Global Pool Equipment Market Size, Strategy, And Forecast, 2021-2031 Smart Automation, Aftermarket Upgrades, And APAC Growth Driving The Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Pool Equipment Market Strategy: Autonomous Tech, Consolidation, and Growth Forecasts" has been added tooffering.

The report identifies a structural shift in the global pool equipment market as mechanical systems give way to connected, energy-efficient technologies. Supported by a large installed base and resilient aftermarket demand, the market is projected to reach approximately $14 billion to $15 billion by 2026 and expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% to 7% through 2031.

The number of pools worldwide is forecast to increase from 28.88 million in 2021 to 36.92 million by 2026, representing a CAGR of 5.03%. This expanding installed base is expected to generate long-term demand for replacement equipment, maintenance services, connected controls, energy-efficient pumps, advanced filtration and automated cleaning systems.

Smart Pool Technology Accelerates Market Transformation

Robotic pool cleaners are leading the industry's technological transition. In-ground cleaner volumes have reached approximately 2.75 million units, while cordless penetration has climbed to 55% following a 32.8% year-over-year increase. Demand for wireless operation is encouraging manufacturers to strengthen capabilities in lithium-ion battery management, sensor integration, artificial intelligence and path-planning software.

The broader pool equipment market continues to benefit from two revenue streams: new construction and aftermarket sales. New installations remain sensitive to housing activity, interest rates and consumer confidence. By contrast, the aftermarket provides recurring revenue through repairs, equipment replacement, maintenance and smart technology upgrades.

Energy regulations are also reshaping capital investment. Standards in major markets are accelerating the replacement of legacy single-speed pumps with variable-speed pumps. At the same time, residential customers increasingly expect app-based controls, automated chemical dosing, autonomous cleaning, low-voltage LED lighting and integration with wider smart home platforms.

Regional Pool Equipment Market Outlook

North America: The region remains the largest market by installed base and continues to influence global product standards. The United States accounted for approximately 10.60 million pools in 2021, equal to 36.70% of the global total. Regional growth is estimated at 4% to 6%, supported by equipment retrofits, regulatory requirements for variable-speed pumps and continued pool construction in Sunbelt markets.

Europe: Europe represented approximately 7.54 million pools in 2021, or 26.11% of the worldwide installed base. Market growth is estimated at 3% to 5%. High energy costs are accelerating adoption of inverter-driven electric heat pumps, while water conservation requirements are supporting advanced filtration, UV, ozone and lower-chemical sanitization technologies.

Asia-Pacific: APAC is expected to record the fastest expansion, with estimated growth of 7% to 9%. Urbanization, rising middle-class wealth, premium hospitality development and high-rise residential construction are increasing demand. Commercial installations remain especially important, creating opportunities for durable filtration, pumping, heating and sanitization equipment designed for intensive operating cycles.

South America and Middle East & Africa: South America is projected to grow by 4% to 6%, supported by favorable climates and affluent residential development. In the Middle East & Africa, demand is concentrated in Gulf markets, where investment in luxury real estate, tourism and mega-projects is driving requirements for heavy-duty chillers, high-capacity filtration and sanitization systems capable of operating in extreme temperatures.

Residential and Commercial Demand

Residential applications account for most global pool volume. Homeowners are prioritizing autonomous operation, remote management, energy savings and simplified maintenance. Cordless robotic cleaners, variable-speed pumps, smart controls and automated water treatment systems are receiving a growing share of residential spending.

Commercial facilities, including hotels, municipal pools, wellness centers and water parks, require equipment capable of continuous operation and high bather loads. Procurement decisions emphasize reliability, redundancy, regulatory compliance, industrial-grade sensors and automated chemical control. These requirements support higher-value equipment and specialized service contracts.

Key Pool Equipment Segments



Robotic pool cleaners: Cordless models are gaining market share as manufacturers improve battery performance, navigation, wall climbing and waterline cleaning. Premium systems increasingly incorporate sonar, mapping algorithms and connected diagnostics.

Variable-speed pumps: Regulatory pressure and lower electricity consumption continue to support replacement demand. Innovation is focused on quieter operation, permanent magnet motors, integrated electronics and connectivity with central automation platforms.

Pool heaters: Inverter-driven electric heat pumps are gaining ground against conventional gas heaters, particularly in Europe and temperate areas of North America.

Pool filters: Water conservation priorities are increasing demand for high-capacity cartridge filters and advanced media systems that reduce backwashing, chemical loss and water discharge.

Sanitization systems: Saltwater chlorinators remain prominent in residential construction, while advanced oxidation systems using ozone and UV technology are expanding across residential and commercial applications. Automation and lighting: Connected control hubs are enabling smartphone management and integration with platforms such as Google Home and Amazon Alexa. Low-voltage LED lighting supports synchronized color, audio and water-feature programming.

Supply Chain and Distribution Trends

Pool equipment manufacturing depends on specialized resins, PVC, copper, stainless steel and increasingly complex electronic components. Printed circuit boards, microcontrollers and IoT communication chips have become critical inputs as pumps, heaters, cleaners and automation systems incorporate more connected functionality. Reliable access to these components directly affects production capacity and product availability.

Professional distribution remains essential for automation panels, heaters and other installation-intensive products. Wholesale distributors supply pool builders and service technicians, protecting product quality and supporting correct installation. Retail and e-commerce channels account for substantial volumes of robotic cleaners, replacement filters and above-ground pool accessories. Manufacturers frequently maintain separate product ranges for professional and consumer channels to limit channel conflict.

Competitive Landscape

Fluidra S.A., Pentair plc and Hayward Holdings Inc. lead the consolidated global market through broad equipment portfolios, extensive distribution relationships and strong aftermarket exposure. Fluidra anticipated Pool & Wellness revenue of $2.42 billion in 2025. Major suppliers continue to use M&A to acquire technology, strengthen regional coverage and expand connected product capabilities.

Robotic cleaning remains highly competitive. Maytronics Ltd., Fluidra S.A. and Wybotics Co. Ltd. rank among the leading suppliers by shipment volume. Shenzhen Aiper Intelligent Co. Ltd. and other cordless specialists are increasing competitive pressure through rapid product development and aggressive pricing. Fairland Group Limited is extending inverter technology across heat pumps and smart robotic systems.

Regional and specialist participants also retain strong positions. CF Group, Waterco Limited and Emaux Water Technology Co Ltd. compete through localized products and cost-effective manufacturing. Jacuzzi Brands LLC, Watkins Wellness and BWT Holding GmbH focus on premium wellness, spa and water treatment categories, while Intex Recreation Corp and Bestway Global Holding Inc. lead significant portions of the inflatable and above-ground pool market.

Market Opportunities and Risks

Artificial intelligence, predictive maintenance and connected service platforms represent major growth opportunities. Equipment capable of identifying performance issues before failure can support recurring service revenue for manufacturers, dealers and technicians. Water scarcity in the US Southwest, Southern Europe and other vulnerable markets is also increasing demand for filtration and chemical management systems that reduce water discharge.

Key challenges include high interest rates, weaker new construction activity, skilled labor shortages and volatile raw material costs. Advanced pool systems require expertise across plumbing, electrical equipment, networking and chemical management, increasing pressure on the service workforce. Manufacturers must also balance substantial software and robotics investment with the capital requirements of physical equipment production.

The report concludes that companies with strong aftermarket networks, reliable supply chains and expertise in smart pool technology are best positioned to benefit from the global transition toward automation, energy efficiency and water conservation.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Executive Summary & Global Pool Equipment Market Outlook

2.1 Global Market Size and Growth Trends (2021-2031)

2.2 Key Growth Drivers and Market Challenges

2.3 Segmental Trends and Regional Highlights

Chapter 3 Macroeconomic, Geopolitical and Regulatory Dynamics

3.1 Global Macroeconomic Outlook and Inflationary Pressures

3.2 Geopolitical Impact Analysis

3.2.1 Geopolitical Realignment and Global Economic Spillovers

3.2.2 Impact of Geopolitical Friction on the Pool Equipment Industry

3.3 Environmental Regulations and Energy Efficiency Standards

Chapter 4 Global Pool Equipment Market Segmentation by Type

4.1 Pumps

4.2 Filters

4.3 Heaters

4.4 Lighting

4.5 Sanitization Systems

4.6 Automation Systems

4.7 Cleaners

4.8 Others

Chapter 5 Global Pool Equipment Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Residential Pools

5.2 Commercial Pools

Chapter 6 Supply Chain, Technology and Manufacturing Cost Structure

6.1 Value Chain and Supply Chain Dynamics

6.2 Raw Material Costs and Component Sourcing

6.3 Manufacturing Technology and Innovation Trends

6.4 Patent Analysis and Intellectual Property Landscape

Chapter 7 Global Pool Equipment Market Regional Analysis

7.1 North America

7.1.1 United States

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 France

7.2.3 United Kingdom

7.2.4 Italy

7.2.5 Spain

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 Japan

7.3.3 South Korea

7.3.4 India

7.3.5 Southeast Asia

7.4 Latin America

7.4.1 Brazil

7.4.2 Argentina

7.5 Middle East & Africa

7.5.1 United Arab Emirates

7.5.2 Saudi Arabia

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape & Market Share Analysis

8.1 Key Player Positioning and Market Share (2021-2026)

8.2 Corporate Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances

8.3 Comparative Benchmarking Matrix

Chapter 9 Key Company Profiles

9.1 Fluidra SA

9.1.1 Enterprise Overview

9.1.2 SWOT Analysis

9.1.3 Operational & Financial Data Analysis

9.1.4 Product Portfolio & Marketing Strategy

9.2 Pentair plc

9.2.1 Enterprise Overview

9.2.2 SWOT Analysis

9.2.3 Operational & Financial Data Analysis

9.2.4 Product Portfolio & Strategic Initiatives

9.3 Hayward Holdings Inc

9.3.1 Enterprise Overview

9.3.2 SWOT Analysis

9.3.3 Operational & Financial Data Analysis

9.3.4 Technological Investments & Market Expansion

9.4 CF Group

9.4.1 Enterprise Overview

9.4.2 SWOT Analysis

9.4.3 Operational & Financial Data Analysis

9.4.4 Regional Sales Footprint & Channel Strategy

9.5 Waterco Limited

9.5.1 Enterprise Overview

9.5.2 SWOT Analysis

9.5.3 Operational & Financial Data Analysis

9.5.4 Product Innovations & Distribution Dynamics

9.6 Intex Recreation Corp

9.6.1 Enterprise Overview

9.6.2 SWOT Analysis

9.6.3 Operational & Financial Data Analysis

9.6.4 Global Supply Chain & Retail Strategy

9.7 Bestway Global Holding Inc

9.7.1 Enterprise Overview

9.7.2 SWOT Analysis

9.7.3 Operational & Financial Data Analysis

9.7.4 Product Lines & Brand Expansion

9.8 Emaux Water Technology Co Ltd

9.8.1 Enterprise Overview

9.8.2 SWOT Analysis

9.8.3 Operational & Financial Data Analysis

9.8.4 Manufacturing Capability & Channel Development

9.9 Splash SuperPools Ltd

9.9.1 Enterprise Overview

9.9.2 SWOT Analysis

9.9.3 Operational & Financial Data Analysis

9.9.4 Product Benchmarking & Commercial Strategy

9.10 Maytronics Ltd

9.10.1 Enterprise Overview

9.10.2 SWOT Analysis

9.10.3 Operational & Financial Data Analysis

9.10.4 Robotic Technology R&D & Market Positioning

9.11 BWT Holding GmbH

9.11.1 Enterprise Overview

9.11.2 SWOT Analysis

9.11.3 Operational & Financial Data Analysis

9.11.4 Water Treatment Technologies & Sustainability

9.12 Wybotics Co Ltd

9.12.1 Enterprise Overview

9.12.2 SWOT Analysis

9.12.3 Operational & Financial Data Analysis

9.12.4 Autonomous Cleaning Tech & Patents

9.13 Shenzhen Aiper Intelligent Co Ltd

9.13.1 Enterprise Overview

9.13.2 SWOT Analysis

9.13.3 Operational & Financial Data Analysis

9.13.4 Brand Marketing & Direct-to-Consumer Strategy

9.14 Jacuzzi Brands LLC

9.14.1 Enterprise Overview

9.14.2 SWOT Analysis

9.14.3 Operational & Financial Data Analysis

9.14.4 Premium Product Positioning & Dealer Network

9.15 Watkins Wellness

9.15.1 Enterprise Overview

9.15.2 SWOT Analysis

9.15.3 Operational & Financial Data Analysis

9.15.4 Product Development & Channel Synergy

9.16 Latham Group Inc

9.16.1 Enterprise Overview

9.16.2 SWOT Analysis

9.16.3 Operational & Financial Data Analysis

9.16.4 Integrated Pool System Offerings

9.17 Fairland Group Limited

9.17.1 Enterprise Overview

9.17.2 SWOT Analysis

9.17.3 Operational & Financial Data Analysis

9.17.4 Inverter Technology & Green R&D

9.18 Speck Pumpen Verkaufsgesellschaft GmbH

9.18.1 Enterprise Overview

9.18.2 SWOT Analysis

9.18.3 Operational & Financial Data Analysis

9.18.4 Industrial Engineering & Export Markets

9.19 Rheem Manufacturing Company

9.19.1 Enterprise Overview

9.19.2 SWOT Analysis

9.19.3 Operational & Financial Data Analysis

9.19.4 Heating Solutions & OEM Partnerships

9.20 AquaCal AutoPilot Inc

9.20.1 Enterprise Overview

9.20.2 SWOT Analysis

9.20.3 Operational & Financial Data Analysis

9.20.4 Heat Pump Innovations & Salt Sanitization

Chapter 10 Research Findings and Strategic Conclusions

List of Figures [47]

List of Tables [40]

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