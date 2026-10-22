Global Unmanned Sea System Market - Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021-2031F USV And UUV Demand Fuels 5.71% CAGR Across Defense And Offshore Energy

The Global Unmanned Sea System Market is projected to grow from USD 7.05 Billion in 2025 to USD 9.84 Billion by 2031, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.71%. Market expansion is being supported by rising demand for Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) and Unmanned Underwater Vessels (UUVs) across defense, offshore energy, maritime security, environmental monitoring, and subsea inspection applications.

Organizations are increasingly deploying unmanned maritime systems to improve maritime domain awareness, reduce operating costs, and perform hazardous, high-risk, and long-duration missions without exposing personnel to dangerous environments. Defense investment remains a major source of demand. The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International reported that the U.S. Department of Defense requested approximately $2 billion in 2025 for uncrewed maritime platforms.

Market Drivers

Naval modernization and higher government spending on autonomous defense capabilities are accelerating Global Unmanned Sea System Market growth. Navies are integrating USVs and UUVs into Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), mine countermeasure, undersea warfare, and asymmetric warfare operations. These platforms can extend fleet reach, support persistent monitoring, and operate in contested environments while reducing risks to personnel.

Funding for rapid autonomous system deployment continues to reinforce this trend. DefenseScoop reported in May 2024 that the U.S. Pentagon obtained $500 million for the first phase of the 'Replicator' initiative. The program is intended to accelerate the delivery of attritable maritime drones and other autonomous systems.

Commercial demand is also increasing as offshore wind, renewable energy, and oil and gas operators adopt unmanned systems for seabed mapping, pipeline inspection, infrastructure monitoring, and wind farm maintenance. These technologies can provide cost-efficient data collection while lowering fuel consumption and carbon emissions compared with conventional manned vessels. Fugro reported in August 2024 that revenue from its Marine business segment increased by 10.9%, supported by offshore wind fleet expansion. Kraken Robotics also recorded a 67% year-over-year revenue increase in the second quarter of 2024, demonstrating growing demand for subsea sensors, power systems, and autonomous marine technologies.

Market Challenges

The absence of a unified international regulatory framework remains a major obstacle to wider unmanned vessel deployment. Existing maritime regulations largely rely on human decision-making, creating uncertainty around autonomous navigation, collision avoidance, accountability, and liability. These issues complicate risk assessment for marine insurers and can limit access to the coverage required for commercial operations.

Regulatory fragmentation frequently restricts unmanned vessels to controlled testing zones rather than high-traffic international shipping routes. Without standardized rules, operators face difficulties progressing from prototype trials to full-scale fleet integration. Maritime UK reported that the maritime engineering, science, and technology sector contributed £35 billion to the UK economy in 2024, illustrating the commercial significance of resolving these regulatory and operational constraints.

Market Trends

Extra-Large Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (XLUUVs) are emerging as strategic assets for long-range autonomous missions. These large-displacement platforms can operate independently for extended periods and carry mission-specific payloads for surveillance, intelligence, and undersea warfare. Naval News reported in September 2025 that the Australian Government signed an A$1.7 billion contract with Anduril Australia for the Ghost Shark XLUUV fleet, reflecting the transition of advanced underwater systems from prototypes into formal defense programs.

Armed Unmanned Surface Vessels are also reshaping naval force structures. Defense organizations are prioritizing low-cost, attritable, modular, and mass-producible platforms capable of carrying kinetic payloads. Breaking Defense reported in July 2025 that the U.S. Navy issued a solicitation for the "Modular Attack Surface Craft" (MASC), requesting a vessel capable of carrying containerized weapons and being deployed within 18 months of contract award.

Key Market Players



Unique Group

BAE Systems plc

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH

The Boeing Company

Boston Engineering Corporation Elbit Systems Ltd.

Report Scope

The Global Unmanned Sea System Market report evaluates market size, growth prospects, technology developments, industry trends, and demand across key segments.

Unmanned Sea System Market, by Type:



Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV)

Unmanned Sea System Market, by Capability Type:



Remotely Operated Vehicles Autonomous Vehicle

Unmanned Sea System Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

