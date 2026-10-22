Margaret's The Couture Cleaner Named Best Dry Cleaner In Ranch & Coast Readers' Choice Awards 2026

Margaret's the Couture Cleaner, a Southern California luxury garment care and textile conservation specialist since 1953, provides expert couture cleaning, bridal preservation, designer handbag and leather restoration, and specialized textile care.

Margaret's the Couture Cleaner celebrates being voted Best Dry Cleaner in the Ranch & Coast Readers' Choice Awards 2026, recognizing excellence in luxury garment care, couture cleaning, and specialized textile preservation throughout Southern California.

California luxury garment care specialist recognized for excellence in couture cleaning, bridal preservation, and specialized textile care and restoration.

- Chuck Horst, President, Margaret's the Couture Cleaner

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Margaret's the Couture Cleaner, a Southern California specialist in luxury garment care, textile conservation, and restoration, was voted Best Dry Cleaner in the 2026 Ranch & Coast Readers' Choice Awards, recognizing the company's commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, specialized expertise, and personalized service.

Presented annually by Ranch & Coast, a Southern California luxury lifestyle publication, the Readers' Choice Awards celebrate businesses and service providers selected by the publication's readers.

For Margaret's, the recognition reflects the confidence of clients who entrust the company with everything from contemporary designer wardrobes and couture gowns to cherished family heirlooms and historically significant textiles.

Beyond Traditional Dry Cleaning

With five Southern California locations in San Diego, La Jolla, Del Mar, Newport Beach, and Los Angeles, Margaret's has built a reputation for specialized care of luxury garments, accessories, and delicate textiles that require expertise beyond conventional cleaning methods. Its services encompass couture wardrobe care, wedding gown cleaning and preservation, designer handbag and footwear restoration, leather and suede cleaning, alterations, and the conservation of vintage and historically significant textiles. The company's specialized capabilities also extend to museums, private collectors, appraisers, and institutions seeking professional textile cleaning, stabilization, and restoration.

Notable projects include conservation and garment preparation for museum exhibitions, including work on the ASU FIDM Museum's ADRIAN: Designing Hollywood, Dressing America exhibition and the preservation of historic garments for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum.

A Recognition of Craftsmanship and Trust: "Being recognized by the readers of Ranch & Coast is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust our clients place in us," said Chuck Horst, President of Margaret's the Couture Cleaner. "Every garment, handbag, and textile entrusted to our care has its own story and significance. This honor belongs to our dedicated artisans and specialists, whose knowledge, craftsmanship, and attention to detail make our work possible."

At Margaret's, we evaluate each item individually to determine the right approach based on its materials, construction, condition, and specific care requirements. This commitment to specialized craftsmanship allows the company to care for everything from contemporary luxury fashion to delicate vintage pieces and museum-quality textiles.

Serving Southern California and Clients Nationwide

In addition to its five Southern California locations, Margaret's offers nationwide access to its specialized services through CleanByMail, enabling clients across the United States to arrange professional care for luxury garments, bridal gowns, handbags, and other eligible items. As consumer interest in preserving and extending the life of luxury fashion continues, Margaret's remains committed to combining traditional craftsmanship with specialized cleaning and restoration techniques.

The company sincerely appreciates Ranch & Coast readers, its valued clients, and the skilled professionals whose dedication made this recognition possible.

About Margaret's the Couture Cleaner

Margaret's the Couture Cleaner specializes in couture garment care, luxury dry cleaning, bridal gown cleaning and preservation, designer handbag and footwear restoration, leather and suede care, and textile conservation.

Serving private clients, luxury retailers, collectors, museums, and cultural institutions, Margaret's provides specialized cleaning and restoration services through five Southern California locations and its nationwide CleanByMail program.

Locations: San Diego | La Jolla | Del Mar | Newport Beach | Los Angeles

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Media Contact:

Katia Graytok

Chief Marketing Officer

Margaret's the Couture Cleaner

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Katia Graytok

Margaret's the Couture Cleaner

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