Government Of Catalonia To Host Exclusive Catalan Holiday Market In NYC For F&B Professionals

Catalonia Where food is culture

Over 15 premium Catalan brands provide exclusive holiday sourcing and portfolio expansion for NYC trade buyers and distributors.

- Laia Villalbi, Head of the Wine Sector at PRODECA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PRODECA, the Government of Catalonia's F&B promotion agency, announces the Catalan Holiday Market: Food & Wine Edition, an exclusive trade-only event scheduled for Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at the Midtown Loft & Terrace in Manhattan. Designed specifically for New York City's premier importers, distributors, retail buyers, and HORECA professionals, this strategic showcase will highlight premium Catalan food and beverage products tailored for the upcoming holiday season.

The Catalan Holiday Market provides a highly curated environment for US industry decision-makers to discover authentic, high-quality imports, facilitating direct networking with specialized vendors. The event aims to demonstrate the strategic business value of integrating Catalan gastronomy into high-end retail portfolios and restaurant menus.

“Catalonia's gastronomic heritage offers an unparalleled competitive advantage for the US hospitality and retail sectors,” stated Laia Villalbi, Business Solutions Manager and Head of the Wine Sector at PRODECA.“This showcase is engineered to connect New York's top F&B professionals with premium sourcing opportunities that meet the sophisticated demands of the holiday market.”

A key highlight of the event is the dual-focus gastronomic dynamic. Acclaimed Chef Rubén García (James Beard semifinalist, alumnus of El Bulli and minibar, and currently leading Casa Teresa in DC) will partner with Chef Alba Sunyer to lead an interactive showcooking session titled "Tradition & Technique". The chefs will execute a highly technical demonstration of the iconic 'Canelón de San Esteban', showcasing how traditional Catalan culinary narrative and product excellence translate into actionable commercial value for the American consumer.

Throughout the evening, attendees will also experience an authentic live Jamón carving station, traditional pa amb tomàquet, and a premium tasting of the featured showcooking elaborations, providing a comprehensive sensory evaluation of the region's top exports.

Event Details:

Event: Catalan Holiday Market: Food & Wine Edition

Date: Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Time: 5:30 PM – 8:30 PM (EST)

Location: Midtown Loft & Terrace, 267 Fifth Ave. Suite 100, New York, NY 10016

Access: Strictly Trade Professionals Only. Mandatory credential check at the entrance.

Qualified F&B professionals, importers, and specialized media must apply for VIP credential approval prior to the event. For registration and further information, please visit: catalanfood/ny2026.

About PRODECA

PRODECA is the public company of the Government of Catalonia (Generalitat de Catalunya) attached to the Ministry of Climate Action, Food and Rural Agenda. Its mission is to promote Catalan agri-food products globally, supporting the internationalization of Catalan companies and positioning the region as a benchmark for quality, innovation, and gastronomic excellence.

Sofia Zapata

Catalan Food US

+1 646-980-4585

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Government of Catalonia to Host Exclusive Catalan Holiday Market in NYC for F&B Professionals News Provided By EXCOM GLOBAL October 22, 2026, 14:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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