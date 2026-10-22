ITBP Director General Honours 136 Personnel At Himveer Samman Samaroh

Himveer Samman Samaroh Held in Alwar

A total of 136 personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were on Thursday honoured for their courage, dedication and exemplary service. Shatrujeet Kapur, Director General, ITBP, honoured these personnel at 'Himveer Samman Samaroh' at the Central Training College (CTC) in Alwar.

Among 136 personnel, 10 were awarded the DG's Silver Disc, while 126 received the DG's Commendation Roll, including 12 personnel from the Engineering and Pioneer branches. Interacting with the Himveers, the Director General commended their courage, professionalism and unwavering commitment to duty.

Focus on Force Welfare and Modernization

Commitment to Personnel Well-being

Singh said that ITBP personnel continue to serve the nation with dedication under some of the most challenging conditions, from guarding the remote Himalayan borders to performing internal security and disaster response duties. He emphasised that the morale, training, health and welfare of personnel constitute the real strength of the Force.

Highlighting key welfare initiatives, the DG stated that grievances of over 2,500 personnel have been promptly resolved during the year, while construction of 299 residential quarters has been completed.

Equipping the Force for Future Challenges

"Efforts are also underway to provide quality clothing, modern equipment and improved facilities to personnel deployed at forward border posts," Singh said, stressing the importance of advanced training, technological proficiency and continuous capacity building to meet emerging security challenges.

The Director General reiterated that the welfare of Himveers and their families remains a major organisational priority. "Healthcare facilities are being provided to personnel and their dependents under the Ayushman CAPF Scheme. The Himveer Wives Welfare Association (HWWA) is also extending support to children with disabilities through wheelchairs, medical and educational equipment, and financial assistance. Children of ITBP personnel demonstrating excellence in sports are also being encouraged and supported."

Paying tribute to the Himveers who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, the DG reaffirmed the force's commitment to the welfare of their families and the timely resolution of their grievances. Describing the awardees as an inspiration to the entire force, the Director General said that ITBP remains committed to evolving into a modern, self-reliant and technology-enabled force, fully prepared to meet future challenges. He expressed confidence that the Himveers would continue to uphold the force's motto of“Shaurya, Dridhata, Karm Nishtha” (Valour, Determination and Devotion to Duty) and carry forward its proud legacy of service to the nation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)