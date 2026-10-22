Global Aircraft Wheels Market Size, Share, Trends, And Strategic Forecast, 2026-2031 Featuring Analysis Of Key Players Safran, Collins Aerospace, Honeywell, And Parker Hannifin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Aircraft Wheels Market Analysis, Trends, and Strategic Outlook (2026-2031)" has been added tooffering.

The report identifies the global aircraft wheels market as a technologically advanced segment of the aerospace and defense industry, supported by rising aircraft production, expanding commercial fleets, military modernization, and sustained Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) demand. Aircraft wheel and brake assemblies must withstand extreme impact, thermal, and mechanical loads, requiring continuous innovation in aerospace-grade alloys, carbon composites, braking systems, and digital monitoring technologies.

The market is projected to reach an estimated value of USD 1.9 billion to USD 4.3 billion in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of approximately 5.5% to 7.5% through 2031. Growth is being driven by the recovery of global air travel, substantial commercial aircraft order backlogs, fleet retrofit programs, and increasing adoption of carbon brakes and electric actuation.

High development costs, stringent FAA and EASA certification requirements, and specialized manufacturing capabilities have created a concentrated competitive environment. Tier 1 aerospace suppliers dominate original equipment programs while generating recurring aftermarket revenue from replacement wheels, brakes, components, and long-term service agreements.

Regional Aircraft Wheels Market Analysis



North America: North America accounts for an estimated 35.5% to 40.2% market share and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% to 6.2%. Boeing production, the large United States military aircraft fleet, an established MRO network, and carbon brake retrofit programs support regional demand.

Europe: Europe represents approximately 28.4% to 33.1% of the market, with forecast growth of 5.1% to 6.8%. Airbus production and the presence of leading suppliers, including Safran and Parker Hannifin, reinforce the region's role in aircraft wheel research, manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Sustainability requirements are also accelerating demand for lightweight carbon brake systems.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market, holding an estimated 18.5% to 24.3% share and recording a projected CAGR of 7.2% to 9.5%. Fleet expansion in India and mainland China, rising passenger traffic, COMAC C919 commercialization, and investment in regional MRO capacity are creating significant opportunities. Taiwan, China also contributes advanced machining and metallurgical capabilities to the aerospace supply chain.

Middle East and Africa: The region accounts for approximately 6.2% to 9.8% of the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% to 7.8%. Large wide-body fleets, high aircraft utilization, extreme operating temperatures, and demand for specialized brake cooling systems support aftermarket growth. South America: South America represents an estimated 4.1% to 6.5% market share, with projected growth of 4.2% to 5.7%. Embraer's presence, MRO cost optimization, component lifecycle extension, and fuel-saving retrofit programs underpin regional development.

Market Segmentation by Type and Application

Main wheels account for a substantial portion of aircraft wheel demand because they support aircraft weight during landing, taxiing, and takeoff while housing primary braking systems. Development priorities include ultra-high-strength aluminum and titanium alloys, high-capacity thermal sinks, and carbon-carbon multi-disk brakes. Increasing aircraft size and maximum takeoff weights are raising performance and engineering requirements.

Nose wheels support steering, directional stability, and ground maneuverability. Product innovation is focused on lightweight alloys, advanced shimmy dampers, and electronic steering sensors capable of handling high lateral forces during ground operations.

Civil aircraft dominate the market by volume due to high daily flight cycles across commercial passenger and cargo fleets. Airline demand centers on lower component weight, fuel efficiency, extended service life, and reduced maintenance requirements. Military aircraft require high-performance wheel and brake systems for short or damaged runways, high-speed aborted takeoffs, combat loads, and demanding operational environments.

Aircraft Wheels Industry Value Chain

The upstream segment includes suppliers of aerospace-grade aluminum, titanium, carbon fiber precursors, and other specialized materials. Metallurgical purity requirements, energy-intensive carbon-carbon composite production, geopolitical risks, and long lead times can create supply constraints.

Tier 1 manufacturers occupy the midstream segment, covering wheel and brake design, precision machining, actuator integration, testing, certification, and final assembly. Extensive intellectual property portfolios and regulatory approvals limit competition and reinforce market concentration.

Downstream participants include aircraft OEMs, airlines, defense ministries, and MRO providers. Airlines are increasingly adopting performance-based logistics contracts that align supplier compensation with flight hours, component availability, and operating performance.

Competitive Landscape



Safran Landing Systems: Safran holds an estimated 50% share of the commercial aircraft wheel and carbon brake market. Its installed base includes the Airbus A320 family, Airbus A350, and Boeing 737 MAX. The company is prioritizing electric braking, carbon composite technology, original equipment programs, and aftermarket services.

Collins Aerospace: Collins Aerospace maintains a strong position in commercial aviation, military aircraft, and business jets. Its capabilities include lightweight carbon brakes, thermal management, integrated landing gear systems, and advanced aircraft connectivity.

Honeywell Aerospace: Honeywell combines wheel manufacturing with digital brake controls, anti-skid technologies, flight control integration, and tire pressure monitoring systems. These capabilities support next-generation automated aircraft platforms. Parker Hannifin: Parker Hannifin strengthened its market position through the approximately £6.3 billion acquisition of Meggitt in September 2022. The combined business integrates Parker's motion and control expertise with Meggitt's established commercial and military wheel, brake, and carbon composite portfolio.

Growth Opportunities

Electric braking systems represent a major aircraft wheels market opportunity as manufacturers advance the more electric aircraft strategy. Electric actuation can reduce weight, simplify system architecture, improve brake response, lower maintenance requirements, and enhance integration with digital flight controls.

Carbon brake retrofit programs also offer substantial aftermarket potential. Replacing steel brakes on legacy narrow-body aircraft can reduce aircraft weight by approximately 300 kilograms, supporting lower fuel consumption and additional cargo capacity. High aviation fuel costs and emissions targets are strengthening the business case for these upgrades.

Additive manufacturing is enabling lighter titanium and aluminum wheel components with optimized structural geometries. Smart wheel technologies incorporating wireless sensors and RFID systems are also improving real-time tire pressure monitoring, brake temperature tracking, predictive maintenance, and aircraft turnaround performance.

Market Challenges

Certification remains a significant barrier because aircraft wheels and brakes require extensive research, destructive testing, regulatory approval, and substantial capital investment. Raw material availability presents another challenge, particularly for aerospace-grade titanium and carbon fiber precursors exposed to geopolitical disruption, export controls, energy costs, and price volatility.

Airline capital expenditure cycles may also affect market growth. Although advanced braking systems and retrofit programs can deliver long-term fuel and maintenance savings, operators may defer upgrades during economic downturns or periods of financial uncertainty. Manufacturers must therefore maintain flexible production strategies while expanding aftermarket services and long-term support contracts.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Data Sources

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.3 Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 2 Global Aircraft Wheels Market Overview by Type

2.1 Segment by Type

2.1.1 Main Wheel

2.1.2 Nose Wheel

2.2 Global Aircraft Wheels Market Size and Volume by Type (2021-2026)

2.3 Global Aircraft Wheels Market Forecast by Type (2027-2031)

Chapter 3 Global Aircraft Wheels Market Overview by Application

3.1 Segment by Application

3.1.1 Civil Aircraft

3.1.2 Military Aircraft

3.2 Global Aircraft Wheels Market Size and Volume by Application (2021-2026)

3.3 Global Aircraft Wheels Market Forecast by Application (2027-2031)

Chapter 4 Global Aircraft Wheels Market Analysis by Region

4.1 Global Aircraft Wheels Market Size and Volume by Region (2021-2026)

4.2 North America (United States, Canada)

4.3 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia)

4.5 South America (Brazil, Mexico)

4.6 Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa)

Chapter 5 Industry Chain and Value Chain Analysis

5.1 Industry Chain Structure

5.2 Upstream Raw Materials and Suppliers Analysis

5.3 Midstream Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

5.4 Downstream Distribution Channel Analysis

Chapter 6 Import and Export Analysis of Aircraft Wheels

6.1 Global Major Producing Regions

6.2 Global Major Consuming Regions

6.3 Import and Export Dynamics by Key Country (2021-2026)

Chapter 7 Global Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Aircraft Wheels Revenue Market Share by Key Players (2021-2026)

7.2 Global Aircraft Wheels Sales Volume Market Share by Key Players (2021-2026)

7.3 Market Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5, and CR10)

7.4 Competitive Status and Trends

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Process, Technology, and Patent Analysis

8.1 Manufacturing Process Flow of Aircraft Wheels

8.2 Key Technological Developments

8.3 Global Patent Analysis and Trends

Chapter 9 Analysis of Key Market Players

9.1 Safran

9.1.1 Company Profile

9.1.2 SWOT Analysis

9.1.3 Aircraft Wheels Sales, Price, Revenue, Cost and Gross Margin Analysis

9.2 Collins Aerospace

9.2.1 Company Profile

9.2.2 SWOT Analysis

9.2.3 Aircraft Wheels Sales, Price, Revenue, Cost and Gross Margin Analysis

9.3 Honeywell

9.3.1 Company Profile

9.3.2 SWOT Analysis

9.3.3 Aircraft Wheels Sales, Price, Revenue, Cost and Gross Margin Analysis

9.4 Parker Hannifin

9.4.1 Company Profile

9.4.2 SWOT Analysis

9.4.3 Aircraft Wheels Sales, Price, Revenue, Cost and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 10 Global Aircraft Wheels Market Forecast (2027-2031)

10.1 Global Aircraft Wheels Market Size and Volume Forecast (2027-2031)

10.2 Global Aircraft Wheels Market Forecast by Type (2027-2031)

10.3 Global Aircraft Wheels Market Forecast by Application (2027-2031)

10.4 Global Aircraft Wheels Market Forecast by Region (2027-2031)

Chapter 11 Market Dynamics, Drivers, and Industry Barriers

11.1 Market Drivers

11.2 Market Restraints and Challenges

11.3 Opportunities and Emerging Trends

11.4 Industry Entry Barriers

Chapter 12 Research Findings and Conclusion

12.1 Key Research Findings

12.2 Strategic Recommendations

12.3 Analyst Conclusion

List of Tables [21]



List of Figures [26]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900