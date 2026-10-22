Power Semiconductor Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Evs, Sic, Gan, And Renewable Energy Demand Drive Growth To USD 60.6 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EV adoption, drive-by-wire advances, portable electronics, renewable energy demand and power-efficient device initiatives are key market growth drivers.

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Power Semiconductor Market Report by Component, Material, End Use Industry, and Region 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power semiconductor market reached USD 46.1 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 60.6 Billion by 2034. According to the report, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.00% during 2026-2034. Growth is being supported by rising electric vehicle production, advances in power electronics, expanding renewable energy capacity and increasing demand for energy-efficient consumer and industrial systems.

Power semiconductors are essential to power conversion and control across electrical appliances, automotive systems, industrial machinery, telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace platforms and renewable energy installations. Manufactured using materials such as silicon carbide (SiC), germanium and gallium nitride (GaN), these components provide fast dynamic response, lower installation costs and reduced thermal dissipation compared with electro-mechanical converter systems. Their ability to manage high voltages and currents makes them integral to applications including motion control, electric drives, computer systems, wireless communication, antennas and satellite systems.

Power Semiconductor Market Trends

Expansion of the global automotive industry remains a major power semiconductor market growth driver. These devices are incorporated into steering, braking, fuel delivery and vehicle safety systems. Adoption is also accelerating across electric vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles (EVs/HEVs), where power semiconductors improve converter efficiency, battery management and power switching performance.

Technological advances in x-by-wire and drive-by-wire systems are creating additional opportunities by helping vehicle manufacturers reduce weight, improve fuel efficiency and lower emissions. As automakers increase electronic content and transition toward electrified powertrains, demand for efficient and reliable semiconductor components is expected to rise steadily.

The growing use of smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, fitness bands and communication equipment is also strengthening market demand. Manufacturers increasingly require compact, lightweight and power-efficient components to support portable devices with advanced functionality. At the same time, investments in renewable energy sources and government initiatives promoting energy-efficient technologies are expanding the use of power semiconductors in power generation, transmission, storage and industrial applications.

Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the global power semiconductor market by component, material, end use industry and region, with forecasts provided at the global, regional and country levels for 2026-2034.

By component, the market is divided into:



Discrete

Module Power Integrated Circuits

By material, the market includes:



Silicon/Germanium

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Gallium Nitride (GaN)

By end use industry, the market covers:



Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Power and Energy

IT and Telecommunication

Military and Aerospace Others

Regional analysis encompasses North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report evaluates market performance, growth prospects and key trends across these regions, along with country-level forecasts.

Competitive Landscape

The global power semiconductor market features established semiconductor manufacturers and diversified technology companies competing through material innovation, product development, manufacturing capacity and application-specific solutions. Key companies examined in the report include ABB Ltd., Broadcom Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NXP Semiconductor Inc., Onsemi, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM Co. Ltd., STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation and Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

The report also assesses the industry's value chain, competitive structure, market challenges and primary growth drivers. It provides insight into historical and projected market performance, the impact of COVID-19, regional opportunities, segment-level demand and the degree of competition. These findings offer stakeholders a comprehensive view of the factors shaping the global power semiconductor market through 2034.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Power Semiconductor Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Discrete

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Module

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Power Integrated Circuits

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Material

7.1 Silicon/Germanium

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Silicon Carbide (SiC)

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Gallium Nitride (GaN)

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

8.1 Automotive

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Consumer Electronics

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Industrial

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Power and Energy

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 IT and Telecommunication

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

8.6 Military and Aerospace

8.6.1 Market Trends

8.6.2 Market Forecast

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Market Trends

8.7.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 ABB Ltd.

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 Broadcom Inc.

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Hitachi Ltd.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Infineon Technologies AG

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Microchip Technology Inc.

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 NXP Semiconductor Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Onsemi

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Renesas Electronics Corporation

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 Financials

14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 ROHM Co. Ltd.

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.12 STMicroelectronics

14.3.12.1 Company Overview

14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13 Texas Instruments Incorporated

14.3.13.1 Company Overview

14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.13.3 Financials

14.3.13.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.14 Toshiba Corporation

14.3.14.1 Company Overview

14.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.14.3 Financials

14.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.15 Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

14.3.15.1 Company Overview

14.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.15.3 Financials

14.3.15.4 SWOT Analysis

List of Figures [85]

List of Tables [7]

Companies Featured



ABB Ltd.

Broadcom Inc.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Microchip Technology Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NXP Semiconductor Inc.

Onsemi

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ROHM Co. Ltd.

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

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