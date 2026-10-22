Honda Activa To TVS Jupiter: 5 Best Family Scooters You Can Buy Under Rs 1 Lakh

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Top scooters like Honda Activa 110, TVS Jupiter 110, Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid, Suzuki Access 125 and Hero Destini 125 are now available for customers under a budget of Rs 1 lakh ex-showroom.

The 2026 Dussehra festive season is fast approaching. Various top scooters are hitting the market under Rs 1 lakh to attract Indian buyers. Popular models like TVS Jupiter 110, Honda Activa 110 and Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid take the top spots here. Customers can expect exclusive low down payment offers and easy finance schemes for this festive season.

The festive season remains the best time to buy two-wheelers. Buyers actively look for low prices, attractive down payment plans and extra benefits. You have many choices under Rs 1 lakh ex-showroom price for Dussehra 2026, ranging from simple daily-use scooters to sporty ones. This list includes TVS Jupiter 110, Honda Activa 110, Suzuki Access 125 and Hero Destini 125. Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid also stands out as a sportier option with specific festive offers.

Starting price: Around Rs 74,400 (ex-showroom).

This scooter serves as a great choice for people who want a simple vehicle for daily grocery runs and family needs. This simple-looking scooter stands as a strong alternative to the Honda Activa 110. The Jupiter lineup has many models, so buyers should compare features and prices before booking.

TVS launched the Dual Tone Spectral series in August 2026 at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 89,825 in Delhi. This scooter remains one of the most affordable picks on this list because of its low base price. The final price will change based on the exact model and your location. It perfectly suits buyers looking for a daily-use scooter at a low starting price.

Starting price: Around Rs 76,083 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda Activa remains the top choice for buyers who want high utility over a sporty look. The company designed this 109.51 cc engine scooter specifically for city rides. Many people naturally pick this scooter for their daily needs.

Buyers can choose the right variant by comparing their budget, ride comfort, storage space, features and local service center availability. The mentioned price is just an estimated starting price for Delhi, and it might change in other cities. It perfectly fits people who want a traditional scooter for daily city use.

Starting price: Around Rs 79,880 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

This scooter perfectly combines a youth-appealing design with a 125 cc engine. The engine delivers 8.2 bhp power and 10.3 Nm torque. The company offers many variants with different features. All variants do not fall under Rs 1 lakh, as the top-end Street Rally TFT model goes up to Rs 1,00,440 ex-showroom. Budget-conscious buyers must check the exact price of their preferred variant.

The brand offers festive benefits like an insurance offer worth Rs 3,399 and a low down payment scheme of Rs 2,499. Customers can get this offer only through authorized dealers (applicable to all states except Tamil Nadu and Kerala, terms and conditions apply). The low down payment scheme is just a finance option, not a direct vehicle discount. It suits buyers who want a sporty look and plan to use festive loan offers.

Starting price: Around Rs 81,580 (ex-showroom).

Buyers looking for a practical 125 cc scooter for daily travel can easily consider the Suzuki Access 125. The 125 cc engine produces 8.42 bhp power and 10.2 Nm torque. The on-road price might cross Rs 1 lakh depending on the variant and market. Buyers should check if the extra features justify the additional cost while picking a variant.

Festive buyers should ask for a detailed price breakup covering ex-showroom price, insurance, registration charges and other accessories to compare it with other scooters. It perfectly matches people looking for a 125 cc scooter for everyday commutes.

Starting price: Around Rs 80,138 (ex-showroom, estimated).

Hero Destini 125 serves as another great option for buyers expecting a family-friendly 125 cc scooter. The price changes according to the city and variant, with the starting price sitting around Rs 80,138 in some markets. Hero might offer loan schemes, cashback or other incentives for the festive season.

Buyers must confirm with the dealer if these offers apply to the Destini 125 model during purchase. You cannot assume that an offer announced for one model or in the past will apply to all Destini variants. Check the local price and features before comparing it with the Access 125 or RayZR 125. It suits buyers comparing family-friendly 125 cc scooters and local dealership offers.

Buyers must check the final on-road price including insurance and registration charges.

You need to decide if you want a direct cash discount, insurance offer, exchange bonus or an easy EMI scheme.

Customers should verify the interest rate, processing fee, loan tenure and total repayment amount in finance offers.

You must check if the offer applies to your chosen variant and your state.

Buyers should look out for extra charges for accessories, extended warranty or road-side assistance.

Customers must remember that a low down payment only reduces the initial payment, but it does not reduce the overall price of the scooter.