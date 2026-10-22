Entrans Holding, Inc. Data Breach Investigation: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Probes Class Action Claims After Customer Data Is Exposed

EnTrans Holding, Inc. data breach - at a glance



Company: EnTrans is a global manufacturer specializing in transportation trailers and heavy-duty energy equipment.

Reported: The company notified affected individuals and reported the incident to the Texas Attorney General on or about October 13, 2026.

How it reportedly happened: The exact method of the EnTrans Holding, Inc. data breach has not been disclosed at this time.

When: The exact date of the breach was not specified at this time.

Who may be affected: Individuals who use EnTrans Holding, Inc. services may be affected.

Status: Certain details of the incident, including its full scope and the attacker's identity, remain unconfirmed or have not been publicly detailed. Cost to you: Nothing. Click here for a free evaluation.



What Happened

EnTrans Holding, Inc. experienced a data breach that potentially exposed sensitive personal and medical information, including Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, and health insurance details, affecting 839 Texas residents.

What Personal Information May Be at Risk

Based on public accounts and regulatory filings, the information potentially involved varied by individual. Compromised information may include names, Social Security numbers, addresses, dates of birth, driver's license numbers, government-issued identification numbers, medical information, health insurance information, and other sensitive information.

Who May Be Affected

The investigation focuses on EnTrans Holding, Inc. and individuals who were affected by this breach. Anyone who has received a data breach notification connected to this incident may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud and is encouraged to come forward.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Recommended Steps to Protect Yourself



Review your account statements and credit reports regularly and stay alert for suspicious activity.

Confirm whether your information was involved in the EnTrans Holding, Inc. incident.

Preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. If credit monitoring was offered in your notice, consider enrolling before the stated deadline, and consider placing a fraud alert or security freeze with the three major credit bureaus.

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About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The reported data breach described above, and certain details concerning it, remain unconfirmed.