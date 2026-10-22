MSSA Joins 3GPP As A Market Representation Partner

Mobile Satellite Services Association

Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA) Approved as a 3GPP MRP

Membership strengthens MSSA's role in supporting 3GPP standards and advancing the integration of terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA) today announced it has been approved as a 3GPP Market Representation Partner (MRP), furthering its mission to support standards-based integration of terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks. Through its participation in 3GPP, MSSA will contribute market perspectives and coordinated industry requirements to help the development of 3GPP specifications.As a 3GPP Market Representation Partner, MSSA will bring expertise spanning satellite-to-device connectivity, NTN deployment models, roaming between terrestrial and satellite networks, spectrum management, interoperability, and the evolution of NTN systems. Its participation as an MRP will further strengthen engagement between 3GPP and stakeholders involved in the development and deployment of satellite-enabled mobile communications. MSSA's participation comes at an important time as 3GPP begins planning for Release 21, including continued NTN evolution and the first normative 6G release. That work builds on significant NTN progress in Release 20.Younsun Kim, the 3GPP Radio Access Network group (TSG RAN) Chair said,“Release 20 demonstrates strong momentum in NTN innovation, with work spanning areas such as resilient operation, enhanced mobility and expanded support for IoT and new device capabilities. Broad industry engagement is vital, and we welcome MSSA's participation in helping shape the future of NTN standards.”MSSA provides a unified voice for the mobile satellite ecosystem, bringing together satellite operators, mobile network operators, equipment manufacturers, infrastructure providers, chip vendors, technology companies, and other stakeholders working to enable the integration of terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks (NTNs). As a neutral forum for industry collaboration, MSSA supports alignment with 3GPP and other applicable standards to extend mobile coverage globally and enable interoperable, scalable connectivity across integrated terrestrial and satellite networks.“Joining 3GPP as a Market Representation Partner is an important milestone for MSSA and our members,” said Mark Dankberg, Chairman of MSSA.“As demand for seamless connectivity continues to grow worldwide, close collaboration between the satellite and mobile industries is more important than ever. We look forward to bringing the MSSA community's perspective to 3GPP and advancing standards-based integration between terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks.”MSSA's approval as a 3GPP Market Representation Partner reflects the growing role of Non-Terrestrial Networks in the global mobile communications ecosystem, creating new opportunities to extend mobile connectivity beyond traditional terrestrial coverage areas, helping provide communications services on land, at sea and in the air.MSSA was approved during the project's Organizational Partner meeting (OP#56) on October 22, 2026.--About the Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA):The Mobile Satellite Services Association (MSSA) is a non-profit industry association, founded in 2024, that seeks to develop, promote, and advance the emerging ecosystem for advanced Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) services, including direct-to-device, for consumer, commercial, civil, and government applications globally. MSSA supports the efforts of advanced NTN solutions providers, including terrestrial mobile and satellite operators, original equipment manufacturers, infrastructure providers, chip vendors, and others. This includes enabling seamless global mobile connectivity through the integration of terrestrial and satellite (non-terrestrial) networks in a way that facilitates innovation, choice, and competition for these emerging capabilities.By evolving industry technical standards, promoting open, interoperable architectures and standards, and supporting policies that promote adoption and availability of satellite-enabled services, MSSA is driving initiatives that foster innovation and alignment to accelerate the future of advanced mobile services for the benefit of consumers. For more information, visit our About page, sign up for our Interest List, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Heather Chesterman or Mary Placido

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MSSA Joins 3GPP as a Market Representation Partner News Provided By Heather Chesterman for MSSA October 22, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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