Dealerassist Introduces Website Preview For Car Dealerships

Dealerships can generate a realistic preview version of a new website, built with their own inventory, before entering any agreement.

- Tony Gashi, Dealership Owner, and CEO of DealerAssistIL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DealerAssist has introduced a website preview that shows dealerships what a new site would look like with their own inventory in it, before they commit to a switch.Dealership website platforms are usually evaluated in a sales presentation. The vendor shows a sample site, the dealer signs, and the work of moving inventory, photos and pricing begins afterward. The dealer's first look at its own vehicles in the new design arrives weeks after the decision has been made.The preview reverses that order. A dealer enters their current web address, and DealerAssist pulls their inventory and dealership details into a draft of the new site in seconds. They can open it beside their current site, swap templates, and see their own stock in each, then decide from there.Each site includes a dashboard recording vehicle views and incoming leads, and an optional chat tool, DealerChat, that lets shoppers ask about a specific vehicle from its own page. Search visibility is also built into the template: every vehicle gets its own indexable page, with page structure, load speed and editable meta tags set there.That's important because shoppers usually search for a make and model, not a dealership name.“People are finding our inventory on Google now. We get calls about specific cars, and our website looks better than ever,” said Brandon DeBaere, Founder and CEO of NHB Auto.DealerAssist handles the migration itself, moving inventory, photos, pricing and vehicle details, assisting with the domain transfer, and keeping the existing site live until the new one is ready. On the dealership's side, the current DMS stays in place, there is no setup fee or contract, and billing begins when the new site goes live.The free website preview is now available to any dealership with an existing site.About DealerAssistDealerAssist is a website platform for car dealerships that makes switching to a better website simple. Every DealerAssist site includes automatic inventory updates, a dashboard showing shopper activity and leads, and self-service editing, with no setup fee, no contract and nothing to pay until the site is live.

Laura Bislimi

DealerAssist

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DealerAssist Introduces Website Preview for Car Dealerships News Provided By AutosToday October 22, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Technology



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