Smart City Networks Extends Longstanding Partnership With Seattle Convention Center

Smart City Networks

Seattle Convention Center

Seven-year agreement with a three-year extension option continues a technology partnership that began in 1992.

- Mark Haley, President of Smart City NetworksSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Smart City Networks, the nation's leading provider of technology services for the convention and events industry, has been awarded a new seven-year agreement, with a three-year extension option, to continue serving the Seattle Convention Center. The agreement continues a partnership that began in 1992 and now spans more than three decades. It reflects a shared commitment to reliable service, thoughtful technology planning, and continued support for the venue's evolving needs.During more than 30 years of working together, Smart City Networks and Seattle Convention Center have navigated significant changes in event technology and the ways organizers, exhibitors, and attendees connect. The new agreement provides a foundation for that work to continue as the venue evaluates future infrastructure investments and prepares for the next generation of wireless technology.Rather than approaching technology as a series of individual upgrades, Smart City Networks works with convention centers to understand their operational priorities, existing infrastructure, event schedules, and long-term goals. This allows each venue to develop a personalized technology roadmap based on its specific needs and make investments at the time they will provide the greatest value.“Our customers increasingly depend on technology as an essential part of the event experience," said Jennifer LeMaster, SCC President & CEO. "We have worked intentionally with Smart City Networks to build an integrated sales and service culture-one that understands our facilities, anticipates planners' needs and proactively prepares them to deliver on their programmatic priorities. Those relationships help to provide the reliable, responsive experience our customers expect while continuing to plan for the future of meetings.”Seattle Convention Center hosts a diverse portfolio of technology-intensive events with complex network requirements and high expectations for experience. The team will continue supporting these events while evaluating emerging technologies and preparing for future connectivity demands across the campus.“Strong technology partnerships are built by understanding where a venue is today and helping it make informed decisions about where it needs to go next,” said Mark Haley, President of Smart City Networks.“Our history with Seattle Convention Center gives us a deep understanding of its operations, its customers, and its goals. We remain focused on providing the local service, industry knowledge, and long-term planning that will help the venue prepare for what comes next.”Convention centers and event venues are Smart City Networks' sole focus. That specialization allows the company to share knowledge across its nationwide portfolio while developing strategies around the operational and event-specific requirements of each facility. Its services bring infrastructure planning, network design, implementation, on-site service, and event support together through one experienced team.About Smart City NetworksSmart City Networks is the nation's leading provider of event technology services, specializing in high-speed internet, Wi Fi, and telecommunications solutions for convention centers and event venues across the United States. With more than 40 years of experience, Smart City is dedicated to delivering innovative infrastructure and services that enhance the event experience for organizers, exhibitors, and attendees.Learn more by visiting smartcitynetworks.

Sarah Finnegan

Smart City Networks

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Smart City Networks Extends Longstanding Partnership with Seattle Convention Center News Provided By Smart City Networks October 22, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications, Travel & Tourism Industry



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