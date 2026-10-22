Anteriad Introduces Anteriadiqtm To Turn Customer Data And Buyer Intelligence Into Campaign Decisions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Initial Customer Data Hub charter applies AI reasoning across customer information and Anteriad's B2B intelligence to investigate growth opportunities and develop campaign audiences

New York, NY, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad, a global leader in AI and data-driven, tech-enabled B2B marketing, today introduced AnteriadIQTM, an AI-powered experience that helps marketers investigate growth opportunities and develop campaign audiences through conversation. The introduction advances Anteriad's broader vision to help marketers turn growth goals into coordinated go-to-market execution.

Anteriad is offering AnteriadIQ first through a Customer Data Hub charter for selected existing clients and qualified prospects. The charter is already underway, with several global clients signed to participate.

What sets AnteriadIQ apart is the data foundation it reasons over. Anteriad's proprietary architecture brings each client's own first-party data and signals, such as purchase, account, product, and engagement information, together with the B2B data, intent signals, and buying-group intelligence that Anteriad builds and maintains. AnteriadIQ interprets each question in the context of the marketer's products, customer relationships, and campaign objectives, so its answers draw on what the client knows about its own customers and what Anteriad sees across the market.

Within the same conversation, marketers can explore customer and prospect activity, investigate website visitors not yet in their database, and discover accounts showing intent related to their products or similar offerings. They can also identify relevant buying-group roles and additional contacts to engage. AnteriadIQ returns findings and audiences that can be examined and refined through follow-up questions as campaign plans take shape.

“Every new campaign question can send a marketer back for another round of data and analysis,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO of Anteriad.“With AnteriadIQ, we're improving speed to insight by making that investigation more interactive, so marketers can follow an opportunity as it develops. Our buyer intelligence, knowledge of the client's data, and experience delivering campaigns give that work a practical purpose: helping marketers decide whom to engage and why.”

“AnteriadIQ is our AI reasoning and planning engine, turning complex data into actionable intelligence,” said RK Maniyani, CTO of Anteriad.

The initial charter focuses on investigation and audience development, with Anteriad's marketing experts helping clients apply findings to campaign planning. Campaign delivery can be managed by Anteriad or by the client. Automated campaign execution and learning from campaign results remain part of the broader development direction.

Marketers can read more about AnteriadIQ here, where they can also register their interest in the AnteriadIQ Customer Data Hub charter. Anteriad's team will review each submission and follow up about fit for the program. Existing Anteriad clients can contact their account team.

About Anteriad

Anteriad empowers B2B marketers to get in front of their next customer faster through full-funnel marketing programs powered by responsible AI and deep human expertise. Our unique global data and award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud drive advanced analytics engagements, managed service multichannel brand and demand campaigns, programmatic audiences, and BDR-as-a-service programs. Ambitious marketers and agencies rely our data-driven approach to maximize impact and ROI. Start creating your future today at

CONTACT: Emily Riley Anteriad 914-330-1128...