Global Retail Edge Computing Market - Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, And Forecast, 2021-2031F AI, Iot, And Automation Fuel 20.99% CAGR To USD 15.53 Billion

The Global Retail Edge Computing Market is projected to grow from USD 4.95 Billion in 2025 to USD 15.53 Billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.99%. Market growth is being driven by demand for real-time inventory visibility, personalized in-store customer experiences, lower cloud bandwidth costs, and faster processing of data generated by connected retail systems.

Retailers are increasing investments in artificial intelligence, automation, computer vision, Internet of Things devices, and distributed infrastructure. According to a 2025 National Retail Federation report, 39% of retailers expected artificial intelligence to account for more than 10% of their technology budgets within three years. This investment trend highlights the growing need for scalable retail edge computing infrastructure capable of supporting data-intensive applications.

Market Drivers

AI-powered automated checkout is a major catalyst for retail edge computing adoption. Computer vision and deep learning enable cashier-less transactions, real-time inventory tracking, and more responsive customer service. These applications require immediate processing of video and sensor data, as transmitting large volumes of information to centralized cloud servers can create latency and increase bandwidth costs.

NVIDIA's "State of AI in Retail and CPG: 2024 Trends" report, published in February 2024, found that 69% of retailers attributed increased annual revenue to AI implementation. The finding reinforces the business value of localized, intelligent infrastructure supporting faster decisions and reliable store operations.

The expansion of IoT-enabled retail environments is also accelerating demand. Electronic shelf labels, smart beacons, cameras, sensors, and other connected devices generate continuous data streams that must be synchronized quickly. Edge nodes can serve as local gateways, reduce wide area network strain, and support rapid pricing and inventory updates. Walmart announced in June 2024 that it planned to extend digital shelf labels to 2,300 stores by 2026. In addition, a 2024 Nutanix report indicated that 83% of retail organizations preferred a hybrid multicloud IT operating model.

Market Challenges

Security remains a significant barrier to wider retail edge computing adoption. Turning individual stores into distributed processing locations expands the number of potential network entry points and increases exposure to cyber threats. Retailers must consistently patch, monitor, secure, and manage devices across numerous physical locations, making decentralized infrastructure more complex and resource-intensive than centralized cloud environments.

The National Retail Federation reported in 2025 that 55% of retailers had observed an increase in digital and e-commerce frauds. As threats intensify, businesses must direct more funding toward cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and endpoint protection. Concerns about financial losses, operational disruption, and reputational damage may delay large-scale edge computing deployments.

Market Trends

Real-time loss prevention is emerging as an important retail edge computing application. Edge-based analytics can process high-definition video locally to identify non-scans, shelf sweeping, and other suspicious behavior without relying on continuous cloud transmission. Zebra Technologies' "18th Annual Global Shopper Study," published in November 2025, reported that 87% of retail leaders considered Generative AI and automation solutions vital emerging tools for loss prevention.

Autonomous Mobile Robots are another key growth area. Used for in-store fulfillment and inventory management, these systems require near-edge processing to support Simultaneous Localization and Mapping algorithms, safe navigation, and rapid decision-making. Local processing also helps robotic fleets continue operating during network inconsistencies. Honeywell's January 2025 "AI in Retail Survey" found that more than 80% of retailers planned to increase their use of automation and artificial intelligence across operations.

Key Market Players



Amazon.com, Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

IBM Corp.

Intel Corp.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

NVIDIA Corp.

Google LLC

Oracle Corp. Qualcomm Inc.

Report Scope

The Global Retail Edge Computing Market report evaluates industry growth, market drivers, security challenges, technology trends, and adoption patterns across major segments.

Retail Edge Computing Market, by Component:



Hardware

Software Services

Retail Edge Computing Market, by Application:



Smart Cities

Industrial Internet of Things

Remote Monitoring

Content Delivery

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality Others

Retail Edge Computing Market, by Organization Size:



Small & Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Retail Edge Computing Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

