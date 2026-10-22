Renew Financial Earns Great Place To Work® Certification For Sixth Consecutive Year

90% of employees say Renew Financial is a great place to work, reflecting the company's continued commitment to a culture of trust, collaboration, and purpose.

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Renew Financial, a leading provider and pioneer in residential Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing, is proud to announce that it has earned Great Place To WorkCertification for the sixth consecutive year. This recognition reflects the company's ongoing commitment to fostering a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to make a meaningful impact.The certification is based on employee feedback collected through the Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM Survey, which evaluates workplace culture through employees' experiences with trust, leadership, collaboration, and organizational pride.This year, 90% of Renew Financial employees said the company is a great place to work, significantly exceeding the 57% benchmark for a typical U.S. company."Receiving this recognition for the sixth consecutive year is particularly meaningful because it's based directly on feedback from our employees," said Vinay Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Renew Financial. "It's a reflection of the culture we've built together – one where people support each other, collaborate across teams, and share a commitment to our mission. We're proud of this recognition, but we also know that being a great place to work is something we have to keep earning. We'll continue listening to our employees and looking for ways to make Renew an even better place to work."A CULTURE BUILT ON TRUST, FLEXIBILITY, AND PRIDERenew Financial's 2026 employee survey results highlight several strengths in the company's workplace culture:● 95% of employees say they can take time off when they feel it is necessary.● 91% say management trusts them to do their jobs without excessive oversight.● 90% say employees are encouraged to balance their professional and personal lives.● 90% say they feel a sense of pride in what the company accomplishes.These results reflect a workplace culture grounded in mutual trust, employee well-being, and a shared sense of purpose.CONNECTING PEOPLE, PURPOSE, AND IMPACTAt Renew Financial, creating a positive employee experience goes hand in hand with advancing the company's mission to expand access to financing for improvements that make homes safer, more resilient, efficient, and valuable.Through its financing programs, Renew Financial helps homeowners invest in improvements that strengthen their properties and communities while supporting environmental sustainability and local economic development.To date, Renew Financial's work has helped reduce more than 2.2 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, save approximately 2.8 billion gallons of water, and support nearly 32,000 local jobs.*As Renew Financial continues to evolve, its commitment to its employees remains central to its long-term success. Earning Great Place To Work Certification for six consecutive years reinforces the importance of cultivating a workplace where people feel trusted, connected, and proud of the difference they make.About Renew FinancialRenew Financial is one of the nation's leading providers of financing for sustainable home improvement projects. With a vision to create financial access to a safe, healthy, and sustainable world, Renew Financial helps strengthen communities by making homes more resilient, efficient, and valuable. Through innovative financing solutions, the company empowers homeowners to invest in improvements that enhance their properties and contribute to a more sustainable future.For more information, visit .About Great Place To WorkGreat Place To Workis a global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. Its Certification is based on employee feedback collected through the Trust IndexTM Survey, which evaluates trust, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie in the workplace. The certification recognizes organizations that consistently deliver positive employee experiences.To learn more about Renew Financial's certification and workplace culture, visit Renew Financial's Great Place To Work profile.*Funded volume as of September 2026. Water, energy, and job figures are estimates derived from internal reporting; individual results vary. Renew Financial is not a government agency. Renew Financial Group LLC. NMLS # 1781120 California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation - PACE Program Administrator License #60DBO-90653.

Pamela Alcantar

Renew Financial

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Renew Financial Earns Great Place To Work® Certification for Sixth Consecutive Year News Provided By Renew Financial October 22, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Energy Industry



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