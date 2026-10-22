Global Breathing Battery (Metal-Air) Market: Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, And Forecast, 2021-2031F Grid Storage And EV Demand Fuel 11.65% CAGR To $46.53 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Breathing Battery Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Breathing Battery Market is projected to grow from USD 24.02 Billion in 2025 to USD 46.53 Billion by 2031, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 11.65%. Market expansion is being supported by rising demand for high-energy-density batteries, long-duration energy storage, renewable power integration and next-generation electric mobility solutions.

Breathing batteries use ambient oxygen as a continuous cathode reactant with metal anodes such as zinc, iron or aluminum. This configuration can reduce battery weight by eliminating bulky oxidizer containment while supporting the use of widely available and comparatively cost-effective raw materials. These advantages are increasing the commercial potential of metal-air battery technologies across utility energy storage, automotive, manufacturing, defense and consumer electronics applications.

Market Drivers

Grid-scale renewable energy storage represents a major growth opportunity for the breathing battery market. As solar and wind generation expands, utilities require dependable storage technologies capable of addressing prolonged periods of intermittent power production. Metal-air batteries based on abundant materials such as iron and zinc are being developed to deliver cost-effective, multi-day storage beyond the typical discharge duration of conventional lithium-ion systems.

Investment in long-duration energy storage is accelerating commercialization. In October 2024, Form Energy announced that it had secured $405 million in Series F financing to advance production of iron-air battery systems designed to provide 100-hour energy storage. The broader global deployment pipeline for long-duration energy storage reached 0.22 terawatts in 2024, according to the Long Duration Energy Storage Council. However, capacity must increase substantially to support future net-zero power systems.

Electric vehicle growth is also encouraging research into metal-air battery chemistries with higher specific energy. The International Energy Agency's Global EV Outlook 2024 projected that electric car sales would reach approximately 17 million units by the end of 2024. This expansion is increasing demand for battery technologies capable of extending driving range while reducing battery weight. Raw material availability could further support market development, with the U.S. Geological Survey estimating global zinc reserves at 220 million tons in 2024.

Market Challenges

Limited cycle life and difficulties with the electrical rechargeability of air electrodes remain significant barriers to widespread adoption. Carbonation, anode corrosion and performance degradation during repeated charging cycles can shorten operational life and reduce reliability. These limitations are particularly important for capital-intensive utility projects that require consistent performance over many years.

Technical uncertainty can make utilities and investors hesitant to adopt metal-air systems over established battery technologies. The Long Duration Energy Storage Council reported that global long-duration storage capacity must reach 8 terawatts by 2040 to enable net-zero power grids. Resolving electrode stability, rechargeability and durability challenges will be essential for breathing batteries to capture a meaningful share of this required capacity.

Market Trends

Rechargeable zinc-air battery development is progressing as companies target mid-to-long-duration storage for microgrids and utility applications. Advanced zinc regeneration methods are intended to increase cycle life while maintaining the fire safety and economic advantages associated with zinc-based systems. In June 2024, CleanEnergy.ca reported that e-Zinc had secured $31 million to expand its pilot manufacturing facility and advance zinc-air systems designed for dependable 24-hour energy storage.

Solid-state electrolytes are another important breathing battery market trend, particularly for lithium-air cells. Replacing volatile liquid solvents with ceramic or polymer composites may reduce leakage, carbonation and safety risks while enabling substantially higher energy density. These developments could support future heavy-duty transportation and aviation applications. In November 2024, ESS News reported that Air Energy had launched a solid-state lithium-air test cell with the potential to achieve an energy density of 1,200 watt-hours per kilogram, nearly four times the level associated with traditional battery technologies.

Key Market Players



Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Tesla, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

PolyPlus Battery Company, Inc.

Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

Sony Group Corporation

LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd.

IBM Corporation Sion Power Corporation

Report Scope

The Global Breathing Battery Market report evaluates industry growth, emerging technologies, key applications and regional opportunities across the following segments.

Breathing Battery Market, by Battery Type:



Lithium air battery

Aluminum air battery

Zinc air battery

Calcium air battery Others

Breathing Battery Market, by End-use Industry:



Automotive

Manufacturing

Defense

Utility energy storage

Consumer electronics Others

Breathing Battery Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

