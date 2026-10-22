Alignment Health Adds New Medicare Advantage Plan In Pima County, Increasing Access And Choice For Arizona Seniors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New plan strengthens Alignment's Arizona portfolio available to nearly 1.1 million Medicare beneficiaries across Maricopa, Pima and Santa Cruz counties

PHOENIX, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, an award-winning Medicare Advantage plan from Alignment Health, today announced a new Medicare Advantage plan for Pima County beginning Jan. 1, 2027, offering Pima County seniors access to low-cost coverage, local providers, bilingual support and coordinated care designed to help them stay healthy and independent. With the addition of Alignment Health ONE (HMO), Alignment Health Plan will now offer seven Medicare Advantage plans across Maricopa, Pima and Santa Cruz counties, which are home to nearly 1.1 million Medicare beneficiaries, according to data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services1.

Alignment Health ONE (HMO) is also available as Alignment Health UNICO, a community-focused plan for Hispanic seniors that offers bilingual services, a low maximum out-of-pocket limit, a $2,500 dental allowance and a monthly allowance for groceries and other health-related needs.

With seven Medicare Advantage plans and a network of more than 15,000 primary care physicians and specialists, Alignment continues to expand its presence across Arizona while giving seniors more options to choose coverage that fits their health and financial needs. Plans include a variety of options designed to meet the diverse needs of Medicare beneficiaries, with offerings that emphasize affordability, personalized care and support for chronic health conditions.

“Every senior deserves the peace of mind that comes from knowing they have access to quality care, trusted local providers and support when they need it most,” said Dawn Maroney, president of Alignment Health and CEO of Alignment Health Plan.“That's what we strive to deliver at Alignment: coordinated, personalized care that helps seniors feel supported and confident throughout their health journey.”

Access to Trusted Care Close to Home

Members have access to a broad network of primary care physicians, specialists, hospitals and community-based providers across Arizona, helping ensure care is available when and where it is needed.



Suvida Healthcare in Maricopa and Pima counties. Members enrolled in designated plans can access Suvida Healthcare's primary care providers and neighborhood centers in Phoenix and Tucson. Bilingual care teams include physicians, nurses, physical and mental health therapists, clinical pharmacists, dietitians and Suvida“Guías” (Spanish for“guides”). CareMore Health in Maricopa County. With expanded access in mind, Alignment is extending its CareMore Health relationship to give members more primary care choices and coordinated support for chronic conditions and specialty care.



Proven Quality and Member Experience

For 2027, Alignment's Arizona HMO contract is rated 4 stars, reflecting Alignment's consistent ability to deliver high-quality service and responsive care across communities in the state. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

Plans and Support Built Around Members

Alignment's 2027 Arizona portfolio offers plan choices designed around members' health and financial needs. Alignment Health ONE + Walgreens (HMO) plans continue across Maricopa, Pima and Santa Cruz counties, offering exclusive over-the-counter access through Walgreens, while Alignment Health Smart (HMO) offers members a monthly rebate toward their Medicare Part B premium. Qualifying members living with diabetes or certain heart conditions can also choose specialized plans with Essentials allowances for groceries and everyday health-related expenses2.

Every Alignment member has access to a 24/7 concierge team that helps coordinate care, navigate benefits and connect members to the support they need. Depending on the plan, members may also enjoy benefits such as $0 copays on more than 10,000 prescribed medications, over-the-counter and grocery2 allowances, fitness programs and in-home support.

At a time when many Arizona seniors are reevaluating their Medicare coverage options, Alignment continues to expand access to affordable plans, coordinated care and trusted provider relationships across the state.

Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period runs Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2026, with coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2027. To learn more about Alignment Health's 2027 Medicare Advantage plans in Arizona, visit alignmenthealthplan.com or call 1-888-979-2247.3

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health's mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit

Media Contact:

Jerry Slowey

...

Y0141_27449EN_M

___________________

1 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Medicare Advantage/Part D Contract and Enrollment Data, September 2026 MA State/County Penetration

2 Special supplemental benefits for the chronically ill (SSBCI)-qualifying chronic conditions include congestive heart failure (CHF), dementia, diabetes, and stroke. Other chronic conditions may apply. Medical records will be used to establish the member qualification. The benefits mentioned are a part of a special supplemental program for the chronically ill. Not all members qualify because other eligibility and coverage criteria also apply.

3 Alignment Health Plan is an HMO, HMO POS, HMO C-SNP, HMO D-SNP and PPO plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the California, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas Medicaid programs. Enrollment in Alignment Health Plan depends on contract renewal. The benefit information provided is a summary, not a complete description of benefits. For more information, contact the plan. Call 1-888-979-2247 (TTY: 711), 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, for more information. Other providers are available in our network.