Worldwide Mobile Network Operator (MNO) Directory 2026-2027 5G Expansion And 7,900+ Executive Contacts Drive Global Telecom Growth Through 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlock global MNO opportunities with trusted operator intelligence, compliant executive contacts and campaign friendly formats designed to accelerate partnerships.

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Worldwide MNO (Mobile Network Operators) Directory 2026-2027" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2026-2027 edition of the report provides telecom vendors, technology companies and service providers with current business intelligence and management contact data for mobile network operators worldwide. Developed specifically for organizations seeking to establish or expand commercial relationships with MNOs and MVNOs, the report supports market research, partnership development, sales prospecting and strategic planning across the global telecommunications industry.

Featuring a redesigned format and almost three times the number of management contacts compared with the previous edition, the report covers more than 740 mobile operators across 217+ countries. It includes 7900+ CXO, management, decision-making and influencer contacts, enabling users to identify relevant executives within mobile operator businesses. Built on more than 20 years of telecom directory publishing experience, the resource has helped vendors and service providers develop business connections, pursue collaborations and engage with operators in regional and international markets.

Comprehensive mobile network operator intelligence

The report presents a worldwide MNO industry snapshot covering market size, leading companies, major developments, analyst recommendations and forecasts for 2026-2030. Its Executive Summary and Questions Answered section provides corporate users with clear insights into global MNO market conditions, competitive activity and emerging business opportunities.



Operator information: Registered name, brand, region and network portfolio, including 2G, 3G, LTE, 4G, 5G and LTE-Advanced technologies.

Business intelligence: Subscriber numbers, market share, ownership, group information, network penetration, available technologies, contact information and key executives.

Digital presence: Operator website and URL information for online research and account validation.

Management contacts: CXO, management, Decision-Makers and Influencers involved in operational, commercial and technology-related decisions. Delivery formats: PDF and Excel editions designed to support research, business development and outreach campaigns.

Key features of the 2026-2027 edition



Coverage of 740+ operators in more than 217+ countries worldwide.

7900+ CXO, management and decision-making contacts.

Compliance with Anti-Spam US Law and European GDPR requirements.

A new user friendly PDF layout for efficient research and review.

A campaign friendly XLS design for filtering, segmentation and business outreach. Expanded market analysis, forecasts, Executive Summary content and Questions Answered.

The report is intended for companies seeking business opportunities with MNOs and MVNOs. Relevant users include network enablers, hubbing partners, interconnection usage providers, roaming partners, handset manufacturers, infrastructure service providers, chipset providers, core solution vendors, Digitalisation Experts, consultants and 4G/5G specialists.

It also supports telecom service providers, VAS enablers, reconciliation service providers, MVNOs, AI companies, event organizers and networking companies. Sales, marketing, strategy, partnership and market intelligence teams can use the data to evaluate geographic markets, identify target operators, map executive contacts and prioritize potential accounts.

By combining global mobile operator profiles, technology data, commercial indicators and verified management contacts in a single resource, the report offers a practical foundation for telecom market analysis and international business development. Its worldwide coverage and accessible PDF and Excel formats help organizations strengthen MNO engagement, improve campaign planning and pursue new partnerships across the evolving mobile telecommunications market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryQuestions Answered by the ReportAfrica MNO Directory 2026-2027Asia-Pacific (Including Australia & New Zealand) MNO Directory 2026-2027Europe MNO Directory 2026-2027Latin America MNO Directory 2026-2027Middle East MNO Directory 2026-2027North America MNO Directory 2026-2027

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