NEBRASKA COUNTRY MUSIC FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 2026 HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES AND A BOLD NEW CHAPTER FOR NEBRASKA MUSIC

NECMF

Bart Allmand

Jeff Bower

TR Anderson - Borderline

NEBRASKA COUNTRY MUSIC FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 2026 HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nashville hit songwriter Bart Allmand, Jeff Bower & The Emmett Bower Band, and TR Anderson & Borderline to be honored November 14 as the Foundation celebrates its legacy and sets its sights on the next generation.Country music has never been defined solely by the bright lights of Nashville. Sometimes, its greatest stories are written on the backroads of Nebraska, inside packed small-town honky-tonks, beneath county fair grandstands, and in the hearts of musicians who have dedicated their lives to keeping the music alive.Since 1980, the Nebraska Country Music Foundation (NECMF) has worked to preserve and celebrate those stories. Now, more than four decades later, the organization is entering an exciting new era - one that honors the legends who built Nebraska's country music culture while creating opportunities for the artists who will carry it forward.The Foundation proudly announces its 2026 Nebraska Country Music Hall of Fame Banquet, taking place November 14, 2026, celebrating three extraordinary musical legacies: Bart Allmand, Jeff Bower and the Emmett Bower Band, and TR Anderson and Borderline.Each represents a different side of Nebraska's remarkable musical identity. From chart-topping hits on Music Row to Sandhills country rock and relentless Midwest touring, their careers prove that Nebraska's influence on country music extends far beyond its state lines.BART ALLMAND: FROM SMALL-TOWN NEBRASKA TO THE TOP OF THE BILLBOARD CHARTSFrom Holdrege, Nebraska, to the heart of Nashville's Music Row, Bart Allmand has spent morethan three decades helping shape the sound of country music.After moving to Nashville in 1987, Allmand built an impressive career in record promotion and artist development, working with major labels including RCA, Monument Records, and Big Loud Mountain. Along the way, he helped launch and promote the careers of some of country music's biggest names, including the Dixie Chicks, Clint Black, Alabama, Martina McBride, and Florida Georgia Line.But Allmand wasn't content staying behind the scenes. In 2003, he stepped into professional songwriting, and his first demo, "You Can't Take the Honky Tonk Out of the Girl, " became a Top 5 hit for Brooks & Dunn. Three years later, he earned his first Billboard No. 1 with Steve Holy's smash hit "Brand New Girlfriend."From writing chart-topping songs to helping break national recording artists, Allmand has built a remarkable career through talent, determination, and a passion for music. His induction into the Nebraska Country Music Hall of Fame is a celebration of a Nebraska native who took his talents to Nashville and made a lasting mark on the country music industry.JEFF BOWER & THE EMMETT BOWER BAND: THE UNSTOPPABLE SOUND OF SANDHILLS COUNTRY ROCKSome bands follow the Nashville playbook. The Emmett Bower Band wrote its own. Formed in Lincoln in 2010 and led by singer-songwriter Jeff Bower, the group has spent more than a decade bringing its signature blend of traditional country, gritty rock and roll, andsmall-town Nebraska storytelling to audiences across the country.Named in honor of Bower's grandfather, Emmett Marker, a fiddle and guitar player from the Bartlett, Nebraska, area, the band proudly carries its roots into every performance. Known for its explosive live shows and relentless touring schedule of nearly 100 performances annually, the Emmett Bower Band has shared stages with Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, Thomas Rhett, Whiskey Myers, and Sammy Kershaw.Fiercely independent, the band launched its own label, It's A Party Records, releasing four studio albums and fan favorites including "Main Attraction," "Never Let It Go," "Chasin' the Sun," and "Emmett and Darlene."With new music continuing to roll out and live performances still bringing crowds to their feet, the Emmett Bower Band remains a driving force in Nebraska's independent country music scene. Their Hall of Fame recognition celebrates a band that has stayed true to its roots, built its own path, and helped define the sound of modern Nebraska country music.TR ANDERSON & BORDERLINE: 25 YEARS OFHONKY-TONKS, HIGHWAYS, AND PURE COUNTRY ENERGYWhat started with two friends playing music in an old wooden shed became one of Nebraska's most enduring live country bands. Founded in 2000 by TR Anderson and Kevin McKenney, Borderline got its first break when an unexpected visitor heard them playing and offered them a show at the American Legion in Wood River, Nebraska.There was only one problem - they didn't have a name. A combination of two ideas, "County Line" and "Bordertown, gave birth to Borderline, and a Nebraska country music institution was on its way.For more than 25 years, the band has entertained audiences across the Midwest, performing 80 to 130 shows annually at honky-tonks, county fairs, street dances, and festivals. Blending traditional country influences from Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, and Johnny Cash with classic rock and modern country favorites, Borderline has shared stages with Confederate Railroad, The Kentucky Headhunters, Casey Donahew, Gavin Adcock, and more.Today, Borderline has become a family affair, with TR joined by his wife Cassie and son Braxton, alongside longtime guitarist Andy Martin and Noah Eggleston.Traveling across seven states in a converted semi-truck tour rig, the band continues to do what it loves most - bringing people together through live music.Their induction honors a quarter-century of dedication, unforgettable performances, and a genuine love for the music and audiences that have made Borderline a staple of Nebraska country music.A NEW GENERATION. A RENEWED MISSION. THE SAME NEBRASKA HEART.While the November 14 celebration will honor remarkable careers, the Nebraska Country Music Foundation is also looking toward the future. In April 2026, the organization officially installed a new Board of Directors, bringing fresh leadership, renewed energy, and a commitment to expanding the Foundation's impact throughout Nebraska.For newly appointed NECMF President Luke Mills, that future begins with a deep appreciation for the people who helped build the organization and preserve its traditions. "I have learned so much from Deb Shaw (former NECMF President) and the former board members since my induction in 2023, and I look forward to adding to and building onto the legacy of the foundation as we move into the future." - Luke Mills, President, Nebraska Country Music Foundation That respect for the past is at the center of the Foundation's renewed vision.The 2026 board includes:Luke Mills - PresidentHeath Smallcomb - Vice PresidentSummer Martinez - TreasurerJennifer Mills - SecretaryAdam SmithHunter ArterburnDJ BridwellJames RoyleThe new leadership team is committed to preserving the traditions established since 1980 whilebuilding a stronger, more connected future for Nebraska's country music community.That means continuing to recognize the pioneers and working musicians who have made lastingcontributions to the state's culture, while also encouraging and supporting the next generation ofsongwriters, performers, and independent recording artists.The mission is rooted in a simple belief: Nebraska country music isn't just history worth remembering. It's a living, evolving culture worth investing in. From the legendary musicians who helped create the state's musical identity to the young artists writing their first songs and stepping onto their first stages, the Foundation aims to celebrate the entire journey.THE LEGACY CONTINUES NOVEMBER 14The 2026 Nebraska Country Music Hall of Fame Banquet promises to be a celebration of the people, music, and stories that have shaped the state's country music heritage. On November 14, three remarkable careers will take their rightful place in Nebraska country music history.But the bigger story is only beginning. Because Nebraska country music has never been about following the crowd. It's about hard work, honest songs, unforgettable nights, and musicians who believe in what they're doing. The past deserves to be honored. The future deserves to be heard. And in 2026, the Nebraska Country Music Foundation is ready to do both.EVENT INFORMATIONEvent: 2026 Nebraska Country Music Hall of Fame BanquetDate: Saturday, November 14, 2026 @ Legacy On The Bricks, Kearney, NE2026 Hall of Fame Honorees:Bart Allmand - Songwriter & Music Industry ExecutiveJeff Bower - Emmett Bower BandTR Anderson - BorderlinePresented by: Nebraska Country Music FoundationAdditional banquet information, venue details, and ticket announcements will be made available through the Nebraska Country Music Foundation.ABOUT THE NEBRASKA COUNTRY MUSIC FOUNDATIONEstablished in 1980, the Nebraska Country Music Foundation is dedicated to honoring, preserving, and celebrating the artists and individuals who have contributed to Nebraska's rich country music heritage. Through its Hall of Fame recognition and a renewed commitment to supporting emerging talent, the Foundation seeks to connect generations of musicians and ensure that Nebraska's country music culture continues to thrive for years to come.NEBRASKA COUNTRY MUSIC FOUNDATION - Honoring the Legacy. Inspiring the Future.

Rob Freeman

US NEWS REPORT

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NEBRASKA COUNTRY MUSIC FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES 2026 HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES AND A BOLD NEW CHAPTER FOR NEBRASKA MUSIC News Provided By US NEWS REPORT October 22, 2026, 14:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media



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