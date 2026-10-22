Global Photolithography Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2034 EUV Adoption And AI Chip Demand Drive Market To USD 31.7 Billion At 6.87% CAGR
Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Photolithography Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Process, Wavelength, Device Wavelength, Application, End Use, and Region, 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global photolithography equipment market was valued at USD 17.1 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 31.7 Billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.87% during 2026-2034, according to the report. Asia-Pacific led the market with a share exceeding 65.0% in 2025, supported by its dominant semiconductor manufacturing base, substantial research and development investments, and rising production of advanced electronic devices.
Market growth is being accelerated by demand for compact, high-speed, and low-power semiconductor chips across consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), and high-performance computing. Continued chip miniaturization, increasing transistor density, and the transition to advanced process nodes are prompting semiconductor manufacturers to invest in more precise and efficient photolithography equipment.
Key Photolithography Equipment Market Trends
Expansion of Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography: Extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography is becoming increasingly important for manufacturing advanced integrated circuits at 7nm and below. Semiconductor producers are adopting EUV systems to support the development of processors for AI, 5G, data centers, and high-performance computing. ASML's EXE, or 'High NA', platform features a numerical aperture of 0.55 and a print resolution of 8 nm. The platform is expected to support large-scale chip production in 2025-2026 and facilitate further geometric advances as manufacturers progress toward 3nm and 2nm nodes.
Growing Demand for Smaller Nodes: Semiconductor companies continue to prioritize 7nm, 5nm, and 3nm production to improve computing performance and energy efficiency. This shift is increasing demand for sophisticated lithography systems capable of supporting complex chip designs used in smartphones, computers, connected vehicles, industrial systems, and communications infrastructure.
Integration of AI and Automation: Artificial intelligence and automation are being incorporated into lithography operations to improve patterning precision, defect detection, production yield, and process optimization. Real-time data analysis and automated workflows also help manufacturers reduce production costs, limit human error, and maintain consistent output across increasingly complex semiconductor processes.
Market Segmentation Highlights
- Process: Ultraviolet (UV) lithography represented approximately 47.5% of the market in 2025, making it the leading process segment. Deep Ultraviolet (DUV) and Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) systems remain essential across established and advanced semiconductor nodes. Wavelength: The 70 nm-1 nm category was the largest wavelength segment in 2025, reflecting strong demand for advanced chip production and continued semiconductor miniaturization. Other categories covered by the report include 270 nm-170 nm and 370 nm-270 nm. Device Wavelength: Laser produced plasmas led the market in 2025 due to their critical role in EUV lithography. Excimer lasers and mercury lamps continue to serve a range of semiconductor manufacturing requirements. Application: Back-end applications accounted for approximately 52.2% of the market in 2025. Growth is supported by increasingly complex semiconductor packaging, multi-layer patterning, and advanced packaging technologies such as 3D stacking. End Use: Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs) held around 56.8% of the market in 2025. Companies including Intel, Samsung, and Micron are investing in advanced EUV and DUV systems to support smaller nodes and high-performance semiconductor production.
Regional Photolithography Equipment Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific is expected to retain its global leadership throughout the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan host major semiconductor manufacturers, including TSMC, Samsung, and SK Hynix. Fab expansion, government support, and strong demand for AI, 5G, IoT, and consumer electronics are increasing regional adoption of high-precision photolithography tools. Mobile technology growth is also contributing to semiconductor demand. South Korea recorded 31.3 Million 5G connections in 2023, while China exceeded 700 Million connections.
The United States remains a major center for semiconductor research, equipment innovation, and domestic manufacturing investment. The presence of Intel, Applied Materials, and Lam Research, combined with initiatives such as the CHIPS Act, is strengthening production capacity and supporting advanced lithography adoption. Demand from AI, autonomous vehicles, 5G infrastructure, and quantum computing is expected to sustain investment in next-generation semiconductor equipment.
Europe is benefiting from investments in digital transformation, electric vehicles, industrial automation, green technologies, and advanced electronics. Collaboration among semiconductor manufacturers, governments, and research institutions is supporting EUV adoption and capacity expansion. The region's connected technology ecosystem is also generating demand for high-performance, energy-efficient chips.
Latin America is recording gradual market growth as governments and businesses invest in telecommunications, automotive technology, IoT, and digital infrastructure. Mobile technologies and services contributed 8% of regional GDP in 2023 and generated USD 520 Billion in economic value, highlighting the expanding role of semiconductor-enabled services.
In the Middle East and Africa, photolithography equipment demand is supported by telecommunications expansion, 5G adoption, smart city initiatives, and investment in connected infrastructure. The deployment of 0.28 Billion IoT devices in 2023 further strengthened regional requirements for advanced semiconductor components.
Competitive Landscape
Competition in the photolithography equipment market centers on technological innovation, research and development, strategic partnerships, and manufacturing efficiency. ASML continues to advance EUV systems, while Nikon and Canon are developing DUV technologies for multiple semiconductor nodes. Equipment suppliers are also collaborating with foundries such as TSMC and Samsung to create customized solutions for advanced chip manufacturing.
Leading companies are expanding their presence in Asia-Pacific, where new fab construction and production capacity are increasing rapidly. Sustainability, process efficiency, precision, and reduced manufacturing costs are becoming important competitive priorities as semiconductor producers pursue higher yields and more complex architectures.
The report evaluates market performance and forecasts at global, regional, and country levels for 2026-2034. It also provides competitive profiles of major photolithography equipment companies, including:
- ASML Holding Canon U.S.A., Inc Eulitha AG Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd. microfab Neutronix Notion Systems GmbH NuFlare Technology Inc. S-Cubed SUSS MicroTec SE Veeco Instruments Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Photolithography Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Process
6.1 Ultraviolet (UV)
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Deep Ultraviolet (DUV)
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV)
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Wavelength
7.1 70 nm-1 nm
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 270 nm-170 nm
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 370 nm-270 nm
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Device Wavelength
8.1 Laser Produced Plasmas
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Excimer Lasers
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Mercury Lamps
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Front-End
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Back-End
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by End Use
10.1 IDMs
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Foundries
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.1.1 United States
11.1.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.1.2 Market Forecast
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.2.1 Market Trends
11.1.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Asia-Pacific
11.2.1 China
11.2.1.1 Market Trends
11.2.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2.2 Japan
11.2.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2.3 India
11.2.3.1 Market Trends
11.2.3.2 Market Forecast
11.2.4 South Korea
11.2.4.1 Market Trends
11.2.4.2 Market Forecast
11.2.5 Australia
11.2.5.1 Market Trends
11.2.5.2 Market Forecast
11.2.6 Indonesia
11.2.6.1 Market Trends
11.2.6.2 Market Forecast
11.2.7 Others
11.2.7.1 Market Trends
11.2.7.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Market Trends
11.3.1.2 Market Forecast
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 Market Trends
11.3.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3.3 United Kingdom
11.3.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.3.2 Market Forecast
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Market Trends
11.3.4.2 Market Forecast
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.5.1 Market Trends
11.3.5.2 Market Forecast
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.6.1 Market Trends
11.3.6.2 Market Forecast
11.3.7 Others
11.3.7.1 Market Trends
11.3.7.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Latin America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.1.1 Market Trends
11.4.1.2 Market Forecast
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.2.1 Market Trends
11.4.2.2 Market Forecast
11.4.3 Others
11.4.3.1 Market Trends
11.4.3.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
11.5.3 Market Forecast
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 ASML Holding
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 Canon U.S.A., Inc
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 Eulitha AG
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4 Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd.
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 microfab
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6 Neutronix
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7 Notion Systems GmbH
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 NuFlare Technology Inc.
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9 S-Cubed
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10 SUSS MicroTec SE
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.10.3 Financials
16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.11 Veeco Instruments Inc.
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
16.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
List of Figures [87]
List of Tables [9]
Companies Featured
- ASML Holding Canon U.S.A. Inc Eulitha AG Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics Ltd. microfab Neutronix Notion Systems GmbH NuFlare Technology Inc. S-Cubed SUSS MicroTec SE Veeco Instruments Inc.
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