Global Tree Transplantations Market: Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities, And Forecast, 2021-2031F Urban Greening, Preservation Mandates, And Automation Fuel 5.86% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Tree Transplantations Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Tree Transplantations Market is projected to expand from USD 143.36 Million in 2025 to USD 201.75 Million by 2031, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.86%. Market growth is being supported by rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, environmental regulations and rising investment in sustainable urban landscapes.

Demand for mature tree relocation is increasing as municipalities, developers and landscape professionals seek immediate green canopy coverage to reduce urban heat islands, improve air quality and enhance the visual appeal of residential and commercial developments. Mature trees provide faster environmental and aesthetic benefits than newly planted saplings, making tree transplantation an increasingly important component of smart city projects and urban resilience strategies.

The strength of the nursery production and ornamental horticulture industries also supports the tree transplantation market. According to the International Association of Horticultural Producers, the global ornamental horticulture industry was valued at $70 billion in 2024. This substantial economic base strengthens the supply chain for trees, equipment and services required for transplantation projects.

Market Drivers

Urbanization and infrastructure investment remain central drivers of tree transplantation market growth. City planners are increasingly incorporating established trees into public spaces, transportation corridors, residential developments and commercial projects. In July 2024, the National League of Cities reported that infrastructure appeared in 24 percent of mayoral addresses nationwide, with green resilience receiving increased attention.

Public funding is also advancing urban forestry initiatives. American Forests announced more than $25 million in grants during 2024 to support equitable tree canopy projects. Such funding can help cover planting, transportation, site preparation, monitoring and other logistical requirements associated with large-scale urban tree programs.

Environmental conservation laws are creating additional demand by requiring developers to preserve, relocate or replace mature trees affected by construction. Regulatory frameworks in Europe and North America increasingly incorporate biodiversity protection and landscape restoration targets. In June 2024, the European Council formally adopted the Nature Restoration Law, which established a target of planting at least 3 billion additional trees across the European Union by 2030. These mandates are expected to create sustained opportunities for tree transplantation services, machinery suppliers and specialist contractors.

Market Challenges

Post-transplant mortality caused by transplant shock remains a major constraint. Unsuccessful relocation can result in financial losses related to excavation, transportation, replacement obligations and extended maintenance. These risks may discourage developers and municipal authorities from approving large-scale transplantation contracts, particularly when project budgets provide limited flexibility.

Service providers must also invest in specialized labor, irrigation, monitoring and long-term aftercare to improve survival rates. These requirements can limit operational scalability and place pressure on profit margins. The Tree Care Industry Association reported that its membership declined to 1,370 companies in 2025, citing higher expenses and continued business consolidation. Rising operating costs, combined with the biological risks associated with mature tree relocation, may restrict market expansion.

Market Trends

Precision GPS, drone mapping and digital tracking platforms are improving the planning and management of tree transplantation projects. These technologies allow arborists, contractors and city planners to evaluate soil conditions, canopy spacing, site suitability and tree inventories before excavation. Digital monitoring can also support post-transplant maintenance and provide accurate records for large urban forestry programs.

Government investment is accelerating the adoption of these systems. In February 2025, GovTech reported that New York announced at least $47 million for a digital tracking program intended to monitor the location and progress of millions of trees. Programs of this scale can improve transplantation accuracy, inventory management and long-term urban canopy planning.

Automated and robotic tree transplanters represent another important market trend. Equipment manufacturers are developing advanced hydraulic systems and autonomous navigation capabilities to improve excavation precision, reduce root damage and decrease dependence on manual labor. In April 2025, Construction Briefing reported that Komatsu planned to invest 119 billion yen, approximately $830 million, in research and development during 2025. Continued investment by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) is expected to support innovation in next-generation forestry, construction and utility machinery.

Key Market Players



The Davey Tree Expert Company

Big John Manufacturing Co.

Damcon B.V.

MPG Machinery Production Group Inc. Co.

Xuzhou HCN Machinery Technology Co., Ltd

Bracke Forest AB

G K Machine, Inc.

Terrateck SAS

Vinca Horticulture & Landscape Private Limited Mecas Facility Management Services

Report Scope

The Global Tree Transplantations Market report evaluates market size, growth drivers, challenges, emerging technologies and industry trends across key segments.

Tree Transplantations Market, by Component:



Tree Spade

Tree Transplanter

Tree Pods & Tree Pod Trailers

Cranes

Tree Moving Accessories Others

Tree Transplantations Market, by Type:



1-5 Row 6-10 Row

Tree Transplantations Market, by Trunk Diameter:



3-6 inches

7-10 inches 11-14 inches

Tree Transplantations Market, by Application:



Residential

Orchard Forestry

Tree Transplantations Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

