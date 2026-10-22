Air India Starts Work On New MRO Hangar At Delhi Airport

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Air India on Thursday announced the groundbreaking of its new multi-facility Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) hangar at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), to strengthen the airline's maintenance capabilities at its largest hub while enhancing operational efficiency and self-reliance.

Spread across nine acres, the state-of-the-art facility is being designed to accommodate one widebody and one narrowbody aircraft simultaneously. It will enable Air India to centralise key engineering and maintenance activities, bringing critical functions under direct operational oversight, according to a company statement.

The new MRO facility will support Air India's efforts to build greater in-house maintenance capabilities, improve fleet reliability, and contribute to the development of a stronger aviation ecosystem in India. Enhanced maintenance efficiency is also expected to support improved operational performance and a more reliable travel experience for passengers, the statement said.

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by the airline's new Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Tewolde Gebremariam, along with senior executives from Air India and Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), including the airline's Group Head - Governance, Regulatory, Compliance and Corporate Affairs, P Balaji, and DIAL Deputy CEO Manomay Rai.

By centralising inspections, cabin upkeep and defect rectification, the facility is expected to significantly reduce aircraft ground time. Besides, integrated engineering offices and an on-site warehouse for spare parts will eliminate fragmented workflows and reduce logistics costs, according to the Air India statement.

It further stated that a dedicated cabin shop will ensure faster repairs of interiors, reducing reliance on third-party vendors and minimising cabin-related defects. Also, direct access to technical teams and spares will enable faster resolution of aircraft grounded due to technical reasons, minimising disruptions.

Designed for long-term scalability, the hangar features a 25-metre clear height and large column-free spans to accommodate next-generation aircraft. The project adheres to strict safety standards, including advanced fire protection, and aligns with Air India's ESG commitments by following IGBC Green Building norms for energy and water conservation, the statement added.