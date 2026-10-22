Pan Am Flight Academy And Professional Pilots Of Tomorrow Announce Partnership
Pan Am Flight Academy
Collaboration expands access to professional pilot training, mentorship, industry connections, and exclusive ATP-CTP course rates.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pan Am Flight Academy is pleased to announce a new partnership with
Professional Pilots of Tomorrow (PPOT), bringing together two organizations committed to supporting
aspiring airline pilots as they advance toward professional aviation careers.
The partnership, highlighted through the NEXTGEN Pilot Program, will focus on expanding access to
mentorship, aviation training resources, and industry connections that help pilots navigate their
professional development.
As part of the collaboration, PPOT members will have access to exclusive members-only rates for Pan Am
Flight Academy's Airline Transport Pilot Certification Training Program (ATP-CTP), providing an
additional opportunity for pilots preparing for the next stage of their airline careers.
“At Pan Am, we see firsthand how important it is for aspiring pilots to have access to the right training,
guidance, and industry connections. This partnership with Professional Pilots of Tomorrow is about
helping pilots take that next step in their careers. We want to make professional airline training more
accessible while building stronger connections between the next generation of pilots and the aviation
industry.” Federico Flores Navarro, Chief Commercial Officer, Pan Am Flight Academy
The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to making aviation career development more accessible,
transparent, and supportive, while helping future airline pilots establish stronger connections with the
professional aviation community.
About Pan Am Flight Academy
Pan Am Flight Academy provides professional aviation training to airlines, pilots, and aviation organizations
worldwide. Its training programs include aircraft type ratings, ATP-CTP courses, and full-flight simulator training,
supporting pilots and airline operators at various stages of professional development.
About Professional Pilots of Tomorrow
Professional Pilots of Tomorrow (PPOT) supports aspiring professional pilots through mentorship, training
resources, and industry connections, with a mission to make aviation career development more accessible,
transparent, and supportive.
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DMH Americas
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