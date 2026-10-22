Pumpkin Patch And Fall Festival Celebrations To Take Place At 2636 New Berlin Road In Jacksonville

Fall Festival Day: October 24, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m

Fiat 500, donated by Autoland Jacksonville for the Fall Festival Day

Elevation Community School invites families to a pumpkin patch and Fall Festival - free activities, live music, and a Fiat 500 raffle supported by Autoland Jax.

- Andre Zaharchenya, the dealership's general manager

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elevation Community School traditionally organizes the pumpkin patch festivities and Fall Festival Day for Jacksonville families. This year, as the highlight of the Fall Festival on October 24, one lucky raffle participant will win a Fiat 500 provided by Autoland Jacksonville.

The pumpkin patch is open daily from October 15 through October 31, from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at 2636 New Berlin Road in Jacksonville, the former campus of Spirit of Life Lutheran Church.

The celebration culminates on Saturday, October 24, with a special Fall Festival Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission remains free, and all daily activities will be available, along with additional family-friendly attractions.

Festival highlights include:

- Live folk instrumental music performed by local musicians

- Free activities: Games, crafts, photo booths, prizes, bounce house, and hot regular cider

- Train rides

- Vendor offerings, with Cup of Jobe coffee cart and Scooters coffee and doughnuts among the vendors being confirmed

- Raffle prizes, including gift cards from local businesses

- A grand-prize raffle

Festival guests can also take part in an exciting raffle featuring gift cards from local businesses. The centerpiece of the raffle is a grand prize Fiat 500, generously donated by Autoland Jacksonville for the Fall Festival Day. Raffle tickets will be available from October 15 through October 24, giving attendees multiple chances to join in the excitement and support the school's charity initiative. One lucky winner will drive away in the Fiat 500.

Autoland, a community-focused, locally operated Jacksonville dealership, is proud to support Elevation Community School as it hosts a free community pumpkin patch and Fall Festival for families, students, and all neighbors. Organized by the Christ-centered school, the event brings Jacksonville families together for a season of affordable fall fun while reflecting Elevation's emphasis on faith, family involvement, and community connection.

The event is designed to give families a safe and welcoming place to celebrate the fall season, to create a fairy-tale atmosphere for children without thinking about the family budget. All events are free to enter, while souvenir decorative pumpkins are available for $1 to $3, and $5–$25 for standard pumpkins.

Known for its honest service and family-oriented values, the Autoland dealership is extending its spirit of community care beyond the showroom and into one of Jacksonville's favorite autumn traditions. The donation reflects the dealership's ongoing commitment to supporting family-friendly community events and creating memorable experiences for local residents. Beyond offering quality pre-owned vehicles, Autoland Jacksonville continues to invest in the people and neighborhoods it serves, using its resources to help bring neighbors together and strengthen the local community. Attendees will have an added reason to join the festivities, enjoy the fall celebration, and support a gathering that benefits families throughout Jacksonville.

Everybody is encouraged to visit the pumpkin patch throughout October and to attend the Fall Festival Day on October 24 for an afternoon and evening of music, games, crafts, and community gathering. The whole week after the main celebration, the place will be open to visitors for photo sessions, collecting more pumpkin souvenirs, and will be closed on October 31.

“Autoland is proud to support an event that brings families together, supports local charity organizations, and makes fall festivities accessible to everyone,” said Andre Zaharchenya, owner and CEO of Autoland Jacksonville.“Community connection is at the heart of what we do, and events like this remind us that such acts of support can create meaningful experiences for local families.”

About Elevation Community School

Elevation Community School is a Christ-centered educational organisation serving families on Jacksonville's Northside. The school provides a supportive learning environment where students are encouraged to grow academically, spiritually, and personally. With a focus on small class sizes, individual attention, and strong family involvement, Elevation Community School helps children build confidence, character, and a lifelong love of learning.

Beyond the classroom, the school emphasizes kindness, creativity, faith, and family values. Its pumpkin patch and Fall Festival reflect that mission by creating a welcoming space where families can enjoy seasonal activities, spend time together, and make memories that will last forever in every heart.

About Autoland Jacksonville

Autoland Jacksonville, established in 2019, is a family-operated dealership serving drivers throughout Jacksonville and nearby Florida communities. Its inventory includes a wide range of quality pre-owned vehicles, from everyday sedans and family SUVs to trucks, hybrids, and commercial vehicles. Customers can also explore flexible financing solutions designed to accommodate different budgets and credit situations.

Recognized by the Florida Independent Auto Retailers Association, Autoland Jacksonville continues to distinguish itself through dependable vehicles, honest guidance, and an ongoing commitment to supporting the local community.

Andre Zaharchenya

Autoland Jax Сorp

+1 904-209-9584

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Pumpkin Patch and Fall Festival Celebrations to Take Place at 2636 New Berlin Road in Jacksonville News Provided By Open Word Media October 22, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR



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