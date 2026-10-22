Azerbaijan And Norway Hold Political Consultations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The next round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Norway was held in Baku on October 22.

This was reported by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the information, the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Norwegian delegation was headed by State Secretary at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Eivind Vad Petersson.

During the consultations, the current state of political relations between Azerbaijan and Norway was reviewed, and the importance of ensuring the continuity of bilateral dialogue was noted.

Opportunities for expanding cooperation in the trade-economic, humanitarian, scientific, and educational spheres were reviewed. Additionally, prospects for cooperation within the framework of strategic energy and transport projects, realized through Azerbaijan's initiative and participation, were discussed.

Besides, the importance of expanding the legal-treaty framework was emphasized. Attention was also directed toward relations and interaction within international organizations, as well as the mutual support of candidacies. The parties were briefed on the current situation in the region, the efforts toward the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, as well as the large-scale restoration, reconstruction, and demining activities being carried out in the liberated territories.

Furthermore, an exchange of views took place regarding other regional and international issues of mutual interest.