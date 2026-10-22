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Azerbaijan's MFA Meets National Defense University Course Attendees (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-10-22 11:02:19

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. A meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan with participants of the National Defense University's "Academic course on strategic studies and state defense management" on October 22.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the information, during the meeting, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizada, delivered a presentation on "Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities" and answered numerous questions from the participants.

Then, the course participants were briefed on the operational processes of the MFA.

A total of 29 representatives are participating in the course, including personnel from the Ministry of Defense and other state institutions, as well as representatives from Türkiye, Pakistan, and Kazakhstan.













































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Trend News Agency

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