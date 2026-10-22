Four New Members Add Financial, Legal And Technology Expertise To AUP Board Of Trustees

The recent arrivals complement the wide variety of experience and perspectives guiding the institution

PARIS, ILE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The American University of Paris (AUP) is delighted to announce the addition of four new members to its Board of Trustees.

Two new trustees joined the Board in January 2026, Beth Brinkmann and K. Brian Keegan ('79), with an additional two new trustees joining in October, Luke Laumann ('05) and Mathias Strasser.

Already distinguished leaders in their fields, they bring decades of experience to AUP across higher education, law, finance, and management. Their commitment to academic excellence, cross-cultural engagement and professional integrity closely aligns with AUP's mission to provide an education that will broaden their students' international horizons, giving them the skill set needed to easily navigate a fast-changing world.

Among the new board members are two AUP alumni: K. Brian Keegan ('79), an Economics major at AUP and graduate of NYU's Stern School of Business, who is currently Managing Director at the Corporate Finance Advisory firm KB Keegan & Advisors; and Luke Laumann ('05), an International Economics major at AUP with a law degree from the University of Virginia, who is now a Partner for the Private Equity firm Weil, Gotshal and Manges LLP.

The other two new members are Beth Brinkmann, a legal professional whose career included 26 arguments before the US Supreme Court and, most recently, teaching at the William & Mary, and the Stanford law schools; and Mathias Strasser, Founder and CEO of Scissero Ltd. where he offers his combined experience in financial services, technology and the legal sector.

“As AUP continues to evolve in line with rapid technological advancement and increasing demands in the higher education sector, we are grateful for the innovative insight and guidance of these new members. Their academic and career experience, as well as support for the liberal arts model, will further strengthen our Board of Trustees and widen our perspectives,” said Sonya Stephens, President of AUP.

President Stephens and the Chair of the Board also extend their heartfelt gratitude to a number of valued and long-serving outgoing trustees: Elizabeth Ballantine (2010-2026), Elliott Burdette ('70) (2015-2026), John Klein (2016-2026), Achim Klüber ('77) (2014-2026), Christina de Labouchère ('86) (2014-2026), Barbara Reno (2014-2026), and Jacqueline Routier ('90) (2020- 2026). All have been recognized as trustee emeriti for their years of dedicated service and

leadership.

The University also thanks Doris Daughney, for her service as Chair of the Board of Trustees (2020-2026), and her continued service as a trustee, and welcomes Giles Kemp as its new Board Chair, since June 2026.

Giles Kemp, Chair of the Board of Trustees, commented,“These exceptional individuals, accomplished professionals, and steadfast supporters of AUP contributed to much of the success of the University over the past decades.”

“We are deeply grateful to all our trustees, both past and present, who have helped shape AUP's future and steward its role as a reference point for international liberal arts education. We will continue to identify trustees for AUP as the Board continues to develop and grow alongside the University”, added Kemp.

Communications Office

THE AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF PARIS

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Four New Members Add Financial, Legal and Technology Expertise to AUP Board of Trustees News Provided By THE AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF PARIS October 22, 2026, 14:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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