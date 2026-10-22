Kumaraswamy Urges Karnataka CM To Fast-Track Mandya Testing Centers

Concerns Over Delayed ARAI Infrastructure Projects

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy has written to Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, expressing concern over the state government's continued delay in allocating land for two proposed testing facilities in Mandya district. The two facilities are: a Construction and Infrastructure Equipment (CIE) Testing Centre and an Electric Vehicle (EV) Testing Centre. Proposed by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the facilities are expected to strengthen India's automotive and electric mobility ecosystem, promote technological development and create industrial and employment opportunities in the region.

In his letter to the CM, Kumaraswamy detailed the series of meetings, official communications between the state and central governments, meeting minutes and other documents relating to the proposed projects. He subsequently released these records to highlight what he described as an unacceptable delay in the allocation of land. The Union Minister also attached newspaper reports containing the Chief Minister's own statements regarding the proposed ARAI facility in Mandya. The letter was delivered to the Chief Minister's Additional Chief Secretary Tushar Girinath at Vidhana Soudha by Kumaraswamy's representatives. Following its submission, the Union Minister also spoke with Tushar Girinath about the matter.

Background on Project Delays and Site Assessments

In his letter, Kumaraswamy drew CM Shivakumar's attention to the nearly 10-month delay in allocating land for the two facilities proposed by ARAI, a leading automotive research and development institution operating under the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries. He noted that despite repeated consultations, site inspections, technical assessments and meetings with the relevant departments, the Mandya district administration and the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) had yet to finalise the land allocation.

Kumaraswamy outlined the steps taken by ARAI and the authorities to identify suitable land for the proposed facilities. On March 16, an ARAI team visited sites at Basaralu, the Mandya Sugar Factory and the K. R. Pet industrial area in Mandya district. The team subsequently held detailed discussions with the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya regarding land availability. A meeting was also held on March 17 at Vikas Soudha with the Principal Secretary of the Department of Commerce and Industries. On March 20, ARAI submitted detailed information on the technical requirements for the proposed facilities to the district administration. Kumaraswamy further recalled meeting Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil at Vidhana Soudha on April 13, 2026, to discuss the project's scope and land requirements.

Technical Reviews and Proposed Locations

On May 6, the Mandya district administration provided ARAI with details of sites identified at Basaralu and Heggedahalli for technical evaluation. An ARAI technical team subsequently inspected the identified locations, including a site at Yelechakanahalli village, on May 18. A review meeting was held on September 16, 2026, at Vikas Soudha under the chairmanship of the Principal Secretary of the Department of Commerce and Industries, with representatives from ARAI, the Mandya district administration and KIADB in attendance. During the meeting, the suitability of sites at Basaralu and Yelechakanahalli was examined in detail.

According to Kumaraswamy's letter, approximately 100 acres at Basaralu was considered potentially suitable for the CIE Testing Centre, subject to improvements in road connectivity. An additional 60 acres would be required for the EV Testing Centre. Yelechakanahalli was also examined as an alternative location where both facilities could potentially be established together, with provision for a long testing track and an adjoining industrial hub. However, the alternative site presented challenges, including the acquisition of private land and the need to improve connectivity to the Mysuru–Bengaluru Highway and construct a railway overbridge. Following the review, ARAI wrote to the Principal Secretary and the Mandya Deputy Commissioner on September 17, seeking land allocation at Yelechakanahalli and Basaralu, respectively. The meeting minutes became available on September 25. On September 28, ARAI submitted a revised proposal to the district administration, requesting approximately 100 acres at Basaralu for the CIE facility and an additional 60 acres for the EV Testing Centre, preferably adjoining the first parcel. Kumaraswamy described the revised proposal as a practical approach that would allow work on the CIE facility to proceed while the additional land required for the EV Testing Centre was addressed. Despite these efforts and the identification of a workable option, the land allocation remains pending, he said.

Strategic Importance and Ministerial Appeal

Kumaraswamy emphasised that the proposed facilities would play an important role in strengthening India's automotive and electric mobility ecosystem, supporting indigenous technology development and generating employment through ancillary industries. He said the centres would help establish a stronger ecosystem in Karnataka for advanced testing, evaluation and manufacturing-related research.“It is unfortunate that a project of such importance, which serves the public interest, continues to await the allocation of essential land despite nearly 10 months of meetings, discussions and correspondence with the state government,” he stated in his letter.

The Union Minister highlighted ARAI's longstanding contribution to India's automotive sector. Established in 1966, ARAI has developed extensive expertise in vehicle evaluation, emissions testing, automotive safety, engine development, structural dynamics, vehicle electronics, certification and other specialised areas. He noted that only a handful of major automotive testing institutions operate in India, including ARAI in Pune, the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) in Manesar, Haryana, the Global Automotive Research Centre (GARC) in Chennai and the National Automotive Test Tracks (NATRAX). Kumaraswamy observed that states such as Maharashtra, Haryana and Tamil Nadu had developed strong automotive industries alongside established testing and research infrastructure. He argued that Karnataka should not miss the opportunity to attract a prestigious institution of this kind.“Centres of this calibre are essential for Karnataka. We must ensure that the state does not lose the opportunity to host an ARAI testing facility. Bringing such a reputed institution, under the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries, to Karnataka should be a shared priority that rises above political considerations,” he wrote.

Urgency for Concrete Action

The Union Minister also referred to paragraph 350 of Karnataka's 2026–27 Budget speech, which announced that land would be provided in Mandya for ARAI to establish a Construction and Infrastructure Equipment Testing Centre. He reminded the Chief Minister of his public assurances on several occasions that the state government was prepared to provide land promptly for industrial investments. Kumaraswamy also cited the Chief Minister's statement at an event held at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office in Bengaluru on September 28, 2026, in which he reportedly said that thousands of acres could be made available for industrial development and employment generation. While acknowledging that such assurances were encouraging for industrial growth, Kumaraswamy expressed concern that the proposed ARAI project had nevertheless remained stalled over land allocation. He urged the Chief Minister to translate these public commitments into concrete action rather than allowing the project to remain delayed.

Concluding his letter, Kumaraswamy appealed to Shivakumar to intervene personally and ensure that the land required for the ARAI facilities was allocated at the earliest. He stressed that the projects could strengthen Mandya's industrial ecosystem, attract technology-driven investment and create valuable employment opportunities for young people in Karnataka.“Keeping in view all the above factors, I once again request you, through this letter, to immediately allocate the land required for the ARAI centre in Mandya district. This is essential for the development of the industrial sector and for creating employment opportunities for our youth. Rather than limiting ourselves to assurances in newspapers and the media, we must ensure that the necessary action is taken,” Kumaraswamy stated. The Union Minister released the relevant correspondence, meeting records and supporting documents to the media, maintaining that the record of discussions between the concerned authorities demonstrated the need for an early decision on land allocation.

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