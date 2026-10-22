Russia Leads Azerbaijan's Fruit, Vegetable Exports With 83.1% In 8 Months

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Russia accounted for 83.1% of the value of Azerbaijan's fruit and vegetable exports in January–August 2026, making it the country's leading export destination, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture told Trend in response to a request.

The ministry said Russia, Italy, Germany, Belarus, and Georgia ranked as Azerbaijan's top five fruit and vegetable export destinations by value during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan exported 540,900 tons of fruit and vegetables worth $637.1 million from January through August 2026.

Shipments to Russia totaled 462,200 tons worth $529.5 million.

Italy ranked second, with exports totaling 2,000 tons worth $27.7 million. Germany followed with 1,200 tons worth $17.4 million, Belarus with 12,700 tons worth $13.9 million, and Georgia with 31,500 tons worth $10 million. These countries accounted for 4.3%, 2.7%, 2.2%, and 1.6% of Azerbaijan's total fruit and vegetable export value, respectively.

The main products exported to Russia included tomatoes, peaches and nectarines, strawberries, hazelnut kernels, and apples. Shipments included 134,500 tons of tomatoes worth $160.8 million, 61,000 tons of peaches and nectarines worth $85.2 million, and 55,300 tons of strawberries worth $81.5 million.

Exports to Italy consisted entirely of hazelnut kernels, totaling 2,000 tons worth $27.7 million. Hazelnut kernels were also the main product exported to Germany, with shipments reaching 1,100 tons worth $17.2 million.

Tomatoes and potatoes accounted for the largest shares of Azerbaijan's exports to Belarus by value, while onions and tomatoes dominated shipments to Georgia.

In 2025, Russia, Germany, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Belarus ranked among the top five destinations for Azerbaijan's fruit and vegetable exports, according to the ministry. Azerbaijan exported 846,000 tons of fruit and vegetables worth $901.5 million that year.

Exports to Russia totaled 704,700 tons worth $696.5 million. Shipments to Germany amounted to 3,900 tons worth $40.8 million, while exports to Türkiye reached 28,400 tons worth $31.3 million. Ukraine received 31,100 tons worth $27.5 million, and Belarus received 19,000 tons worth $22 million. These countries accounted for 77.3%, 4.5%, 3.5%, 3.0%, and 2.4% of the total export value, respectively.