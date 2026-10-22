MGA Enrollment Increases 14%, Reaching Record-Setting 10,070 Students

Middle Georgia State University is home to more than 10,000 students.

- President Christopher Blake, Ph.D.

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For the first time in the institution's 142-year history, enrollment at Middle Georgia State University (MGA) has topped 10,000 students.

A record 14 percent increase in enrollment has propelled MGA to a historic high of 10,070 students in fall 2026, surpassing the earlier record of 8,828. The University also achieved its highest student retention rate in 10 years, rising from 62.61 percent to 67.22 percent.

Dr. Ben Corpus, MGA's vice president for Enrollment Management, said the combination of enrollment growth and improved retention is particularly exciting.

“Reaching over 10,000 students is a historic milestone for MGA, but just as important is seeing more of those students continue their education with us,” Corpus said.“These numbers reflect the momentum of the University, the work of our faculty and staff to provide students with accessible opportunities, and the support they need to succeed.”

While freshmen and transfer enrollments were as robust as last year, there were impressive gains among continuing undergraduate, graduate, and dual-enrollment students.

The University also recorded growth in the number of credit hours students are taking. Fall 2026 enrollment totaled 100,198 registered credit hours, an increase of nearly 9% percent over the same point last year.

Dr. Christopher Blake, MGA's president, said the record enrollment reflects growing confidence in MGA's ability to help students achieve their goals while creating lasting impact across the region.

“This record enrollment demonstrates that more students than ever recognize MGA as a place where they can achieve their goals and build a brighter future,” Blake said.“Our continued growth, coupled with our highest retention rate in a decade, reflects our commitment to providing an affordable, high-quality education that prepares graduates for success in Georgia's workforce and beyond. As MGA grows, so does our ability to advance our vision of transforming individuals and their communities through extraordinary higher learning, creating lasting impact through educational opportunity, workforce development, and a $349 million annual economic impact into the region.”

About Middle Georgia State University

MGA, created through the merger of the former Middle Georgia College and Macon State College, serves students on campuses in Macon, Cochran, Dublin, Eastman and Warner Robins, as well as online. The University offers more than 70 areas of study and degrees at the doctoral, master's and bachelor's levels, along with select career-oriented associate degrees and certificates. MGA is home to Georgia's flagship School of Aviation, based on the Eastman Campus.

Sheron Smith

Middle Georgia State University

+1 478-757-6687

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MGA Enrollment Increases 14%, Reaching Record-Setting 10,070 Students News Provided By Middle Georgia State University October 22, 2026, 15:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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