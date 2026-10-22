Global Scroll Chiller Market Size, Share, Trends, And HVAC Strategic Outlook, 2026-2031 Low-GWP Refrigerants And Heat Pump Electrification Unlock Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Scroll Chiller Market Strategic Analysis and HVAC Industry Outlook (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

According to the report, the global scroll chiller market is projected to reach an estimated value of USD 5.4 billion to USD 7.8 billion by 2026. The market is expected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.0% to 10.6% through 2031, supported by commercial building decarbonization, stricter energy-efficiency standards, the phase-down of high-GWP refrigerants, and growing adoption of advanced inverter technologies.

Scroll chillers are widely deployed across commercial buildings, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, data centers, industrial processing plants, and mixed-use developments. Typical systems serve cooling loads from 10kW to 300kW, while modular configurations can exceed 700kW. This scalability provides facility owners with operational flexibility, system redundancy, and the ability to align cooling capacity with changing demand.

Regional Market Trends

North America: Market growth is being driven by the modernization of aging commercial buildings, higher minimum efficiency requirements, and state-level carbon reduction policies. New York's Local Law 97 is accelerating investment in lower-emission building systems, while expanding edge data center and cloud computing infrastructure is increasing demand for modular air-cooled scroll chillers. Department of Energy regulations are also supporting the transition to variable-speed drive configurations.

Europe: The European scroll chiller market remains at the forefront of HVAC decarbonization. The European Union's F-Gas Regulation is accelerating the replacement of traditional R410A systems, while the REPowerEU initiative is strengthening demand for reversible scroll chillers. These systems support both cooling and heating, enabling commercial facilities to reduce dependence on fossil-fuel-fired boilers.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific represents the highest-volume growth opportunity, supported by urbanization, commercial construction, and infrastructure investment across mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. Hospitals, retail centers, hotels, and mixed-use developments are creating sustained demand for air-cooled and water-cooled systems. Taiwan, China also remains an important market for precision process cooling used in semiconductor fabrication and advanced electronics manufacturing.

Middle East and Africa: Extreme temperatures and continued development across Gulf Cooperation Council states are increasing demand for durable, high-efficiency cooling equipment. Scroll chillers are particularly well suited to decentralized cooling applications, remote facilities, and mid-sized commercial developments where dependable operation at ambient temperatures exceeding 50C is essential.

South America: Brazil and Chile lead regional demand, with growth linked to commercial real estate, healthcare modernization, and food and beverage processing. Although purchasing decisions remain sensitive to macroeconomic conditions and upfront costs, reliable water-cooled scroll chillers continue to attract industrial and institutional customers.

Market Segmentation and Applications

Air-cooled scroll chillers benefit from lower installation complexity because they do not require cooling towers, condenser water pumps, or extensive water-treatment infrastructure. Current product development focuses on acoustic optimization, variable-speed fan motors, microchannel condenser coils, and improved performance under high ambient conditions.

Water-cooled scroll chillers offer higher energy efficiency and a smaller equipment footprint. They remain a preferred option for medium-to-large commercial facilities where long-term energy savings can offset the higher capital cost associated with cooling tower infrastructure.

The commercial sector accounts for the largest share of global scroll chiller demand. Office buildings, hotels, hospitals, schools, and retail facilities require systems capable of responding efficiently to changing occupancy, weather, and operating schedules. Industrial applications include plastics manufacturing, pharmaceutical processing, food and beverage production, laser cutting, and other operations requiring precise temperature control and continuous performance.

Competitive Landscape and Value Chain

The scroll chiller industry depends on a concentrated upstream compressor supply base, alongside suppliers of refrigerants, heat exchangers, electronic expansion valves, copper, aluminum, and steel. Chiller Original Equipment Manufacturers create value through system integration, thermodynamic optimization, proprietary controls, cloud-based monitoring, and predictive maintenance services.

Trane, Carrier, and Johnson Controls maintain strong positions through extensive service networks, Building Management System platforms, and investment in low-GWP product portfolios. Daikin, Mitsubishi Electric, and Hitachi Appliances are recognized for inverter technology, heat pump development, and vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities.

Midea, Gree, TICA, LG, Voltas, Blue Star, and Kuen Ling are expanding their global presence with competitively priced, high-efficiency systems designed for regional operating conditions. Specialized companies including Dunham-Bush, Mammoth, Bosch, Airedale, and Motivair address critical cooling, modular retrofit, data center, and high-performance industrial requirements.

Growth Opportunities



Low-GWP refrigerant adoption: The transition from R410A toward alternatives such as R32 and R454B is creating a major equipment replacement cycle. R454B is gaining attention in commercial scroll systems because of its lower GWP and suitability for high-ambient cooling and heat pump applications.

Heat pump electrification: Reversible scroll chillers are increasingly being selected to provide summer cooling and winter heating. This trend supports Net-Zero targets and enables commercial buildings to reduce reliance on natural gas infrastructure.

Variable Speed Drives: Full Direct-Current inverter compressors and Electronic Expansion Valves improve part-load efficiency by matching output more closely to actual building demand. As energy codes become stricter, VSD-equipped systems are expected to become a standard procurement requirement. Digital services: Predictive maintenance, remote diagnostics, and continuous cloud-based performance monitoring are creating new recurring revenue opportunities for manufacturers and service providers.

Key Market Challenges

The adoption of A2L refrigerants, including R32 and R454B, requires redesigned electrical systems, leak detection technology, updated safety procedures, and specialized contractor training. These requirements may increase installation costs and slow implementation in markets where technical expertise remains limited.

Electrical grid capacity also presents a significant challenge as commercial buildings transition from gas heating to electric heat pumps. In addition, the higher Capital Expenditure associated with advanced VSD scroll heat pumps can delay purchasing decisions. Manufacturers must demonstrate measurable energy savings, regulatory compliance, and long-term Return on Investment to support broader adoption.

Overall, the report indicates that regulatory reform, building electrification, data center expansion, and demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems will sustain global scroll chiller market growth through 2031. Companies offering low-GWP compatibility, modular capacity, strong part-load efficiency, digital monitoring, and dependable service support are expected to secure the most attractive opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Global Scroll Chiller Market Overview by Type

2.1 Segment by Type

2.1.1 Water-Cooled Scroll Chillers

2.1.2 Air-Cooled Scroll Chillers

2.2 Global Scroll Chiller Market Size and Volume by Type (2021-2026)

2.3 Global Scroll Chiller Market Forecast by Type (2027-2031)

Chapter 3 Global Scroll Chiller Market Overview by Application

3.1 Segment by Application

3.1.1 Commercial

3.1.2 Industrial

3.2 Global Scroll Chiller Market Size and Volume by Application (2021-2026)

3.3 Global Scroll Chiller Market Forecast by Application (2027-2031)

Chapter 4 Global Scroll Chiller Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Scroll Chiller Market Size and Volume by Region (2021-2026)

4.2 North America (United States, Canada)

4.3 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Southeast Asia)

4.5 South America (Brazil, Mexico)

4.6 Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa)

Chapter 5 Industry Chain and Value Chain Analysis

5.1 Industry Chain Structure

5.2 Upstream Raw Materials and Suppliers Analysis

5.3 Midstream Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

5.4 Downstream Distribution Channel Analysis

Chapter 6 Import and Export Analysis of Scroll Chillers

6.1 Global Major Producing Regions

6.2 Global Major Consuming Regions

6.3 Import and Export Dynamics by Key Country (2021-2026)

Chapter 7 Global Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Scroll Chiller Revenue Market Share by Key Players (2021-2026)

7.2 Global Scroll Chiller Sales Volume Market Share by Key Players (2021-2026)

7.3 Market Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5, and CR10)

7.4 Competitive Status and Trends

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Process, Technology, and Patent Analysis

8.1 Manufacturing Process Flow of Scroll Chillers

8.2 Key Technological Developments

8.3 Global Patent Analysis and Trends

Chapter 9 Analysis of Key Market Players

9.1 Johnson Controls

9.2 Daikin

9.3 Carrier

9.4 Trane

9.5 Mitsubishi Electric

9.6 Hitachi Appliances

9.7 Dunham-Bush

9.8 Mammoth

9.9 Bosch

9.10 Airedale

9.11 LG

9.12 Motivair

9.13 Voltas

9.14 Blue Star

9.15 Kuen Ling

9.16 Midea

9.17 Gree

9.18 TICA

Each company analysis includes Company Profile, SWOT Analysis, and Scroll Chiller Sales, Price, Revenue, Cost and Gross Margin Analysis.

Chapter 10 Global Scroll Chiller Market Forecast (2027-2031)

10.1 Global Scroll Chiller Market Size and Volume Forecast (2027-2031)

10.2 Global Scroll Chiller Market Forecast by Type (2027-2031)

10.3 Global Scroll Chiller Market Forecast by Application (2027-2031)

10.4 Global Scroll Chiller Market Forecast by Region (2027-2031)

Chapter 11 Market Dynamics, Drivers, and Industry Barriers

11.1 Market Drivers

11.2 Market Restraints and Challenges

11.3 Opportunities and Emerging Trends

11.4 Industry Entry Barriers

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

12.1 Key Research Findings

12.2 Strategic Recommendations

12.3 Analyst Conclusion

List of Tables [35]



List of Figures [40]

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