two-Time Stanley Cup Champion Adam Graves As Keynote Speaker For Inaugural Comfort & CURE Winter Gala

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Graves will headline the Dec. 4 gala benefiting cancer education in rural Montana

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURE Community Alliance, the 501(c)(3) charitable organization supporting the mission of CURE®, today announced that Smilezone Foundation co-founder Adam Graves will deliver the keynote at its inaugural Comfort & CURE Winter Gala on Friday, Dec. 4, 2026, at the Museum of Arts and Design in New York City. The gala was first announced in September.

Proceeds from the black-tie gala will support Rural Oncology Patient Education (ROPE), an initiative developed in partnership with Cancer Support Community Montana and Central Montana Medical Center. Through ROPE, CURE Community Alliance aims to make 10 in-person Educated Patient® Updates programs possible, connecting patients, survivors and caregivers with healthcare professionals and subject-matter experts closer to home.

“Graves has demonstrated throughout his career that making a difference extends far beyond the game,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., chairman and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®.“We are proud to have him join us for our inaugural Comfort & CURE Winter Gala as we work to expand the reach of cancer education through Rural Oncology Patient Education (ROPE), helping more patients, survivors and caregivers in rural Montana access the trusted information and expert perspectives they need.”

Graves won the Stanley Cup with the Edmonton Oilers in 1990 and the New York Rangers in 1994. Beyond his achievements on the ice, he has built a strong record of community involvement and philanthropy, including serving on the Smilezone Foundation Board since its inception in 2012. His contributions have earned him honors such as the NHL King Clancy Memorial Trophy and the NHL Foundation Player Award.

The gala will bring together supporters for an evening of celebration and philanthropy, featuring a gallery walk and cocktail reception, a three-course dinner, and a program highlighting CURE's mission and patient perspectives. The event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m.

Tickets, tables and charitable giving opportunities are available at . For more information, visit curetoday.com.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. As the most widely distributed and read consumer resource for patients with cancer, survivors and their caregivers in the U.S., CURE delivers trusted content through its industry-leading website, curetoday.com; innovative video programs; a series of educational and inspirational events; and CURE magazine, reaching more than 1 million readers. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service health care engagement network in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service health care engagement network in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news, education, and data-informed insights to over 7 million health care decision-makers across multiple channels. With a diverse portfolio of leading brands, events and multimedia solutions, we connect health care professionals with the latest advancements and expert perspectives. Committed to driving meaningful change in health care, we strive to make an impact through innovation and excellence.

About CURE Community Alliance

CURE Community Alliance is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization supporting the mission of CURE® to advance cancer education and empower patients, survivors and caregivers. Through strategic partnerships, philanthropic initiatives and educational programs, CURE Community Alliance works to expand access to trusted cancer information, expert perspectives and supportive resources, particularly in communities where access to cancer education and care may be limited, helping patients make more informed decisions.

Media Contact:

Helen Varvatsoulis

MJH Life Sciences

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James Morgante

MJH Life Sciences

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