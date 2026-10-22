Long Island Guide Offers Free Editorial Features To Local Businesses, With Inclusion Earned On Merit

Long Island Guide

Businesses and nonprofits invited to submit stories and photos for free editorial consideration, with no purchase or obligation.

- John ColascioneKINGS PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Long Island Guide is inviting local businesses, nonprofits and community organizations to submit their stories for free editorial consideration, reinforcing a foundational principle of the publication: businesses featured on Long Island Guide are selected on merit and merit alone.Selected submissions may receive a dedicated feature article with full-color photography, relevant background and useful information for Long Island readers. There is no publication fee, required advertising purchase or obligation of any kind. Selection depends on the strength of the story, its relevance to the region and the value it offers readers.The invitation builds on Long Island Guide's previously announced editorial-only inclusion model. Advertisements may appear on the website, but advertising purchases have no influence on which businesses, organizations, events or destinations receive editorial coverage.Information Comes First. Editorial Inclusion Is Not for Sale.For publisher John Colascione, the policy represents a strategic and deliberate departure from the commercial approach of Long Island related publications he previously owned and subsequently sold. For nearly two decades, those publications operated primarily as advertising businesses, with editorial content supporting that commercial purpose. Long Island Guide reverses those priorities: useful, trustworthy information comes first, and advertising provides secondary support without influencing editorial selection.“Businesses should not need an advertising budget to have a worthwhile story told,” said Colascione.“At Long Island Guide, editorial inclusion is earned on merit alone. We intend to compete on the quality of our information, the independence of our editorial decisions and the value we provide to readers. A compelling story deserves consideration whether a business spends thousands on advertising or nothing at all.”The publication does not sell advertorial inclusion, paid editorial mentions or link placements within its articles. Its aim is to give readers confidence that editorial subjects have been selected for their relevance and substance, while giving businesses a meaningful opportunity to earn coverage.Local Stories That Serve Readers and OrganizationsA recent example is Long Island Guide's feature on Spooky Walk at Camp Pa-Qua-Tuck in Center Moriches.The article introduced readers to the annual Halloween fundraiser, its volunteer involvement and its support for Camp Pa-Qua-Tuck's programs for children and adults with special needs. It combined high-quality photographs with practical information about attending the event and background on the community effort behind it.That coverage reflects the purpose of the initiative: to publish worthwhile local stories that inform readers and bring attention to businesses and organizations contributing to Long Island life. Featured organizations have no obligation to advertise, promote the coverage, provide a link or take any other action in return.“The best features are useful to everyone involved,” Colascione said.“Our readers discover something worth knowing about, and the business or organization gets an opportunity to tell a worthwhile story. That is the kind of coverage we want to publish.”What Makes a Story Worth Considering?Long Island Guide welcomes submissions about businesses and organizations with a clear connection to Long Island and a substantive story to tell. Potential subjects include unusual business histories, significant milestones, community projects, local innovations, cultural events and people making meaningful contributions to the region.A submission should explain what happened, why it matters and why Long Island readers would be interested. Contributors are strongly encouraged to provide high-resolution photographs they own or have permission to supply for publication, along with accurate captions, photo credits, relevant background and a contact who can answer editorial questions.Selected submissions may be edited for clarity, accuracy, context and tone. Long Island Guide retains editorial discretion over headlines, wording, imagery and final presentation.How to Submit a StoryMedia advisories, news alerts and press releases can be submitted through Long Island Guide's online submission form.Staff news reporters review incoming submissions and edit those selected for publication. Submission does not guarantee coverage. All publication decisions remain at the discretion of the editors, and approved submissions are published free of charge. Contributors should review the publication's editorial policies and guidelines before submitting materials.About Long Island GuideEstablished in 1996, Long Island Guide has a history spanning three decades and has been revitalized under the leadership of publisher John Colascione. The publication offers regional guides, destination information, local news and features for people who live on, visit or want to learn more about Long Island, New York. Its foundational editorial principle is that inclusion is earned through merit, relevance and usefulness to readers.

John Colascione

Searchen Networks®

+1 561-370-7366

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Long Island Guide Offers Free Editorial Features to Local Businesses, With Inclusion Earned on Merit News Provided By Searchen Networks® October 22, 2026, 14:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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