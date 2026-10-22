Global PTC Heaters Market Size, Share, Trends, And Strategic Forecast (2026-2031) Featuring Profiles Of 17 Key Industry Players

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global PTC Heater Market Strategic Analysis and Forecast (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The global PTC heater market is projected to reach between $7.0 billion and $7.3 billion by 2026, supported by expanding electric vehicle production, stricter energy-efficiency requirements, and rising demand for advanced thermal management. According to the report, the market is expected to record a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11% to 12% through 2031.

Automotive electrification remains the primary growth catalyst. Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) require dedicated heating systems for cabin comfort, battery pre-conditioning, and cold-weather performance. Global EV sales are forecast to reach 23 million units by 2026, representing nearly 30% of new vehicle sales worldwide. This expansion is driving demand for air PTC heaters and coolant PTC heaters across 400V and 800V vehicle platforms.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) leads global PTC heater production and consumption, with regional growth estimated at 12% to 14%. Mainland China maintains a strong position in ceramic processing, component manufacturing, and EV adoption. India, Vietnam, and Thailand are also developing localized EV manufacturing ecosystems, encouraging tier-1 thermal management suppliers to establish nearby production capacity.

Europe is forecast to grow by 10% to 12%, supported by decarbonization regulations, increasing EV sales, and strong demand for cold-weather battery thermal management. High-voltage coolant heaters are widely integrated into European BEV platforms to support cabin heating, battery temperature control, and DC fast charging. Energy regulations are also increasing PTC heater adoption in residential and commercial appliances.

North America is expected to expand by 9% to 11% as automotive OEMs localize critical supply chains. Larger electric SUVs and trucks require higher-kilowatt heating systems, while residential HVAC manufacturers are incorporating PTC auxiliary modules into smart-home climate equipment. South America is projected to grow by 7% to 9%, driven by commercial vehicle electrification and urban transit. Middle East & Africa (MEA) growth is estimated at 5% to 7%, with demand concentrated in telecommunications, industrial equipment, oil and gas operations, and high-efficiency appliances.

Market Segmentation and Applications

Forced-air PTC heaters represent a major source of industrial and automotive value. These systems combine PTC ceramic arrays with aluminum fins and forced-air distribution for EV cabin heating, industrial drying, commercial laundry equipment, and high-output space heating. Automatic constant temperature PTC heaters serve medical, scientific, food-warming, and premium consumer applications requiring precise thermal control. Standard practical PTC heaters continue to support high-volume consumer products, including personal care devices, hand warmers, and soldering equipment.

Automotive thermal management is expected to deliver the strongest revenue growth. Coolant PTC heaters support integrated vehicle fluid loops, enabling cabin heating and battery pre-conditioning. As the industry transitions toward 800V platforms, suppliers capable of meeting higher electrical isolation, safety, and power-density requirements are positioned to secure high-value OEM contracts.

Household and commercial appliances provide additional market stability. Adoption is increasing across space heaters, clothes dryers, HVAC systems, smart-home products, and unattended heating applications. Industrial electrification is also creating opportunities in agricultural drying, food processing, control cabinets, and commercial climate systems.

Supply Chain and Competitive Landscape

The PTC heater value chain begins with Barium Titanate (BaTiO3) synthesis and precision ceramic processing. Production economics are influenced by rare earth materials, high-purity industrial chemicals, aluminum prices, and energy costs. Midstream manufacturers metallize ceramic elements, attach electrodes, and bond components to aluminum heat sinks. Downstream tier-1 suppliers integrate heating elements with IP67-rated housings, power electronics, pulse-width modulation (PWM) controls, and LIN/CAN bus communication.

Leading automotive integrators include MAHLE GmbH, BorgWarner Inc, Webasto SE, and Eberspaecher Group. Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd and TDK Corporation maintain strong positions in electronic ceramics and material science. Specialized participants include DBK David + Baader GmbH, NIBE Industrier AB, HT SpA, and Stego Elektrotechnik GmbH.

Asian manufacturers, including Huagong Tech Co Ltd, Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co Ltd, Suzhou Xinye Electronics Co Ltd, Shenzhen Jinke Special Materials Co Ltd, Zhuhai Headway Electric Heat Components Co Ltd, and Shanghai PAKE Thermistor Ceramics Co Ltd, continue to expand through manufacturing scale and improving technical capabilities. Taiwan KLC Corporation also serves global industrial and commercial customers with specialized PTC and ultra-thin flexible heating products.

Growth Opportunities and Market Challenges

The shift to 800V vehicle architectures, broader industrial electrification, and localized EV manufacturing will create substantial opportunities through 2031. However, heat pump adoption in EVs may reduce reliance on high-output PTC systems in moderate climates. PTC heaters are still expected to remain essential as auxiliary systems in temperatures below -10C, where heat pump efficiency declines.

Additional challenges include supply chain fragmentation, regional manufacturing requirements, volatile material costs, and automotive OEM cost pressures. Despite these constraints, the report indicates that PTC heater market growth will remain resilient as automotive, industrial, and appliance manufacturers prioritize high-voltage capability, thermal stability, safety, and energy efficiency.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Global PTC Heater Market Landscape

2.1 Global PTC Heater Market Overview

2.2 Global PTC Heater Market Volume (2021-2031)

2.3 Global PTC Heater Market Size and Revenue (2021-2031)

2.4 Market Drivers and Key Trends

2.5 Market Challenges and Restraints

Chapter 3 Geopolitical Impact Analysis

3.1 Impact of Geopolitics on Global Macro Economy

3.2 Impact of Geopolitics on Global PTC Heater Industry

3.2.1 Supply Chain Disruptions and Raw Material Sourcing

3.2.2 Trade Tariffs and Market Access Restrictions

Chapter 4 PTC Heater Value Chain, Manufacturing Process and Patent Analysis

4.1 PTC Heater Value Chain Analysis

4.2 PTC Heater Upstream Raw Materials

4.3 PTC Heater Manufacturing Process Overview

4.4 Technology Evolution and Innovation

4.5 Global PTC Heater Patent Analysis

4.6 Key Downstream Customers

Chapter 5 Global PTC Heater Market by Type

5.1 Ceramic PTC Heaters

5.2 Polymer PTC Heaters

5.3 Global Market Volume by Type (2021-2031)

5.4 Global Market Size by Type (2021-2031)

Chapter 6 Global PTC Heater Market by Application

6.1 Household Appliances

6.2 Automotive

6.3 Others

6.4 Global Market Volume by Application (2021-2031)

6.5 Global Market Size by Application (2021-2031)

Chapter 7 Global PTC Heater Market by Region

7.1 Global Regional Volume and Market Share (2021-2031)

7.2 Global Regional Size and Market Share (2021-2031)

Chapter 8 North America PTC Heater Market Analysis

8.1 North America Market Overview

8.2 United States Market Analysis

8.3 Canada Market Analysis

8.4 Mexico Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Europe PTC Heater Market Analysis

9.1 Europe Market Overview

9.2 Germany Market Analysis

9.3 United Kingdom Market Analysis

9.4 France Market Analysis

9.5 Italy Market Analysis

9.6 Rest of Europe Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Asia-Pacific PTC Heater Market Analysis

10.1 Asia-Pacific Market Overview

10.2 China Market Analysis

10.3 Japan Market Analysis

10.4 South Korea Market Analysis

10.5 India Market Analysis

10.6 Taiwan (China) Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Rest of the World PTC Heater Market Analysis

11.1 South America Market Overview

11.2 Middle East and Africa Market Overview

Chapter 12 Global PTC Heater Import and Export Analysis

12.1 Global Import Volume and Values by Major Regions

12.2 Global Export Volume and Values by Major Regions

Chapter 13 Global PTC Heater Competitive Landscape

13.1 Global PTC Heater Market Share by Manufacturer (2026)

13.2 Industry Concentration Ratio

13.3 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Expansion Strategies

Chapter 14 Key Players Profiles

14.1 Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd

14.1.1 Company Overview

14.1.2 Murata Manufacturing PTC Heater Operating Data

14.1.3 R&D and Marketing Strategy

14.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.2 MAHLE GmbH

14.2.1 Company Overview

14.2.2 MAHLE PTC Heater Operating Data

14.2.3 R&D and Marketing Strategy

14.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3 DBK David + Baader GmbH

14.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.2 DBK David + Baader PTC Heater Operating Data

14.3.3 R&D and Marketing Strategy

14.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.4 Huagong Tech Co Ltd

14.4.1 Company Overview

14.4.2 Huagong Tech PTC Heater Operating Data

14.4.3 R&D and Marketing Strategy

14.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.5 Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co Ltd

14.5.1 Company Overview

14.5.2 Zhenjiang Dongfang PTC Heater Operating Data

14.5.3 R&D and Marketing Strategy

14.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.6 NIBE Industrier AB

14.6.1 Company Overview

14.6.2 NIBE Industrier PTC Heater Operating Data

14.6.3 R&D and Marketing Strategy

14.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.7 HT SpA

14.7.1 Company Overview

14.7.2 HT SpA PTC Heater Operating Data

14.7.3 R&D and Marketing Strategy

14.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.8 Suzhou Xinye Electronics Co Ltd

14.8.1 Company Overview

14.8.2 Suzhou Xinye Electronics PTC Heater Operating Data

14.8.3 R&D and Marketing Strategy

14.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.9 Shenzhen Jinke Special Materials Co Ltd

14.9.1 Company Overview

14.9.2 Shenzhen Jinke PTC Heater Operating Data

14.9.3 R&D and Marketing Strategy

14.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.10 Zhuhai Headway Electric Heat Components Co Ltd

14.10.1 Company Overview

14.10.2 Zhuhai Headway PTC Heater Operating Data

14.10.3 R&D and Marketing Strategy

14.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.11 Shanghai PAKE Thermistor Ceramics Co Ltd

14.11.1 Company Overview

14.11.2 Shanghai PAKE Thermistor PTC Heater Operating Data

14.11.3 R&D and Marketing Strategy

14.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.12 BorgWarner Inc

14.12.1 Company Overview

14.12.2 BorgWarner PTC Heater Operating Data

14.12.3 R&D and Marketing Strategy

14.12.4 SWOT Analysis

14.13 Webasto SE

14.13.1 Company Overview

14.13.2 Webasto PTC Heater Operating Data

14.13.3 R&D and Marketing Strategy

14.13.4 SWOT Analysis

14.14 Eberspaecher Group

14.14.1 Company Overview

14.14.2 Eberspaecher PTC Heater Operating Data

14.14.3 R&D and Marketing Strategy

14.14.4 SWOT Analysis

14.15 TDK Corporation

14.15.1 Company Overview

14.15.2 TDK PTC Heater Operating Data

14.15.3 R&D and Marketing Strategy

14.15.4 SWOT Analysis

14.16 Stego Elektrotechnik GmbH

14.16.1 Company Overview

14.16.2 Stego Elektrotechnik PTC Heater Operating Data

14.16.3 R&D and Marketing Strategy

14.16.4 SWOT Analysis

14.17 Taiwan KLC Corporation

14.17.1 Company Overview

14.17.2 Taiwan KLC PTC Heater Operating Data

14.17.3 R&D and Marketing Strategy

14.17.4 SWOT Analysis

Chapter 15 Market Dynamics and Future Trends

15.1 Regulatory Environment and Standards

15.2 Sustainable Development and Green Energy Trends

15.3 Emerging Applications and Future Opportunities

Chapter 16 Research Findings and Conclusion

List of Tables [27]



List of Figures [30]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900