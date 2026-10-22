Award-Winning Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Patrick Blatchford Moves Practice To Bellesculpt Oklahoma In Oklahoma City And Tulsa

Dr. Patrick Blatchford, co-owner of BelleSculpt Oklahoma, holds his 2025 InMode Top Provider awards for BodyTite/FaceTite and Morpheus8.

InMode's three-time Top Morpheus8 Provider in North America is closing his Arkansas City, Kansas, clinic and moving his practice to Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

- Dr. Patrick Blatchford, CEO and Chief Surgeon, BelleSculpt OklahomaOKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Patrick "Tyson" Blatchford, MD, FACS, FAACS, a board-certified surgeon named a Top Morpheus8 Provider in North America three years running, is moving his practice to BelleSculpt Oklahoma, the cosmetic surgery and body sculpting practice he co-owns with Dr. Sean Reid in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. As part of the move, he will close Chestnut Wellness, recently renamed Body by Blatchford, in Arkansas City, Kansas, on Nov. 11.InMode, the manufacturer of Morpheus8, BodyTite and FaceTite technology, named Dr. Blatchford's practice a Top Morpheus8 Provider in North America for 2023, 2024 and 2025, and the #1 BodyTite and #1 FaceTite provider in North America for 2025."Arkansas City is home. It's where I grew up, where I started my career, and where so many patients trusted me with their care," said Dr. Blatchford. "But the demand for what we do has outgrown one small clinic. Oklahoma City and Tulsa let us bring surgeon-led care to far more people, with the team and the facilities to match."Oklahoma City and Tulsa are the state's two largest metropolitan areas. Concentrating his time at BelleSculpt Oklahoma's two clinics, both open Monday through Friday, gives patients across the region access to his full range of surgical and minimally invasive procedures. These include liposuction, Lipo 360, BodyTite skin tightening, Morpheus8, FaceTite, tummy tucks, Mommy Makeovers, breast augmentation and lifts, Brazilian butt lifts and gynecomastia treatment.Now Locally Owned and Surgeon-LedBelleSculpt Oklahoma recently completed its transition from the national Belle Medical brand to an independent, physician-owned practice. Dr. Blatchford serves as CEO and chief surgeon."Being physician-owned means the people making decisions about your care are the same people providing it," said Dr. Blatchford. "No corporate office in another state. Just our team, our patients, and our standards."Open Houses in NovemberTo mark the change, both clinics will host open houses from 4 to 7 p.m. The Oklahoma City clinic, at 13861 Quail Pointe Dr., Suite B, will host its event on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The Tulsa clinic, at 4521 E. 91st St., Suite 251, will follow on Thursday, Nov. 12. Guests can meet Dr. Blatchford and the BelleSculpt team, tour the clinics and learn about treatment options. Details and RSVPs are at bellesculptoklahoma/rsvp.A Thank-You to Arkansas City Patients"To our Ark City patients: thank you. Your trust and your referrals built this practice, and you're a big reason these national awards happened at all," said Dr. Blatchford. "I'm not going anywhere. I'm just down the road in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Same surgeon, same care, a little more room to do it."Dr. Blatchford has personally contacted his Arkansas City patients about the move. Former patients can find answers about records, follow-up care and new consultations on the Chestnut Wellness patient page, or by calling either clinic.About Patrick "Tyson" Blatchford, MD, FACS, FAACSDr. Patrick Blatchford is board certified by the American Board of Surgery, has been a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS) since 2011, and is a Fellow Member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS). An Arkansas City native, he earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas School of Medicine and completed his surgical residency at Carilion Clinic in Roanoke, Virginia. He is an associate professor at the Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Wichita and previously served as medical director for Arkansas City Fire and EMS.About BelleSculpt OklahomaBelleSculpt Oklahoma is a locally owned, surgeon-led practice co-owned by Patrick Blatchford, MD, FACS, FAACS, and Sean Reid, MD. The practice offers body sculpting, cosmetic surgery and aesthetic treatments at two clinics: 13861 Quail Pointe Dr., Suite B, Oklahoma City, OK 73134, (405) 562-6668, and 4521 E. 91st St., Suite 251, Tulsa, OK 74137, (918) 770-8111.

Brittany Green

BelleSculpt Oklahoma

+1 405-562-6668

...

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Award-Winning Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Patrick Blatchford Moves Practice to BelleSculpt Oklahoma in Oklahoma City and Tulsa News Provided By BelleSculpt Oklahoma October 22, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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