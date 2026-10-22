The Houstonian Club Named A Top 10 Platinum Club Of America For The First Time

The Houstonian Club earns its first top-10 Platinum Club of America ranking, reaching No. 9 nationally.

From fitness and racquet sports to nutrition and recovery, The Houstonian Club offers comprehensive wellness amenities.

The Houstonian Club continues to set the standard for private athletic clubs in Houston with exceptional facilities and personalized service.

Houston's premier private athletic club ranks No. 9 nationally, its highest ranking to date, and becomes the only Houston club to earn a spot in the top 10.

- Cher Harris, Club General ManagerHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Houstonian Club has been named a Platinum Club of America for 2027-2028, earning the No. 9 ranking among the nation's leading private athletic clubs. The designation is the first time The Houstonian Club has entered the top 10 and makes it the only club in Houston to achieve this distinction.The latest ranking shows a steady upward trajectory for The Houstonian Club, which has earned Platinum Club of America recognition in every election cycle since 2019-2020. The Houstonian Club ranked No. 19 in both 2019-2020 and 2021-2022, No. 16 in 2023-2024, and No. 12 in 2025-2026 before reaching No. 9 in the latest rankings.Presented by Platinum Clubs of America, winners are selected through a peer-review process of club industry leaders. Prospective clubs are evaluated on seven criteria including: reputation, facilities and amenities, staff and service, membership quality and commitment, governance and financial management, adaptability, and overall member experience.“Being recognized among the nation's top 10 Platinum Clubs is a tremendous honor and highlights the dedication our team brings to the member experience every day,” said Cher Harris, Club General Manager.“It represents our commitment to exceptional facilities, personalized service, and programming that helps members reach their individual health and fitness goals.”Located in Houston's Galleria area, The Houstonian Club is a 185,000-square-foot private athletic and wellness facility offering an extensive range of fitness, recreation, recovery, and lifestyle amenities. Members have access to a comprehensive fitness center with over 300 strength and cardio machines, personal training, more than 180 weekly group exercise classes, yoga, cycling, Pilates, Gyrotonic, TRX, and specialized training programs. The Club also offers indoor and outdoor running tracks, a basketball court, and three pools.Racquet sports are another mainstay of the Club, with four indoor tennis courts, five outdoor tennis courts, eight outdoor pickleball courts, and two outdoor padel courts. The Houstonian Club has activities to support an active lifestyle for members of all ages. The Club offers programming for adults and teens, along with youth camps, swim instruction, and family activities.The Houstonian Club's wellness approach also supports recovery, nutrition, and long-term health. The Covery by The Houstonian Club offers specialized wellness and recovery services, while registered dietitians provide nutrition consultations to help members develop personalized approaches to eating and performance. Members also have access to physical therapy services and recovery amenities such as saunas, steam rooms, whirlpools, and cold plunges. Locker rooms, relaxation areas, and a range of dining options round out the member experience.“Our goal is to provide an environment where members can focus on every aspect of their well-being, with expert guidance, diverse programming, and amenities that support an active, healthy lifestyle,” Harris said.Photos available here.###Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city's iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure's World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston's historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush's time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of indoor meeting space and 87,349 square feet of outdoor meeting space with a“Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool featuring a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Houstonian Club Members and Houstonian Hotel guests enjoy the club's luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, racquet sports (tennis, pickleball, and Padel), an indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise studios, a cycle studio, dedicated Pilates studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. The club also provides 2 areas for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years, kids camps, and special events and programming, plus an outdoor playground and butterfly garden. The club's full-service restaurant and bar with indoor/outdoor adult and family-friendly dining is called The Kitchen, poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club's grab-and-go is called Refuel offering light fare, smoothies, and proudly serves Starbucks. The club offers chic boutique shopping at The Shop at The Houstonian, a registered dietitian, and a wellness and recovery suite overseen by a medical staff called The Covery. At 26,500 square feet, Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury day spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Its outdoor sundeck provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, two fire pits, and a butterfly art installation. The Houstonian also includes Sage 'n' Bloom Floral Studio, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations on-property and to the public.One of Houston's historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa / 111 North Post Oak Lane / Houston, Texas 77024

Gabi De la Rosa

The Houstonian Hotel Club & Spa

+1 832-202-9600

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The Houstonian Club Named a Top 10 Platinum Club of America for the First Time News Provided By The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa October 22, 2026, 14:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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