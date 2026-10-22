Las Vegas Dentist On Psychological Impact Of Tooth Loss

Dr. Jim Willardsen details how missing teeth can affect self-esteem, and what patients should know about dental implants and other treatment options.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tooth loss is often discussed in terms of chewing, speech, and bone health, but its emotional and psychological effects can be just as significant. At True Dentistry, Las Vegas implant dentist Jim Willardsen, DDS, notes that missing teeth often shape how patients feel about themselves, how they interact with others, and how frequently they smile. He encourages patients who are grappling with tooth loss to recognize how that can impact more than just the appearance of their mouth.Research has linked tooth loss with lower self-esteem, social withdrawal, and reduced quality of life. Some people begin covering their mouths when they laugh, avoid photographs, or turn down social and professional opportunities. Others change their diets to avoid foods that are difficult to chew, which can affect both nutrition and the enjoyment of shared meals.“Many patients say they stopped smiling years prior and didn't realize how much it had changed them until they started thinking about treatment,” said Dr. Willardsen.“Tooth loss can carry a real sense of embarrassment, and that feeling often keeps people from seeking care in the first place.”Understanding the available options to restore one's smile can be an important first step. Dental implants are small titanium posts placed in the jawbone, where they fuse with the bone over time and act as replacement tooth roots. Since they are anchored in the jaw, implants can help preserve bone and support crowns or bridges that function much like natural teeth.“Patients often worry about whether replacement teeth will look natural or stay secure when they eat and talk,” Dr. Willardsen explained.“Part of a dentist's role is helping them understand how implants work, what the process involves, and whether they are a good candidate, so they can make an informed decision without pressure.”For people missing most or all of their teeth in one or both jaws, full-arch implants offer an alternative to traditional removable dentures. One widely used approach, the All-on-4treatment concept, supports a complete fixed arch of teeth on four strategically placed implants, with the back implants often angled to make the most of available bone. In many cases, this can reduce the need for bone grafting.“For someone who has struggled with loose dentures or failing teeth for years, the change can be about more than function,” said Dr. Willardsen.“When patients feel confident that their teeth are stable, many of them describe feeling more comfortable in social situations again. Still, full-arch treatment isn't right for everyone, and a thorough evaluation is essential.”Dr. Willardsen explains that acknowledging the emotional side of tooth loss can help people approach treatment with clearer expectations and less anxiety. He encourages anyone affected by missing teeth to ask questions, learn about the range of options, and talk openly with their dental provider about both their oral health and how they feel.“Tooth loss is extremely common and it happens for many reasons,” he said.“The most important thing is to have an honest conversation with a qualified dentist and get accurate information about what's possible for replacing missing teeth.”About Jim Willardsen, DDSDr. Jim Willardsen is an implant dentist at True Dentistry in Las Vegas with three decades of dental experience. He earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the Loma Linda University School of Dentistry and now focuses on implant dentistry, including single-tooth implants and full-arch restorations. Dr. Willardsen has been recognized by his peers as a Top Dentist in Las Vegas Life magazine. He is a member of multiple professional organizations, including the American Dental Association, Nevada Dental Association, and Southern Nevada Dental Association. Dr. Willardsen is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Willardsen or True Dentistry, please visit truedentistry.To view the original source of this release, click here:###True Dentistry – Las Vegas9061 W. Post RoadLas Vegas, NV 89148(702) 434-4800True Dentistry – Summerlin2085 Village Center Cir, Suite #140Las Vegas, NV 89134(702) 256-6001Rosemont Media

Katie Nagel

(858) 200-0044

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Las Vegas Dentist on Psychological Impact of Tooth Loss News Provided By Rosemont Media October 22, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.