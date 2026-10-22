Perovskite Solar Cell Market Research, 4 GW Commercialization Partnership, Manufacturing Capacity And Technology Investments: Market Forecast, Pricing Trends And Business Opportunities

Ottawa, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the perovskite solar cell market USD 370.70 million in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 4.18 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.66% from 2026 to 2035.







The industry is gaining commercial momentum through perovskite-silicon tandem technology, strategic partnerships between technology developers and established solar manufacturers, and investments in manufacturing scale-up.

Recent developments include a five-year, 4-gigawatt (GW) commercialization partnership between GREW Solar and Caelux, alongside separate commercialization agreements involving Caelux, Rayzon Solar and Navitas Solar. These partnerships indicate that manufacturers are exploring ways to integrate perovskite technology

For solar manufacturers, materials suppliers, equipment companies, project developers, utilities and investors, this emerging market creates opportunities across advanced photovoltaic materials, deposition equipment, encapsulation, testing, licensing and high-efficiency solar modules. However, commercial success will depend on more than laboratory efficiency records. Durability, manufacturing yield, product consistency, financing confidence and long-term field performance will determine which technologies gain broader adoption.

How Large Is the Perovskite Solar Cell Market?

Market indicator Value Global market size, 2026 USD 370.70 million Forecast market size, 2035 USD 4.18 billion Forecast CAGR, 2026-2035 31.66 % Commercial tandem module efficiency Above 24% demonstrated in products and prototypes Advanced cell efficiency Above 30% demonstrated in leading research results Theoretical efficiency potential for perovskite-based tandem cells Up to approximately 43% Conventional single-junction silicon efficiency ceiling Approximately 29-30% theoretical

Perovskite solar cells use light-absorbing semiconductor materials with a crystal structure suitable for photovoltaic applications. Their potential advantages include high light absorption, compatibility with thin-film manufacturing approaches and the possibility of producing lightweight or flexible devices.

The most commercially significant development is the combination of perovskite layers with conventional silicon cells. Tandem designs can capture a broader portion of the solar spectrum than a single absorber, creating the potential for higher electricity output from the same module area.

This advantage matters in locations where land, installation, mounting structures or grid connections are expensive. Greater energy production per square metre could improve project economics, particularly for constrained commercial rooftops and utility projects where output density is important.

The market nevertheless remains at an early commercialization stage compared with established crystalline-silicon photovoltaics. The forecast growth reflects the potential for commercial adoption, but the pace will depend on whether manufacturers can consistently produce reliable modules at competitive costs.

Which Technologies and Applications Will Drive Demand?

Perovskite-silicon tandem solar cells are emerging as a major commercialization pathway because they combine the efficiency potential of perovskites with the established manufacturing ecosystem of silicon photovoltaics. Manufacturers can explore tandem products through new production lines, technology licensing or partnerships that adapt existing module platforms.

Two-terminal and four-terminal tandem architectures offer different design and manufacturing trade-offs. All-perovskite tandem cells are also under development, while single-junction perovskite devices remain relevant for flexible products, indoor energy harvesting and other specialised applications.

Key applications include:



Utility-scale power generation: Higher energy output per unit of area could improve land utilisation and project economics.

Commercial and industrial rooftops: Lightweight or high-efficiency products may help sites with limited roof space.

Building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV): Solar-active glass, facades and skylights create opportunities to combine electricity generation with building materials.

Flexible and portable power: Lightweight devices can serve selected off-grid, electronic and mobility applications. Specialty and emerging applications: Aerospace, vehicle-integrated photovoltaics and low-light energy harvesting may provide differentiated opportunities.



Commercial buyers will evaluate efficiency alongside degradation, temperature performance, moisture resistance, encapsulation, mechanical durability, safety, warranties and certification. A module with a strong initial efficiency result may not be commercially attractive if it cannot retain performance over its expected operating life.

For manufacturers and suppliers, this creates opportunities to develop differentiated products, qualification services, testing capabilities and materials that improve reliability during scale-up.

How Are Company Partnerships Accelerating Commercialization?

Strategic partnerships are becoming an important route to market because perovskite developers can access established production facilities and customer networks, while incumbent manufacturers can add next-generation technology without rebuilding every stage of their operations.

In September 2026, GREW Solar announced a 4 GW, five-year commercialization partnership with U.S.-based Caelux. The collaboration will combine Caelux's perovskite-based energy-producing glass with GREW Solar's n-type TOPCon technology to develop hybrid-tandem modules. Commercial production is targeted for 2028, with the companies aiming for module efficiencies above 29%.

The agreement expanded Caelux's announced contracted commercialization volume with solar module manufacturers to 19 GW. The figure represents planned partnership volumes rather than currently operating perovskite production capacity or realized sales.

Caelux also announced commercialization agreements with Rayzon Solar and Navitas Solar in July 2026. Each partnership targets approximately 5 GW of modules over five years, using perovskite-coated glass with silicon-based technology. These agreements highlight the importance of commercial partnerships in integrating emerging materials into established photovoltaic manufacturing.

In Australia, a separate initiative involving Unison Solar, the University of Sydney and Nanyang Technological University is advancing perovskite-silicon tandem development. The programme received AUD 7.25 million in funding, with the wider project valued at AUD 19.5 million. Unison has outlined plans for an initial 500 MW manufacturing facility as it develops its advanced solar manufacturing platform.

These initiatives demonstrate different approaches to commercialization: technology licensing, integration into established manufacturing lines, university-industry research and regional production development.

For business development teams, they also reveal tangible commercial triggers. Manufacturers entering partnerships may require coating equipment, specialist glass, encapsulation materials, quality-control systems, pilot-line services, testing and engineering support. Suppliers that identify these requirements early can position themselves for qualification discussions and future procurement.

What Are the Pricing Trends and Investment Considerations?

Perovskite solar cell pricing is difficult to compare directly across the market because products vary by architecture, efficiency, substrate, manufacturing scale and commercialization stage. Laboratory devices, pilot-line samples and commercial modules do not share the same cost structure.

The relevant investment question is therefore not simply whether perovskite cells can be manufactured cheaply. It is whether manufacturers can achieve reliable yields, extend operating lifetimes, reduce material losses and deliver competitive levelized cost of electricity (LCOE).

Higher efficiency can reduce the number of modules, mounting structures, electrical connections and land area needed for a given output. However, those potential savings must be balanced against manufacturing costs, encapsulation requirements, quality control, warranty risks and the cost of replacing underperforming products.

Investment priorities include:



Large-area coating and deposition equipment.

Precision manufacturing, laser patterning and interconnection.

Encapsulation materials and moisture-barrier technologies.

Automated inspection, yield monitoring and reliability testing.

Recycling, materials recovery and responsible lead management. Pilot production lines and processes designed for scalable manufacturing.

Investors should distinguish announced partnership volumes and nameplate capacity from actual commercial output. Key indicators include commissioning milestones, manufacturing yield, independently validated durability, product qualification, customer commitments and repeat orders.

Because the technology is still maturing, investment risk remains higher than for established silicon manufacturing. Companies that demonstrate consistent quality and credible field performance may be better positioned to attract long-term customers and financing.

Which Companies Are Shaping the Competitive Landscape?

The competitive landscape includes specialist perovskite developers, advanced-material suppliers, research organisations and established solar manufacturers exploring tandem integration.

Company Competitive positioning Oxford PV Perovskite-silicon tandem technology development and commercialization Caelux Perovskite-based energy-producing glass and hybrid-tandem partnerships Microquanta Semiconductor Perovskite photovoltaic development and manufacturing UtmoLight Perovskite module development and scale-up Saule Technologies Flexible perovskite photovoltaic technology Tandem PV Perovskite tandem technology development Swift Solar Advanced perovskite photovoltaic technology GCL Optoelectronic Materials Perovskite materials and photovoltaic development Greatcell Energy Perovskite solar cell technology Panasonic Advanced photovoltaic research and technology development Toshiba Photovoltaic research and related technology development Sekisui Chemical Advanced materials and perovskite-related development Solaronix Perovskite materials and research products Dyenamo Materials and solutions for perovskite solar research Fraunhofer ISE Photovoltaic research, testing and technology development GREW Solar Solar manufacturing platform and tandem commercialization partner Rayzon Solar Solar module manufacturing and perovskite commercialization partnership Navitas Solar Solar manufacturing and tandem technology collaboration

Market share should be assessed carefully because commercial revenue, research activity, intellectual property, announced partnership volumes and manufacturing capacity measure different aspects of competitive position. A company with a large announced pipeline may not yet have the revenue or operating capacity of a more established producer.

A meaningful competitive assessment should compare technology architecture, verified efficiency, manufacturing readiness, production yield, durability, intellectual property, licensing strategy, financing, customer relationships and commercialization milestones.

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Where Are the Main Regional Opportunities?

Asia Pacific is positioned to remain a leading market because of its established photovoltaic manufacturing ecosystem and substantial solar deployment. China has an extensive manufacturing base, while Japan and South Korea contribute advanced materials and technology capabilities. India is emerging as an important commercialization opportunity through solar manufacturing expansion and partnerships linking domestic producers with international technology developers.

North America offers opportunities in technology commercialization, manufacturing investment, research partnerships and high-efficiency solar applications. The region's commercial trajectory will depend on project economics, manufacturing incentives, product qualification and the ability of developers to secure durable, bankable products.

Europe benefits from specialist technology developers, research institutions and demand for building-integrated solar products. Germany and other European markets offer opportunities in tandem development, testing, building applications and advanced manufacturing, although cost competitiveness remains a challenge.

Latin America may provide opportunities as solar deployment expands and project developers evaluate technologies capable of improving output from constrained sites. Commercial adoption will depend on availability, project financing and proven product performance.

The Middle East and Africa offer potential for high-efficiency photovoltaic systems in utility-scale and specialised projects. High solar irradiation creates a favourable resource base, but bankability, heat tolerance, dust resistance and long-term durability will be important procurement criteria.

How Can Market Intelligence Generate Qualified Business Leads?

The perovskite solar cell market offers lead-generation opportunities across the technology, manufacturing and deployment value chain. Companies can prioritise accounts based on announced partnerships, pilot-line investment, manufacturing expansion, product launches, technology licensing and plans to qualify tandem modules.

Target account group Relevant decision-makers Potential commercial opportunity Solar cell and module manufacturers CEO, CTO, COO, plant head Tandem technology, production upgrades and licensing Perovskite technology developers CEO, R&D director, commercialization lead Strategic partnerships, materials sourcing and scale-up Materials and chemical suppliers Product director, R&D head, sales director Precursors, coatings, glass, encapsulation and barrier materials Equipment manufacturers Engineering director, business development lead Deposition, coating, laser processing and inspection equipment Solar project developers and IPPs Project director, procurement head High-efficiency product sourcing and pilot deployments EPC contractors and system integrators Engineering head, technical procurement manager Product integration and project qualification Research laboratories and testing providers Laboratory director, technical lead Reliability testing, certification and process validation Investors and strategic funds Investment director, corporate development lead Technology screening, competitive benchmarking and partnership evaluation

The strongest buying signals include new pilot lines, commercial production targets, tandem module launches, technology licensing, manufacturing joint ventures and funding for durability validation. These signals can help sales teams identify accounts with specific near-term requirements rather than relying on broad lists of renewable-energy companies.

Precedence Research can support this process through market sizing, company profiling, competitive benchmarking, technology and segment analysis, regional opportunity assessment and customised research.

Its Master Dataset, Precedence Quadrant, Interactive Intelligence Dashboard and consulting services can help identify target accounts, compare technology providers, assess partner ecosystems and map commercial opportunities.

Research can be scoped for monthly, quarterly, six-monthly or annual updates depending on how quickly the market, competitive landscape and technology pipeline are changing.

What Will Determine Market Growth Through 2035?

The perovskite solar cell market's projected expansion will depend on translating promising technology results into reliable commercial products. Tandem efficiency gains, manufacturing partnerships and investment in production capability create a pathway toward broader adoption, but durability, production yield, cost control and financing confidence remain essential.

Companies that can demonstrate repeatable manufacturing, credible field performance and clear value to downstream customers are likely to be better positioned as the industry matures. Buyers and investors should monitor commercial production milestones, qualification results, customer commitments, technology licensing and the economics of electricity generation rather than relying on efficiency records alone.

Precedence Research's perovskite solar cell market study provides a basis for evaluating demand, technology segments, regional opportunities and competitive positioning. For organisations seeking to turn emerging market developments into sales pipelines, sourcing strategies or investment decisions, customised research can focus on specific companies, technologies, countries and customer requirements.

About Precedence Research

Precedence Research provides market intelligence, competitive analysis, industry forecasts, company profiling and customised research for organisations evaluating growth opportunities across global markets. Its services support strategic planning, market entry, customer intelligence, competitive positioning, investment assessment and go-to-market decisions.

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