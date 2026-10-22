Recruiters Websites Expands Blueprint Foundations Collection To 10 Designs

Recruiters Websites has added three new designs to its Blueprint Foundations collection, bringing the growing line of one-page websites for recruiting and staffing firms to 10 distinct design options.

Recruiters Websites is a full-service digital agency dedicated solely to the staffing and recruitment industry.

Blueprint Foundations from Recruiters Websites is a collection of one-page starter websites built specifically for recruiting firms and priced at $2,500

Three new designs give recruiting firms more options for launching a professional, recruiter-focused website at a smaller starting investment.

- Matt McKenzie, web design and UX manager at Recruiters WebsitesCAPE GIRARDEAU, MO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiters Websites has added three new designs to its Blueprint Foundations collection, bringing the growing line of one-page websites for recruiting and staffing firms to 10 distinct design options.The newest additions, Atrium Modern, Atrium Corporate and Art Deco, expand the range of visual styles available to recruiting firms looking for a professional online presence without investing in a larger website build.Blueprint Foundations launched in October 2025 as a starter website option built specifically for recruiting firms."We've seen that firms choosing Foundations aren't all looking for the same thing visually," said Matt McKenzie, web design and UX manager at Recruiters Websites. "Some want something clean and contemporary, others want a more traditional corporate presence, and some want their website to have a much stronger personality. Expanding the collection gives firms more ways to start with a design that already feels closer to their brand."The three new additions include:.Atrium Modern, a contemporary design that uses open layouts, prominent statistics and clearly defined content sections to present a firm's expertise, services and value to clients and candidates..Atrium Corporate, a more traditional business-focused interpretation of the Atrium design, with structured content areas designed to communicate industry specialization, recruiting services and company credibility..Art Deco, a more distinctive, design-forward option inspired by Art Deco styling, with prominent typography and structured sections for expertise, services, client proof and calls to action.The additions follow the recent introduction of Empire Foundations, which was released alongside Recruiters Websites' newest full Blueprint design. Together, Empire and the three newest Foundations bring the collection from its original six designs to 10.Each Blueprint Foundations site is a professionally designed, recruiter-focused one-page website that can be customized with a firm's branding and content. Foundations sites include responsive design for desktop and mobile devices, an SEO foundation and optional career portal integration.Foundations are priced at $2,500, providing startups, independent recruiters and smaller firms with a lower-cost way to establish a professional online presence.Unlike some Foundations designs, Atrium Modern, Atrium Corporate and Art Deco are standalone designs and do not have a direct upgrade path to a corresponding full Blueprint website. Firms that expect to expand into a full Blueprint in the future can choose from other Foundations designs built specifically for that transition."Foundations was created because not every recruiting firm needs a large website on day one," McKenzie said. "What they do need is a website that looks professional, clearly explains what they do and gives clients and candidates a reason to take the next step. Having 10 designs means we're able to offer that starting point to firms with a much wider range of brands and preferences."For a limited time, Recruiters Websites is offering qualifying firms the opportunity to have their new Foundations website live by January 1, 2027. Firms must purchase their website by December 1, 2026, to be considered for the accelerated launch schedule. Availability is limited, and projects will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. To reserve a spot in the year-end launch schedule, visit recruiterswebsites/foundations-promo.Blueprint Foundations is available to recruiting and staffing firms nationwide. To view the full collection and learn more, visit recruiterswebsites/foundations.About Recruiters Websites:Recruiters Websites is a full-service digital agency dedicated solely to the staffing and recruitment industry. Since 2012, we have been helping our customers reach prospective clients and candidates by providing website design and development; marketing strategy, automations, advertising and measurement; copywriting and editorial content; SEO optimization and management services; and 400+ custom API and application integrations. Learn more at recruiterswebsites.

Emily Blattel

Recruiters Websites

+1 573-380-8255

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Recruiters Websites Expands Blueprint Foundations Collection to 10 Designs News Provided By Recruiters Websites October 22, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional



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