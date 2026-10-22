Global Photolithography Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2034 EUV Adoption And AI Chip Demand Drive Market To USD 31.7 Billion At 6.87% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Asia-Pacific leads as EUV, chip miniaturization, AI and automation improve precision, yields and cost efficiency across advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Photolithography Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Process, Wavelength, Device Wavelength, Application, End Use, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global photolithography equipment market was valued at USD 17.1 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 31.7 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.87% during 2026-2034, according to the report. Asia-Pacific led the market with a share exceeding 65.0% in 2025, supported by its dominant semiconductor manufacturing base, substantial research and development investments, and rising production of advanced electronic devices.

Market growth is being accelerated by demand for compact, high-speed, and low-power semiconductor chips across consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), and high-performance computing. Continued chip miniaturization, increasing transistor density, and the transition to advanced process nodes are prompting semiconductor manufacturers to invest in more precise and efficient photolithography equipment.

Key Photolithography Equipment Market Trends

Expansion of Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography: Extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography is becoming increasingly important for manufacturing advanced integrated circuits at 7nm and below. Semiconductor producers are adopting EUV systems to support the development of processors for AI, 5G, data centers, and high-performance computing. ASML's EXE, or 'High NA', platform features a numerical aperture of 0.55 and a print resolution of 8 nm. The platform is expected to support large-scale chip production in 2025-2026 and facilitate further geometric advances as manufacturers progress toward 3nm and 2nm nodes.

Growing Demand for Smaller Nodes: Semiconductor companies continue to prioritize 7nm, 5nm, and 3nm production to improve computing performance and energy efficiency. This shift is increasing demand for sophisticated lithography systems capable of supporting complex chip designs used in smartphones, computers, connected vehicles, industrial systems, and communications infrastructure.

Integration of AI and Automation: Artificial intelligence and automation are being incorporated into lithography operations to improve patterning precision, defect detection, production yield, and process optimization. Real-time data analysis and automated workflows also help manufacturers reduce production costs, limit human error, and maintain consistent output across increasingly complex semiconductor processes.

Market Segmentation Highlights



Process: Ultraviolet (UV) lithography represented approximately 47.5% of the market in 2025, making it the leading process segment. Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) and Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) systems remain essential across established and advanced semiconductor nodes.

Wavelength: The 70 nm-1 nm category was the largest wavelength segment in 2025, reflecting strong demand for advanced chip production and continued semiconductor miniaturization. Other categories covered by the report include 270 nm-170 nm and 370 nm-270 nm.

Device Wavelength: Laser produced plasmas led the market in 2025 due to their critical role in EUV lithography. Excimer lasers and mercury lamps continue to serve a range of semiconductor manufacturing requirements.

Application: Back-end applications accounted for approximately 52.2% of the market in 2025. Growth is supported by increasingly complex semiconductor packaging, multi-layer patterning, and advanced packaging technologies such as 3D stacking. End Use: Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs) held around 56.8% of the market in 2025. Companies including Intel, Samsung, and Micron are investing in advanced EUV and DUV systems to support smaller nodes and high-performance semiconductor production.

Regional Photolithography Equipment Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific is expected to retain its global leadership throughout the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan host major semiconductor manufacturers, including TSMC, Samsung, and SK Hynix. Fab expansion, government support, and strong demand for AI, 5G, IoT, and consumer electronics are increasing regional adoption of high-precision photolithography tools. Mobile technology growth is also contributing to semiconductor demand. South Korea recorded 31.3 Million 5G connections in 2023, while China exceeded 700 Million connections.

The United States remains a major center for semiconductor research, equipment innovation, and domestic manufacturing investment. The presence of Intel, Applied Materials, and Lam Research, combined with initiatives such as the CHIPS Act, is strengthening production capacity and supporting advanced lithography adoption. Demand from AI, autonomous vehicles, 5G infrastructure, and quantum computing is expected to sustain investment in next-generation semiconductor equipment.

Europe is benefiting from investments in digital transformation, electric vehicles, industrial automation, green technologies, and advanced electronics. Collaboration among semiconductor manufacturers, governments, and research institutions is supporting EUV adoption and capacity expansion. The region's connected technology ecosystem is also generating demand for high-performance, energy-efficient chips.

Latin America is recording gradual market growth as governments and businesses invest in telecommunications, automotive technology, IoT, and digital infrastructure. Mobile technologies and services contributed 8% of regional GDP in 2023 and generated USD 520 Billion in economic value, highlighting the expanding role of semiconductor-enabled services.

In the Middle East and Africa, photolithography equipment demand is supported by telecommunications expansion, 5G adoption, smart city initiatives, and investment in connected infrastructure. The deployment of 0.28 Billion IoT devices in 2023 further strengthened regional requirements for advanced semiconductor components.

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the photolithography equipment market centers on technological innovation, research and development, strategic partnerships, and manufacturing efficiency. ASML continues to advance EUV systems, while Nikon and Canon are developing DUV technologies for multiple semiconductor nodes. Equipment suppliers are also collaborating with foundries such as TSMC and Samsung to create customized solutions for advanced chip manufacturing.

Leading companies are expanding their presence in Asia-Pacific, where new fab construction and production capacity are increasing rapidly. Sustainability, process efficiency, precision, and reduced manufacturing costs are becoming important competitive priorities as semiconductor producers pursue higher yields and more complex architectures.

The report evaluates market performance and forecasts at global, regional, and country levels for 2026-2034. It also provides competitive profiles of major photolithography equipment companies, including:



ASML Holding

Canon U.S.A., Inc

Eulitha AG

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd.

microfab

Neutronix

Notion Systems GmbH

NuFlare Technology Inc.

S-Cubed

SUSS MicroTec SE Veeco Instruments Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Photolithography Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Process

6.1 Ultraviolet (UV)

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV)

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Wavelength

7.1 70 nm-1 nm

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 270 nm-170 nm

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 370 nm-270 nm

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Device Wavelength

8.1 Laser Produced Plasmas

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Excimer Lasers

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Mercury Lamps

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Front-End

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Back-End

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End Use

10.1 IDMs

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Foundries

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.1.2 Market Forecast

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.2.1 Market Trends

11.1.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Asia-Pacific

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 Market Trends

11.2.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2.2 Japan

11.2.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2.3 India

11.2.3.1 Market Trends

11.2.3.2 Market Forecast

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 Market Trends

11.2.4.2 Market Forecast

11.2.5 Australia

11.2.5.1 Market Trends

11.2.5.2 Market Forecast

11.2.6 Indonesia

11.2.6.1 Market Trends

11.2.6.2 Market Forecast

11.2.7 Others

11.2.7.1 Market Trends

11.2.7.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Market Trends

11.3.1.2 Market Forecast

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Market Trends

11.3.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3.3 United Kingdom

11.3.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.3.2 Market Forecast

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Market Trends

11.3.4.2 Market Forecast

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Market Trends

11.3.5.2 Market Forecast

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.6.1 Market Trends

11.3.6.2 Market Forecast

11.3.7 Others

11.3.7.1 Market Trends

11.3.7.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.1.1 Market Trends

11.4.1.2 Market Forecast

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.2.1 Market Trends

11.4.2.2 Market Forecast

11.4.3 Others

11.4.3.1 Market Trends

11.4.3.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

11.5.3 Market Forecast

12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 ASML Holding

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2 Canon U.S.A., Inc

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 Eulitha AG

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4 Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd.

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5 microfab

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6 Neutronix

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7 Notion Systems GmbH

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.8 NuFlare Technology Inc.

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9 S-Cubed

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10 SUSS MicroTec SE

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.11 Veeco Instruments Inc.

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 Financials

16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

List of Figures [87]

List of Tables [9]

Companies Featured



ASML Holding

Canon U.S.A. Inc

Eulitha AG

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd.

microfab

Neutronix

Notion Systems GmbH

NuFlare Technology Inc.

S-Cubed

SUSS MicroTec SE Veeco Instruments Inc.

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