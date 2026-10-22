Global B2B Group Expands Its Marketplace To Agricultural Products, Connecting Producers With Global Buyers

Illustration of Global B2B Group's expanded agricultural marketplace, connecting producers of fresh produce, seafood, poultry and eggs with international buyers.

The expanded platform supports producers from initial farm planning and procurement to international market exposure and buyer introductions.

- Anna Morgan, Media and Communications Director, Global B2B Group

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global B2B Group has expanded its B2B marketplace to include agricultural products, connecting producers of fresh produce, seafood, poultry and eggs with international importers, wholesalers, processors and distributors. The expansion extends the group's procurement ecosystem from planning and equipping commercial farms to helping producers reach buyers for the goods they produce.

The development brings together the group's activities across farm infrastructure, production inputs and market-ready agricultural products. Its aim is to give customers a connected route through the agricultural value chain: defining a project, sourcing the equipment and inputs needed to operate it, and developing commercial opportunities for its output.

Through its specialist platforms, Global B2B Group supports procurement for greenhouse and agricultural projects through SeedMatch, aquaculture through FishMatch, poultry and egg production through HatchMatch, animal feed through FeedMatch, and refrigeration and cold-chain infrastructure through ColdMatch. The marketplace expansion adds a dedicated channel for sourcing fresh vegetables, fruit and herbs, poultry meat and eggs, and fish and shrimp.

“Building a farm is one stage of a much longer commercial journey,” said Anna Morgan, Media and Communications Director at Global B2B Group.“Our aim is to support producers from their initial concept through to presenting their products to international buyers, connecting production decisions with commercial opportunities in the markets they want to serve.”

Supporting Producers From Concept to International Markets

For producers developing or expanding an operation, the approach brings market considerations into the planning process. Target product specifications, expected volumes, packaging, delivery schedules and destination requirements can inform discussions about production capacity, equipment, processing and cold storage.

Global B2B Group supports producers throughout this journey, from the initial concept and farm planning to sourcing production systems, equipment and inputs, and preparing their commercial offer for international markets. As operations develop, the group helps producers present their production capabilities and connect with prospective importers, distributors and wholesale buyers.

This connected approach gives producers opportunities to gain exposure to new international buyers, explore export markets and develop sales relationships for the goods they produce. Producers can present available products, production capacity, seasonal availability, packaging options and supporting documentation for consideration against relevant sourcing requests.

The objective is to connect investment in agricultural production with a clearer route to market, while supporting both new developments and established producers seeking additional commercial opportunities.

A Structured Sourcing Process for International Buyers

Buyers begin by submitting a structured request for quotation, or RFQ, outlining the product, specifications, required volume and frequency, preferred origin, destination, delivery window, packaging, required certifications, documentation and commercial terms.

The team reviews the request, clarifies missing information and, where the relevant service is available and supplier information has been checked, approaches suitable producers or exporters. Offers are requested against a common specification so buyers can compare sourcing options before proceeding with an introduction.

The agricultural products sourcing service focuses on commercial supply programs, including recurring and seasonal requirements. Buyers can submit RFQs without a platform charge, with each request reviewed for completeness and suitability.

For producers and exporters, the marketplace provides a channel to present their capabilities for consideration against buyer requirements. Introductions depend on product fit, supply availability, destination requirements and review of the opportunity.

Connecting Production With Cross-Border Trade

International opportunities require alignment between what producers can supply and what buyers need. Product specifications, traceability, packaging, shelf life, documentation and cold-chain requirements therefore form part of the sourcing discussion, alongside price and delivery terms.

By connecting its specialist production platforms with agricultural products sourcing, Global B2B Group aims to help customers address these requirements across the development of their businesses, from planning production infrastructure to exploring international sales opportunities.

Global B2B Group supports producers and buyers through project planning, procurement coordination and commercial introductions, with production and trade agreements concluded directly between the relevant parties.

Buyers can submit their requirements through the agricultural products sourcing request form. Suppliers, producers and exporters interested in partnership opportunities can apply through the Global B2B Group supplier partner program.

About Global B2B Group

Global B2B Group is a B2B sourcing, procurement and project-development ecosystem connecting commercial customers with specialist suppliers and service providers. Through SeedMatch, FishMatch, HatchMatch, FeedMatch and ColdMatch, the group supports agricultural infrastructure, production inputs, processing and cold-chain procurement. Its expanded marketplace extends that support to agricultural products sourcing, international market exposure and buyer introductions.

Anna Morgan

Global B2B Group

+44 7458 197555

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Global B2B Group Expands Its Marketplace to Agricultural Products, Connecting Producers With Global Buyers News Provided By Global B2B Group October 22, 2026, 14:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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