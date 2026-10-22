Bridge Specialty Group Goes Live On Efinity Platform To Advance Digital Distribution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New technology platform creates a scalable foundation to support multiple businesses, distribution strategies and future growth

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridge Specialty Group, a leading global insurance wholesaler, and Efinity today announced the launch of a proprietary program development distribution capability on the Efinity Platform, with Bridge's first two proprietary programs now live. The launch marks the first step in a broader strategy to use Bridge Specialty Group's scale and market knowledge to identify underserved risks and develop proprietary products and solutions around them, with Efinity providing the technology foundation to support that work on an ongoing basis.

Bridge Specialty Group is focused on using technology and digital capabilities to create a more efficient distribution experience for its retail broker partners while opening new avenues for growth. Through the Efinity Platform, Bridge is establishing a scalable environment to develop and distribute proprietary programs, improve connectivity and create greater consistency across its businesses.

The platform provides a common operating environment that can support multiple products and distribution approaches while maintaining the flexibility required by individual businesses and markets. As Bridge identifies new opportunities to address underserved risks, the technology can support the development and distribution of additional proprietary solutions over time.

“Efinity has been a true technology partner, helping us drive greater engagement, improve the quality and completeness of submissions and build a foundation that can support our evolving distribution strategy,” said Joe Failla, chief operating officer of Bridge Specialty Group.

As part of the implementation, Bridge Specialty Group is using Efinity Deploy, the company's rapid deployment model, to support consistent product implementation and operational readiness. The approach is designed to help Bridge bring new solutions to market more efficiently while providing a scalable foundation for future growth.

“Bridge Specialty Group is exactly the type of organization Efinity was built to support,” said Rob Stavrou, chief revenue officer of Efinity.“As insurance distribution becomes increasingly complex, organizations need technology to support multiple distribution strategies, accelerate speed-to-market and strengthen engagement across the ecosystem. We're proud to partner with Bridge and support its digital distribution strategy.”

The Efinity Platform brings product configuration, transaction processing, partner engagement and enterprise governance together in a single environment. Developed within a digital MGA and informed by underwriting and distribution requirements, the platform has supported more than 100 programs.

About Efinity

Efinity is reshaping how digital insurance products are built, distributed, and sold. Born from a digital MGA, the company brings real-world digital product and underwriting expertise into an enterprise cloud native mobile-friendly platform designed for digital products and the marketing and direct sales channels that drive growth. Efinity unifies product creation, pricing, digital distribution, quoting, underwriting, policy operations, and financial workflows in one system, giving carriers, MGAs, and brokers a faster, more powerful way to launch, scale, and manage digital insurance offerings in an increasingly competitive marketplace. For more information, please visit .

About Bridge Specialty Group

Bridge Specialty Group, a division of Arrowhead Intermediaries, is a leading global insurance wholesaler with the scale and specialization needed to meet today's complex risk challenges head-on. Our teams provide deep industry knowledge, placement precision across lines and access to 300+ admitted, excess and surplus lines carriers and Lloyd's markets. Visit .

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Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

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