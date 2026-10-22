Semperit AG Holding / Key word(s): Personnel

Change of CFO at Semperit: Richard Kelsey to succeed Helmut Sorger as of November 1

22.10.2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST

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Change of CFO at Semperit: Richard Kelsey to succeed Helmut Sorger as of November 1 Vienna, 22 October 2026 – The Supervisory Board of Semperit AG Holding has appointed Richard Kelsey as a member of the Executive Board, effective November 1, 2026. Richard Kelsey will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and succeed Helmut Sorger, who, after more than four successful years, will leave the company by mutual agreement at the end of October 2026 to pursue new professional opportunities. “With Richard Kelsey, we have gained a CFO who combines extensive M&A expertise with in-depth knowledge of the capital markets. Together with Manfred Stanek and Gerfried Eder, our Executive Board is exceptionally well-positioned to successfully shape Semperit's next phase of growth. Our shared goal is to further strengthen the company's position and thus create additional long-term value for our shareholders,” says Supervisory Board Chairman Cord Prinzhorn. Richard Kelsey has more than 25 years of international experience in finance, M&A and capital markets. At Constantia Flexibles, a leading provider of flexible packaging solutions, he held various management positions and most recently served as CFO for more than five years. In this position, he was responsible for numerous international transactions and transformation projects. Prior to that, he was Head of M&A, leading the group's acquisition activities. He gained further expertise in transactions and capital markets at Raiffeisen Investment, where he managed cross-border M&A projects in Central and Eastern Europe, as well as during his time as an equity analyst at Cazenove in London. His term on the Semperit Executive Board will run until 31 October 2029. Cord Prinzhorn thanks Helmut Sorger for their successful collaboration and his significant contribution to the development of the Semperit Group:“Helmut Sorger has played a decisive role in driving and shaping Semperit's transformation and successful realignment. In addition to refining the strategic direction and investment story, his focus on lean structures, cost discipline and value creation has sustainably strengthened the Group's profitability and competitiveness. The boost in profitability in the current 2026 financial year reflects this course. Semperit is clearly positioned in strategic terms and very well equipped for the next phase of growth. For this, Helmut deserves the thanks and recognition of the entire Supervisory Board.” Got any questions? Bettina Schragl Director Communications and Capital Markets +43 676 8715 8257... About Semperit The publicly listed Semperit AG Holding is an internationally oriented group of companies that develops, produces and sells high-quality elastomer products and applications for industrial customers in over 100 countries worldwide through its two divisions, Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. With its highly efficient production and cost leadership, the Semperit Industrial Applications division focuses on industrial applications in connection with large-scale production, including hydraulic and industrial hoses as well as profiles. The Semperit Engineered Applications division comprises the production of escalator handrails, conveyor belts, cable car rings, other engineered elastomer products, as well as the Rico Group (liquid silicone and mold making), and focuses on customized technical solutions. The traditional Austrian company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna. The Semperit Group employs around 4,000 people worldwide and has 15 production sites and numerous sales offices in Europe, Asia, Australia and America. In the 2025 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR 662.4 million and EBITDA of EUR 79.5 million. 22.10.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

