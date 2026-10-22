Crusoe Partners With Araico To Deploy AI Cloud Infrastructure In Paraguay

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Powered by Itaipú Hydroelectric Dam, new partnership brings 100% renewable energy to power Crusoe Cloud

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe, the AI factory company, today announced a strategic partnership with Paraguayan energy and infrastructure developer Araico to build high-performance AI compute infrastructure powered by the Itaipú Hydroelectric Dam. Building on Crusoe's established energy-first strategy, the initiative marks Crusoe's first dedicated AI Cloud deployment in Latin America. This project advances the company's approach of locating AI compute directly at abundant energy sources worldwide.

Under the partnership, Crusoe plans to bring an initial deployment online in mid-2027, with a path to scale to 106 MW of IT capacity and long-term options to expand to approximately 280 MW total. Located adjacent to the Itaipú substation, the facility will tap directly into one of the largest and most reliable 100% renewable hydroelectric power sources in the world, and will serve both U.S. cloud customers and growing in-region demand across Latin America through Crusoe Cloud.

Paraguay's President Santiago Peña said:“This partnership between Crusoe and Araico directly unlocks new value from our natural resources. It brings jobs, investment, technology, and innovation to Paraguay, and gives us a scalable model to create meaningful, lasting change for the Paraguayan people. This is an opportunity for Paraguay to establish itself as a regional leader in AI infrastructure.”

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, who was leading a U.S. business delegation in Paraguay when the agreement was signed, hailed its historic scope and significance.“Paraguay's abundant hydroelectric energy creates enormous opportunities for economic growth and jobs, and I'm delighted that American capital and know-how will establish Paraguay as a world-class tech powerhouse,” said Landau.“This project has the potential to be the largest private foreign investment in Paraguayan history and reinforces the strong and longstanding bonds between our countries.”

“Crusoe was founded on a simple idea: build digital infrastructure where power is abundant, accessible and environmentally-aligned,” said Cully Cavness, Co-founder, President, and Chief Strategy Officer of Crusoe.“Paraguay's unique history and geography have enabled one of the most abundant renewable power sources in the world through the Itaipú Hydroelectric Dam. Crusoe's energy-first strategy is designed precisely to unlock and add value to this kind of power resource through advanced digital infrastructure. On behalf of the whole Crusoe team, we look forward to making this project a success for the people of Paraguay, for our local partners and for Crusoe.”

Crusoe's approach in Paraguay pairs local infrastructure development expertise with Crusoe's AI factory and cloud operations track record. Araico will lead local development and site infrastructure adjacent to the Itaipú substation, while Crusoe will manage, operate, and deliver the physical compute for Crusoe Cloud.

“Partnering with Crusoe brings world-class AI infrastructure to Paraguay while showcasing our nation's renewable energy leadership on a global scale,” said Alejandro Zuccolillo, CEO of Araico.“By pairing Itaipú's massive hydroelectric capacity with Crusoe's ability to build and manage AI infrastructure, we are capturing maximum value from Paraguay's renewable power right here at home, and transforming our energy abundance into high-tech industrial growth, local jobs, and digital innovation.”

The Paraguay deployment strengthens Crusoe's growing global footprint of energy-aligned AI infrastructure, extending its reach across North America, Europe, and now Latin America while deepening digital infrastructure ties throughout the Western Hemisphere.

About Crusoe

As the AI factory company, Crusoe is on a mission to accelerate the abundance of energy and intelligence. The company provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, energy-first solution for AI infrastructure. By harnessing large-scale energy sources, building AI-optimized data centers, and delivering a powerful AI cloud platform, Crusoe empowers its customers and partners to build the future faster. For more information, visit crusoe.ai.

About Araico

Araico is the AI Powerhouse of Latin America. The company transforms clean hydroelectric Itaipú power into compute with the most competitive tokenomics in the world. Araico was founded on a simple conviction: the next era of human capability will be built on power that is clean, abundant, and in the right place. We exist to put it there. Learn more at araico.com.py.

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