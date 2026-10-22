The Growth Forum Warsaw Reframes Growth Around The People Who Build It

Founders, operators and growth leaders take part in a panel discussion at The Growth Forum Warsaw 2026, an invitation-only gathering hosted by Raanan Media and supported by Coaches.

The invitation-only forum brought founders, operators and growth leaders together around the people, teams and systems behind scalable companies.

- Evelina Juchnevičiūtė, CoachesWARSAW, MAZOWIECKIE, POLAND, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Growth Forum returned to Warsaw this week, bringing together founders, operators and senior growth leaders for an invitation-only day focused on the people, teams and systems behind scalable companies.Held at Hotel Verte in Warsaw's Old Town, the forum was designed around direct conversation rather than traditional conference programming, creating a smaller environment where attendees could openly exchange perspectives on the realities of building and scaling high-growth businesses.The Warsaw edition brought together leaders and operators from companies including Google, Coaches, Checkout Champ, Molen, Defined Chase, Vision to Venture, iMentiX, LemonHook, Jetpack Fulfillment and other companies operating across ecommerce, technology and digital growth.Rather than centering the conversation on a single channel or tactic, the Warsaw program explored the people, teams and systems behind sustainable growth.Discussions covered the economics of digital customer acquisition, the changing consumer journey across search, social and artificial intelligence, and the operational infrastructure required to turn acquisition into profitable, repeatable growth.The program included perspectives from a senior Google leader, former Meta leaders and founders and operators working directly across ecommerce, acquisition, creative strategy, technology and operational growth.A central part of the Warsaw edition was the involvement of Coaches, which brought a deeper focus to what happens after customer acquisition.Coaches CEO and Co-Founder Rudy Sanchez led an interactive working session focused on customer value, retention and lifetime value, exploring how stronger customer outcomes can influence profitability, repeat sales and long-term company value.Coaches also played a broader role across the Warsaw program through Evelina Juchnevičiūtė, VP of Strategic Partnerships, who moderated two of the day's core discussions: The New Consumer Journey: Search, Social & AI and The New Economics of Digital Growth.“The most valuable thing you can walk away with from an event is relationships that open doors long after the event ends. The Growth Forum Warsaw delivered exactly that. Raanan has a real talent for bringing the right people into one room and creating an atmosphere where authentic, thoughtful conversations can lead to meaningful partnerships,” said Juchnevičiūtė.The Warsaw edition also reflects the continued evolution of the Growth Forum, an invitation-only event series created to bring together founders, operators, platforms, partners and specialists in an environment built for open conversation, practical knowledge sharing and long-term relationship building.The Growth Forum is developed by Raanan Media, which works with high-growth companies across Europe and internationally on strategic growth, talent, team building, partnerships and operational challenges. The forum has become a natural extension of that work, creating a physical space where many of those relationships and conversations can develop in person.Rather than being built around large audiences, ticket sales or traditional conference networking, each edition of the Growth Forum is intentionally curated around the people in the room and the value they can bring to one another.Following Warsaw, future editions will continue that model across additional European markets.

Raanan Rosenbaum

Raanan Media

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The Growth Forum: Why the Right Room Matters

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The Growth Forum Warsaw Reframes Growth Around the People Who Build It News Provided By Raanan Media October 22, 2026, 15:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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