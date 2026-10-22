Pan Am Flight Academy And Professional Pilots Of Tomorrow Announce Partnership

Pan Am Flight Academy

Collaboration expands access to professional pilot training, mentorship, industry connections, and exclusive ATP-CTP course rates.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pan Am Flight Academy is pleased to announce a new partnership withProfessional Pilots of Tomorrow (PPOT), bringing together two organizations committed to supportingaspiring airline pilots as they advance toward professional aviation careers.The partnership, highlighted through the NEXTGEN Pilot Program, will focus on expanding access tomentorship, aviation training resources, and industry connections that help pilots navigate theirprofessional development.As part of the collaboration, PPOT members will have access to exclusive members-only rates for Pan AmFlight Academy's Airline Transport Pilot Certification Training Program (ATP-CTP), providing anadditional opportunity for pilots preparing for the next stage of their airline careers.“At Pan Am, we see firsthand how important it is for aspiring pilots to have access to the right training,guidance, and industry connections. This partnership with Professional Pilots of Tomorrow is abouthelping pilots take that next step in their careers. We want to make professional airline training moreaccessible while building stronger connections between the next generation of pilots and the aviationindustry.” Federico Flores Navarro, Chief Commercial Officer, Pan Am Flight AcademyThe collaboration reflects a shared commitment to making aviation career development more accessible,transparent, and supportive, while helping future airline pilots establish stronger connections with theprofessional aviation community.About Pan Am Flight AcademyPan Am Flight Academy provides professional aviation training to airlines, pilots, and aviation organizationsworldwide. Its training programs include aircraft type ratings, ATP-CTP courses, and full-flight simulator training,supporting pilots and airline operators at various stages of professional development.About Professional Pilots of TomorrowProfessional Pilots of Tomorrow (PPOT) supports aspiring professional pilots through mentorship, trainingresources, and industry connections, with a mission to make aviation career development more accessible,transparent, and supportive.

gizzella bruck

DMH Americas

+1 786-281-9358

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Pan Am Flight Academy and Professional Pilots of Tomorrow Announce Partnership News Provided By DMH Americas October 22, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology



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