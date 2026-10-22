St. George's Society Of Toronto Matching Gift Helps Generate More Than $280,000 For Blood Cancer Support Across Canada

The St. George's Society of Toronto is proud to celebrate the impact of its $50,000 matching gift partnership with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2026 -- The St. George's Society of Toronto is proud to announce the impact of its partnership with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada (LLSC), which helped generate more than $280,000 through 3,145 donations in support of Canadians affected by blood cancers.

Earlier this year, the Society committed a $50,000 matching gift to encourage Canadians to support LLSC's work in research, public education, personalized patient support and advocacy. The campaign inspired thousands of donors across Canada to contribute, demonstrating the power of collective generosity.

The campaign has raised more than $280,000 and counting, welcomed 17 new monthly donors, and reached Canadians through more than 2 million campaign emails distributed nationwide.

The Power of Matching

The Society's $50,000 matching gift provided donors with an opportunity to double the impact of their contributions and encouraged both new and existing supporters to take action.

"We are deeply grateful to every donor who responded to this campaign," said Jeff Lewis, President, St. George's Society of Toronto. "The generosity of Canadians has demonstrated what is possible when a community comes together. We are proud that the Society's matching gift helped inspire more than $280,000 in support of Canadians affected by blood cancers. Thank you to everyone who donated for your generous support--it will truly make a difference."

Funds raised will support LLSC programs across Canada, including 38% for research, 30% for public education, and 32% for personalized support and advocacy.

"The extraordinary response to this campaign reflects the power of partnership and collective generosity," said Alicia Talarico, President and CEO, LLSC. "These funds will help advance lifesaving research, provide trusted education and personalized support, and strengthen our advocacy for equitable access to care and treatment across Canada."

Founded in 1834, the St. George's Society of Toronto is one of Canada's oldest charitable organizations, dedicated to community service, philanthropy and supporting individuals and charitable causes in need.

We proudly celebrate our British roots--but you don't have to be British to be part of our community. We welcome everyone who shares our passion for making a difference and supporting great causes.

Join us: stgeorgesto

SOURCE St George's Society of Toronto

Media Contact:

Idalia Obregon

St George's Society of Toronto

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Idalia Obregon

St George's Society of Toronto

+1 4165970220

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St. George's Society of Toronto Matching Gift Helps Generate More Than $280,000 for Blood Cancer Support Across Canada News Provided By St George's Society of Toronto October 22, 2026, 14:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies



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