“Release All Things” Brings Gospel Music, Dance, Youth Creativity And Community Impact To Dallas

Myra Jones, The Soul Inspirational Line Dancers, and Love Ministries youth come together through Gospel-inspired line dancing as Karla Nivens performs in the background. The intergenerational experience reflects the mission of Release All Things: bringing

Karla Nivens performs Gospel music as Myra Jones & The Soul Inspirational Line Dancers bring movement and inspiration to the stage. Together, they use music and dance to encourage wellness, connection, and purposeful living across generations.

Gospel recording artist, author, and entrepreneur Karla Nivens uses music and storytelling to inspire audiences to discover their gifts, embrace their purpose, and influence culture for good. Her upcoming Release All Things event brings inspirational ente

Free October 24 event celebrates purpose, intergenerational creativity and the work of Love Ministries while inspiring the community to empower young leaders..

- Myra Jones, Executive Director, Love MinistriesDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DALLAS, TX - October 21, 2026 - Karla Nivens Entertainment and Myra Jones & The Soul Inspirational Line Dancers will present Release All Things, a free community celebration on Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Exline Recreation Center, 2525 Pine Street, Dallas, Texas.Combining inspirational Gospel music, original storytelling, line dancing, and youth creativity, the event will showcase the work of Love Ministries, a Dallas-area 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to educating, mentoring, and empowering young people.“Release All Things was created for community,” said Karla Nivens, founder of Karla Nivens Entertainment.“I believe great things happen when we respond to the needs of others. I'm excited to use my God-given gifts to serve the Love Ministries community, and I hope others will join us. Everyone has something meaningful to contribute.”An Intergenerational Celebration of Creativity and PurposeThe celebration features Reeling in Purpose, an original musical storytelling experience presented by Nivens that encourages audiences to recognize their gifts, persevere through challenges, and discover how their creativity can positively influence the world.Myra Jones & The Soul Inspirational Line Dancers will introduce Dance for Your Heart, an original line dance designed to encourage movement, physical activity, and wellness at every age.Led by choreographer Myra Jones, the senior adult dance group has performed together for more than a decade, sharing primarily Gospel-inspired line dances at nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, family reunions, and community celebrations. Their performances have included appearances at the UniverSoul Circus, the State Fair of Texas, Dallas City Hall, and Dallas Park and Recreation events.Rooted in their faith and belief that purpose continues throughout life, the dancers encourage audiences of all ages and abilities to remain active and engaged.The program will also spotlight the creativity and accomplishments of Love Ministries youth, including original artwork and stories of personal growth.Among the young leaders being recognized is Zarriah, a longtime Love Ministries participant who now volunteers as a teacher for children ages three to six. Aspiring to become an educator, she represents the organization's commitment to helping young people discover their potential and develop a heart for serving others.The celebration will conclude with a live performance of Free, an original song bringing together Nivens, Jones, and members of the Love Ministries community.Creating Opportunities for Young PeopleLove Ministries serves children and families facing economic challenges, including those living in communities with limited access to educational resources and healthy food options.Through educational enrichment, mentorship, cultural experiences, and values-based leadership development, the organization helps young people strengthen their reading, writing, and communication skills while preparing for college, entrepreneurship, and community leadership.“Many of the families we serve face significant financial challenges and frequently relocate, making consistency and access to opportunities difficult for their children,” said Arlington Jones, Director of Love Ministries.“Love Ministries helps fill those gaps by providing education, mentorship, and cultural experiences that encourage young people to grow and thrive. Through our Friends of Love Ministries Monthly Donor Program, everyone has an opportunity to become part of this work by providing consistent support that helps us continue investing in the lives of these young people.”An Invitation to Become a Friend of Love MinistriesFollowing the stage program, guests will have opportunities to meet community members, experience youth creativity, enjoy fellowship, and learn how to become ongoing supporters of Love Ministries.The event will introduce the Friends of Love Ministries Monthly Donor Program, which invites individuals, families, and community partners to provide consistent financial support for the organization's programs.“Release All Things is more than an event. It's an opportunity for our community to see the incredible work Love Ministries is doing to educate, mentor, and inspire young people,” said Myra Jones, Executive Director of Love Ministries.“We want people to experience the joy and creativity of these children, understand the impact of this ministry, and be inspired to become monthly donors. When we give together, we help create opportunities that can change young lives.”Event DetailsEvent: Release All ThingsDate: Saturday, October 24, 2026Time: 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. (stage program begins at 11:15 a.m.)Location: Exline Recreation Center, 2525 Pine Street, Dallas, TXAdmission: Free; registration encouragedRegistration:About Karla Nivens EntertainmentKarla Nivens Entertainment is a mission-driven creative enterprise founded by author, recording artist, educator, and leadership speaker Karla Nivens. Through original music, books, leadership development, retreats, and live entertainment, the company creates experiences that inspire individuals to discover their purpose, develop their gifts, and positively influence their communities. Its True Entertainment division produces creative experiences that connect entertainment with community engagement and nonprofit impact.Learn more at .About Love MinistriesLove Ministries is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to building, mentoring, and educating young people to become leaders who serve others. Through academic enrichment, mentorship, creative expression, cultural experiences, and leadership development, Love Ministries helps children and youth develop the knowledge, character, and confidence needed to flourish and contribute to their communities.Media ContactKarla NivensKarla Nivens EntertainmentPhone: 817-642-7221Email:...Website:###

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“Release All Things” Brings Gospel Music, Dance, Youth Creativity and Community Impact to Dallas News Provided By Karla Nivens Entertainment October 22, 2026, 15:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry, Religion, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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