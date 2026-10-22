Tripura Youth Congress Files FIR Against Youtuber For Racial Slurs

Tripura Youth Congress Files Complaint Against Influencer

Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 22 (ANI): The Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress has filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Delhi-based content creator Amir Shokeen, alleging racial harassment and derogatory remarks against a youth from Tripura, Tripura Youth Congress president Nil Kamal Saha said. According to Saha, the content creator allegedly targeted the young man because of his physical appearance and identity as a person from Tripura, reportedly mocking him by calling him“Chinese”. He also allegedly distorted the name of Tripura, referring to it as“Chutpura” in a derogatory manner. Condemning the alleged incident, Saha said the Tripura Pradesh Youth Congress had lodged an FIR against the content creator and urged the authorities to take up the matter on an urgent basis. The Youth Congress has called for appropriate action over the alleged racial discrimination and insulting remarks, raising concerns over the dignity and identity of people from the northeastern region.

Arrest and Legal Action by Delhi Police

Meanwhile, a team of Tripura Police has arrived in Delhi and is expected to visit Sadar Bazaar Police Station to take custody of Social media influencer and YouTuber Amir Shokeen from Delhi Police. He was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly using racial slurs against a man from Tripura. Police will produce Amir Shokeen before a court to seek transit remand for taking him to Tripura. According to police, the accused had made the controversial video around a month ago. DCP North District Niharika Bhatt said the police registered a case at Sadar Bazaar Police Station after learning about the incident through social media. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police themselves became the complainant in the case.

Details of the Investigation

“In this case, we came to know through social media that a person named Amir Shokeen, a social media influencer and YouTuber, had used racial slurs against a man from Tripura. Considering the seriousness of the matter, the police became the complainant and registered a case at Sadar Bazaar Police Station, under the jurisdiction of North District. The case was registered under Sections 192, 196, 352 and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” Bhatt said. She said multiple teams from North District conducted raids across Delhi and carried out technical surveillance before apprehending the accused on Thursday evening.

“Throughout the day, multiple teams from North District conducted raids across Delhi and carried out technical surveillance. Based on these efforts, the accused, Mohammad Amir, was apprehended in the evening and arrested in connection with the case,” she said. Bhatt added that Delhi Police would coordinate with Tripura Police and question the accused to establish further details of the case.“We will coordinate with them (Tripura Police). We will put Amir Shokeen under sustained interrogation. Based on the interrogation and the information he provides, we will proceed further with the investigation,” she said. The case was registered under Sections 192, 196, 352 and 353 of the BNS, relating to provocation with intent to cause a riot, promoting enmity between different groups, intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace, and statements conducing to public mischief, respectively. (ANI)

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