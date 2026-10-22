Charanjit Singh Channi Alleges Rampant Illegal Sand Mining In Punjab

Charanjit Singh Channi Alleges Illegal Sand Mining Under AAP Rule

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 22 (ANI): Launching a blistering attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, Congress MP and former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday alleged that illegal sand mining is running rampant across the state under the direct patronage of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Speaking to ANI, Channi claimed that the state government has completely failed to implement a viable mining policy, allowing the sand mafia to loot natural resources without any statutory approvals or environmental clearances.

"Mining in Punjab is rampant, and this isn't a recent development. For the past four and a half years, ever since the Aam Aadmi Party formed the government, all mining has been illegal. This government has failed to introduce any policy whatsoever regarding mining. Initially, they did bring in a policy for a three-month period, which mandated manual extraction. That policy lapsed; it didn't work. Since then, all mining has been entirely illegal. People in Punjab are getting sand, but it is being extracted illegally from riverbeds, stolen under the cover of night," Channi alleged.

Allegations Against Top AAP Leadership

Levelling serious charges against the top AAP leadership, Channi said that riverbeds across Punjab are effectively being handed over to illicit operators after dark. "This entire operation, under the direction and patronage of Kejriwal and company, as well as our Chief Minister, allows the mafia to take control of the rivers at night. Thousands of tipper trucks haul away sand and stone, effectively stealing these resources," the Congress leader remarked. He further took a swipe at AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's pre-poll financial promises regarding mining revenue, stating that the exchequer has received virtually nothing.

"Kejriwal had promised that mining would generate 20,000 crore rupees; in reality, not even 20 crore has been collected. Instead, they have siphoned off all the wealth over these last four and a half years. It is highly condemnable; there is no environmental clearance, no government approval, yet the mining continues unabated," Channi asserted.

Concerns Over Substance Abuse and Ropar Inspection

Beyond the mining issue, Channi also lashed out at both the state government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre over the worsening substance abuse crisis in the border state. "...Drugs have become so prevalent in Punjab that they are being sold on every street. The people of Punjab now regret having brought them to power and, rest assured, they will soon be wiped out from here. The BJP government, too, bears responsibility for the spread of drugs in Punjab," he added.

Direct Site Inspection

This comes after Channi visited a mining site in Ropar district on October 15, travelling in a tipper truck, alleging that illegal mining was continuing unabated in Punjab. He was accompanied by Congress leader Barinder Singh Dhillon and other party workers. According to Channi, mining was underway at around 1 am, with Poklane machines excavating sand and long queues of tipper trucks waiting to be loaded. He claimed that people present at the site panicked upon seeing him, and some drivers allegedly fled, leaving behind machinery and other equipment. Channi said he stopped the drivers of some machines and tipper trucks to seek information about the mining operations.

Channi said he contacted the Ropar Deputy Commissioner over the phone, informed him about the situation and requested that officials be sent to the site. However, he alleged that no official arrived at the location for a considerable period. (ANI)

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